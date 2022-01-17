Basketball Recaps — January 14 & 15

Boys Basketball

Portsmouth 72, South Point 61

SOUTH POINT — The Portsmouth Trojans played arguably their best game of the 2021-22 season on Friday night — in an 11-point road win over South Point in Ohio Valley Conference play.

The Trojans (5-6, 2-4 OVC) led at every stop to earn their second win against an OVC opponent, knocking off the former first-place Pointers (9-4, 5-2 OVC) — after building a 61-42 lead through three quarters.

Portsmouth senior Dariyonne Bryant scored a game-high 31 points, connecting on 14 made field goals and a pair of free throws in four attempts.

Junior Kenny Sanderlin also reached the 20-point threshold, scoring 22 points on eight field goals (two three-pointers) and four-of-seven foul shooting.

Devon Lattimore scored 10, Donovan Carr five and DeAndre Berry four points to round out the Trojans’ scoring.

South Point’s Jake Adams led the Pointers with a team-high 16 points.

Portsmouth is scheduled to host Chesapeake on Wednesday (Jan. 19) night at Trojan Arena in OVC play.

Valley 59, Northwest 57

LUCASVILLE — A tight contest between SOC II rivals Northwest and Valley played out in Lucasville on Friday night — as host the Indians (10-1, 6-1 SOC II) edged the Mohawks by a single bucket (59-57).

Northwest led the contest 44-41 heading into the fourth quarter, but an 18-13 margin in Valley’s favor propelled the Indians to stay at the top of the league race.

Four different Indians scored in double figures in the narrow win, led by George Arnett’s team-high 17 points.

Colt Buckle and Jace Copley both scored 14, Carter Nickel had 10, and Bryce Stuart and Levi Stewart both scored two apiece to total Valley’s 59 points.

Northwest’s (5-7, 2-6 SOC II) Tanner Bolin led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Connor Lintz’s 19 points — 11 of which came in the second half.

Jay Jenkins scored eight, Alex Baer five, Kory Butler three and Austin Newman two in the contest.

Valley is scheduled to travel to Minford on Tuesday (Jan. 18) night, while Northwest prepares to host Waverly on Wednesday night.

Minford 78, Oak Hill 56

MINFORD — The Minford Falcons unleashed yet another scoring barrage in their 22-point (78-56) home win over Oak Hill on Friday night in SOC II play.

Through three periods, Minford bolstered a 70-35 lead — and allowed the OHSAA’s new running-clock rule to take effect to begin the final eight minutes.

Senior Trenton Zimmerman scored a game-high 24 points in three quarters of work to lead the Falcons’ scoring output.

Freshman Myles Montgomery wasn’t far behind, scoring 18 of his 20 points during the first half.

Adam Crank scored nine, Joe Hannah six, Bennett Kayser five, Devin Parker and Ethan Connally four apiece, Jeffrey Pica three, Hunter Pendleton two and Luke Oakes one to round out Minford’s scoring.

Oak Hill’s Aidan Hall led the Oaks with a team-high 17 points.

Minford (10-2, 6-2 SOC II) is scheduled to host Valley in SOC II play on Tuesday night — as winners of six straight games.

Waverly 54, Wheelersburg 46

WAVERLY — A strong second-half performance sparked the Waverly Tigers’ eight-point (54-46) home win over Wheelersburg in SOC II play on Friday night.

Leading 21-20 at halftime, the Tigers outscored the visiting Pirates 33-26 in the final 16 minutes — staying atop the SOC II race with Valley.

In scoring 11 points for Waverly, Tigers senior Trey Robertson became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,674 career points.

Robertson passed Waverly graduate Jake Kretzer for the all-time mark, previously held at 1,665 points.

Will Futhey led the Tigers with a team-high 15 points in the victory.

Wheelersburg’s Eli Swords led all scorers in the contest with 21 points — on seven made field goals and four-of-five foul shooting.

Swords sank four twos and three threes, as Cooper McKenzie mustered 13 points for the Pirates.

Wheelersburg (5-7, 2-6 SOC II) is scheduled to host South Webster on Tuesday night (Jan. 18) in SOC II play.

Western 64, Notre Dame 49

LATHAM — Now this was a parade to the free-throw line, that even though Notre Dame did partake in, the visiting Titans did not enjoy.

That’s because host Western, with 35 attempts and 29 conversions, captured a key Southern Ohio Conference Division I victory on Friday night —prevailing by a count of 64-49.

With the win, the Indians completed the season sweep of Notre Dame —and raised their records to 13-2 and 7-2 in the SOC I.

The Indians still trail league-leader Symmes Valley (7-1 SOC I), as the Vikings’ conference clash at New Boston on Friday night was postponed.

Notre Dame fell to 5-6, and to an even 4-4 in the division, with the loss.

Notre Dame did lead 16-14 at the first stop, but the Indians outscored the Titans 37-27 over the middle two cantos, including 18-10 in the second.

Western then threw the knockout punch in the fourth, doubling up the Titans 13-6.

Notre Dame did attempt 22 free throws and meshed 14, but the Indians even made seven more than the Titans did try.

Three Titans tallied double figures —Jermaine Powell with 13, Dominic Sparks with 11 and Cody Metzler with 10.

Jarren Edgington added six and Dylan Seison scored five, as Myles Phillips and Carson Sammons sank a foul shot apiece.

