Lady Pirates hold off Vikes

WHEELERSBURG — Well, it turned out to be a good night —if you’re rooting colors were indeed Orange and Black.

And, while both contests almost two hours apart both went down to the wire, one dubious streak stopped —while another only continued.

That’s because the undefeated Wheelersburg Lady Pirates, playing simultaneously as the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals finally ended their 31-year playoff victory drought, pushed out well ahead early on the visiting Vinton County Lady Vikings — but ultimately needed overtime to fend the Vikings off late.

But, better late than never at all —as a hard-earned “W” against a hard-charging VCHS counts all the same.

The Lady Pirates’ perfect record remained intact —as Wheelersburg withstood the Division II Lady Vikings’ furious comeback bid, and captured an important 53-50 non-league victory in overtime on Saturday night.

It was the closest any opponent has gotten to these Lady Pirates, which includes their critical 51-46 Southern Ohio Conference Division II win at West on Dec. 9.

As is often the case with Wheelersburg, while completely consistent four-quarter play is not always there, finding ways to win indeed are.

The Lady Pirates erupted for 20 second-period points in building that nearly 20-point lead, but the Lady Vikings outscored them 30-14 in the second half —including an interesting 15-4 fourth frame.

“The second quarter we score 20, but man, did we struggle the second half. Whether we were sped up or tired, we had several turnovers. These girls, while they’ve had such a great season so far, they are still gelling 13 games in and we’re playing with three new starters. So a lot of ups and downs, but we always believe we want to put our kids in spots and tough situations. It never hurts if you lose, as long as you learn from it. And if you find ways to win games like tonight, that just builds more confidence,” said veteran Wheelersburg coach Dusty Spradlin. “That’s been the most encouraging thing. We just keep finding ways to win. These games give these girls a lot of experience, and it’s just a bonus if you can still find ways to win.”

For those into counting, that’s 13 Lady Pirate games and now 13 Lady Pirate wins —as they also remain atop the Associated Press Division III statewide poll, where they have resided in each of the opening three Tuesdays in January.

Speaking of AP poll programs the Lady Vikings were a Division II regular for the past four years —as they were last season’s Division II state runner-up.

Both proud programs suffered significant graduation losses, but both are still solid —as Vinton County fell to 8-4 with the loss.

These two have played for the past four years, and each has successfully defended their home court — with the first three meetings before Saturday night being blowouts.

And, this matchup at Wheelersburg appeared on the verge of that —as the Lady Pirates played well on both first-half ends, and amassed a 34-18 halftime advantage.

Then, following a Madison Whittaker three-point goal just two minutes and 15 tics into the third quarter, the Lady Pirates posted their largest lead —at 39-22.

However, like the perimeter-oriented Lady Pirates, the Lady Vikings have lived more and died less by the three-point shot in their recent run of success, as they hit five of their seven in the second half —and finally forced overtime tied at 48-48.

But as VC’s standout senior all-around performer Cameron Zinn made a pair of foul shots with 3:12 to play in overtime to give the Lady Vikings their only lead at 50-48, it only lasted a mere seven seconds — and was their only points.

On the ensuing Lady Pirate possession in fact, it wasn’t Whittaker, Makenna Walker or even Alaina Keeney triggering —and splashing —the go-ahead three-pointer.

It was five-foot eight-inch junior forward Lexie Rucker, who stepped out — and stepped up — with confidence from the wing, canning the open look and putting Wheelersburg back in front for good.

Wheelersburg bucketed nine trifectas —four from Keeney and two apiece from Whittaker and Walker, but Rucker’s rain-in will be remembered most.

And, not just because it was the last.

“We talked in one of the timeouts about losing some of our offensive aggression. I was in Lexie’s ear to be aggressive when she hit that three,” said Spradlin. “She pulls up and hits that huge shot to give us the lead back.”

That made it 51-50, and although the Lady Pirates missed six of their eight fourth-quarter and/or overtime free throws, they got massive makes from Keeney (26.5 seconds) and Macee Eaton (15 seconds) in the final 26-and-a-half seconds.

Eaton’s rattling in of her first of two tries was crucial —for it made it 53-50, and forced the Lady Vikings to play for the tie and a possible second overtime.

Tegan Bartoe’s NBA-range three went wide left with 2.1 seconds showing, but the Lady Pirates gave Vinton County one last chance a second later —with their 10th and final turnover.

This time, Zinn got the ball in the backcourt, but her buzzer-beating and firing fadeaway was well-defended, and Wheelersburg had hung on.

Spradlin said the Lady Vikings were quite capable of the comeback they made — given that Zinn (16 points), Lacie Williams (14 points) and Bartoe (13 points) all returned as integral starters from last season’s special squad.

Bartoe bagged five field goals and 2-of-2 free throws, Williams dialed long distance for four-second half threes, and Zinn bookended the fourth quarter with a three-ball and the game-tying free throws with 57 seconds left.

The athletic and tall Zinn also tied Keeney for a game-high 10 rebounds, and blocked four shots.

“They are just a hard team to put away. Once they get going and making threes, they become even tougher to guard. Bartoe and Zinn are so good off the dribble, and if you don’t help, then they are going one-on-one to the basket. Then if you over-help, you’re giving up some open threes, and the Williams girl got going,” said Spradlin. “They have girls that have played a lot of basketball and in a lot of big games. We had built that lead and played well in the first half, but we knew it wasn’t going to be easy in the second half.”

Offensively, it wasn’t Wheelersburg’s best in the second 16 minutes —especially in the four-point fourth, when Keeney and Rucker both scored field goals, and the Lady Pirates missed all four of their foul shots.

In the 10-point third frame, both Whittaker and Keeney connected for triples — and Walker scored two baskets.

But the first half went Wheelersburg’s way for sure, spilling over for the first five minutes of the third canto —before the Vikings doubled up the Pirates 28-14 the rest of the way.

Expanding upon a 14-6 first-stop lead, which included a pair of Keeney threes, the Lady Pirates’ 20 second-period points included two treys by Walker —and a deuce and a trey apiece by Keeney and Whittaker.

The Lady Pirates shot a warm 51-percent on 21-of-41, as Whittaker (eight points), Rucker (seven points) and Eaton (five points) all had eight rebounds —with Eaton dishing out five assists.

Keeney with 17 and Walker with 16 were Wheelersburg’s high-point gals, as Keeney could’ve actually ended it with a thrilling buzzer-beater in regulation.

The Lady Vikings were whistled for a turnover with four seconds showing, and Keeney inbounded the ball to Walker — with VC applying the full-court press.

Walker dribbled quickly upcourt, and found a hard-cutting-to-the-bucket Keeney, whose left-side layup actually rimmed out —and was oh so close to finally dropping in.

That set up the overtime, as the Lady Vikings did not make a single field goal.

Defensively, the Lady Pirates held Vinton County to 18-of-52 shooting (35-percent), but the key stat was Vinton County converting only 25-percent (7-of-28) from three-point land.

“I thought defensively we were really good again,” said Spradlin. “Just need to find a way to be better offensively and make some free throws and settle down a little bit. It got really helter-skelter and we got out of sorts. They forced the issue, started rotating and bringing double teams, and we burned through a lot of timeouts to try and save possessions.”

In fact, the Lady Pirates were completely of timeouts — with three minutes remaining in regulation.

But, as Spradlin did say, “it wasn’t always our best, but man, what a really good win. At the end of the day, it’s finding ways to win.”

And, on a night in which the rooting colors were indeed Orange and Black.

The Lady Pirates’ two SOC II bouts this week —at Eastern on Monday and with West on Thursday —were postponed.

* * *

Vinton County 6 12 15 15 2 —50

Wheelersburg 14 20 10 4 5 — 53

VINTON COUNTY 50 (8-4)

Chloe Haybron 1 0-0 2, Lakin Williams 0 0-0 0, Sydney Smith 0 0-0 0, Gracie Peters 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Riddle 2 0-0 5, Tegan Bartoe 5 2-2 13, Lacie Williams 5 0-0 14, Cameron Zinn 5 5-8 16, Rylee Ousley 0 0- 0; TOTALS 18 7-10 50; Three-point field goals: 7 (Lacie Williams 4, Lindsey Riddle, Tegan Bartoe and Cameron Zinn 1 apiece)

WHEELERSBURG 53 (13-0)

Madison Whittaker 3 0-0 8, Annie Coriell 0 0-0 0, Lyndsay Heimbach 0 0-0 0, Kiera Kennard 0 0-0 0, Alaina Keeney 6 1-4 17, Makenna Walker 7 0-0 16, Lexie Rucker 3 0-0 7, Macee Eaton 2 1-4 5; TOTALS 21 2-8 53; Three-point field goals: 9 (Alaina Keeney 4, Madison Whittaker and Makenna Walker 2 apiece, Lexie Rucker 1)

Wheelersburg junior Annie Coriell (10) looks to drive on Vinton County’s Cameron Zinn (32) during Saturday night’s non-league girls basketball game at Wheelersburg High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_VC-Burg-Girls-Coriell-.jpg Wheelersburg junior Annie Coriell (10) looks to drive on Vinton County’s Cameron Zinn (32) during Saturday night’s non-league girls basketball game at Wheelersburg High School. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Wheelersburg junior Macee Eaton (32) scored five key points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists during the Lady Pirates’ 53-50 overtime victory over visiting Vinton County on Saturday night. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_VC-Burg-Girls-Eaton-.jpg Wheelersburg junior Macee Eaton (32) scored five key points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists during the Lady Pirates’ 53-50 overtime victory over visiting Vinton County on Saturday night. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Wheelersburg senior Alaina Keeney (20) looks to drive on Vinton County’s Sydney Smith (3) during Saturday night’s non-league girls basketball game at Wheelersburg High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_VC-Burg-Girls-Keeney.jpg Wheelersburg senior Alaina Keeney (20) looks to drive on Vinton County’s Sydney Smith (3) during Saturday night’s non-league girls basketball game at Wheelersburg High School. Paul Boggs | Daily Times

Burg fends off VCHS 53-50 in OT

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