Western standout Kolten Miller —on six twos, two threes and 10-of-11 freebies —poured in a game-high 28 points to pace the winners.

Notre Dame returns home on Tuesday night, and hosts Oak Hill in non-league play.

Ironton St. Joseph 63, East 23

SCIOTOVILLE — The Ironton St. Joseph Flyers, by 40 points (63-23), defeated the host East Tartans on Friday night —in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I tilt.

The Flyers led at every stop —12-8 at the first, 24-12 at the second, and finally 48-16 thanks to a 24-point outburst in the third.

The Flyers evened their records to .500 both ways — at 6-6 overall and 4-4 in the SOC I.

The loss left the Tartans at 2-8, and at 1-7 in the division.

Four Tartans scored —including Austin Baughman with a team-high nine on three field goals and 3-of-5 free throws.

Landehn Pernell scored six, Keagan Jackson had four, and Matt Flannery and Ethan Rase registered two points apiece.

A trio of Flyers forged a dozen points each —Kai Coleman, Drew Brown and Elijah Rowe.

Valley 60, Oak Hill 37

OAK HILL — The Valley Indians, less than 24 hours after edging archrival and visiting Northwest for a key conference win, added another Southern Ohio Conference Division II victory to their resume —with Saturday’s makeup matchup at Oak Hill.

The Indians, in outscoring the host Oaks 25-8 in the third quarter, opened up on a 25-21 halftime advantage —and captured a 60-37 triumph inside “The Nuthouse”.

The other three quarters were two-point Valley decisions —11-9 in the first, 14-12 in the second, and finally 10-8 in the last.

Valley, which made eight three-point goals, got three apiece in each of the middle two cantos.

Oak Hill had just one trifecta —by Gavin Howell in the third.

With the win, the Indians improved to 11-1 —and pulled even with Waverly atop the SOC II standings at 7-1.

Valley, on Tuesday night, lost to those Tigers 65-54 —for their only loss of the season.

The junior-laden Oaks, meanwhile, fell to 5-8 —and to an opposite 1-7.

Seven separate Indians all scored —paced by Colt Buckle, with a team-high 15 points on three twos and three threes.

Bryce Stuart scored 14 points on five field goals and George Arnett 13 points on four —as both converted three free throws.

Arnett added two triples, and Stuart sank one.

Carter Nickel netted four field goals for eight points, Tucker Merritt in the second stanza and Braxton Dillow in the fourth hit a three-pointer apiece, and Chris Queen cashed in on a fourth-quarter bucket.

Jace Copley, in the opening period, posted the Indians’ other two made foul shots.

Oak Hill’s Aidan Hall, helped by nine two-point goals, paced the Oaks and all scorers with 22 points.

Four Oaks —Regan Michael, Kade Kinzell and Braylon Howell —had four points each.

Girls Basketball

Notre Dame 54, Parkersburg South (W. Va.) 48

PROCTORVILLE — The Notre Dame Lady Titans executed a fierce third-quarter comeback to defeat the Parkersburg South (W. Va.) Lady Patriots at Fairland High School in non-league play on Saturday.

Notre Dame trailed PSHS by as many as 11 points in the third quarter, before outscoring them 18-6 in the final period.

In the final three minutes and 38 seconds of the third, Notre Dame poured it on South —outscoring the West Virginians 26-9.

The Lady Titans (9-3, 7-0 SOC I) were led by junior Annie Dettwiller’s game-high 18 points — on four made field goals and 10-of-13 shooting from the foul line.

Katie Strickland scored 10, Gracie Ashley had eight, Ella Kirby seven, Kamryn Bradford six, and Annabelle Ball five in the six-point win.

Skylar Bosley led the Patriots with 15 points in the contest.

Notre Dame will host New Boston in SOC I play on Thursday (Jan. 20).

Minford 44, Northwest 41

MINFORD — It wasn’t a makeup, but rather a move-up — but either way, the host Minford Lady Falcons forged a come-from-behind win.

That’s because, on Saturday, the Lady Falcons —in doubling up the visiting Northwest Lady Mohawks 16-8 in the final salvo —secured a 44-41 Southern Ohio Conference Division II comeback triumph.

Northwest won the opening quarter 10-7, but the Lady Falcons forged ahead 21-18 at halftime —thanks to a 14-8 second-quarter advantage.

The Lady Mohawks had the first doubling-up for a period with the third —taking that one 15-7, for a 33-28 edge entering the fourth.

But the Lady Falcons scored 16 fourth-period points —on a Kynedi Davis three-pointer, two Lexi Conkel buckets, two Lindsee Williams baskets, and by meshing half of their 10 free-throw attempts.

With the win, Minford moved to 6-7 —and to 4-5 in the SOC II.

The loss left the Lady Mohawks at 7-9, and at 1-9 in the league.

The game was originally set for Monday night, but was moved up two days to Saturday —ahead of the area’s inclement weather.

Davis dialed up for 13 Lady Falcon points —including three of the team’s five threes and 2-of-3 fourth-quarter free throws.

Williams with nine points on three baskets and 3-of-7 fourth-frame freebies, Maggie Risner with eight including the Lady Falcons’ other two treys, and Conkel with six points were Minford’s next in line.

Marlee Pendleton and Ava Cronin chipped in four points apiece.

Ava Jenkins with 11 and Audrey Knittel with 10, including the Lady Mohawks’ lone three-ball by Jenkins, were Northwest’s high-point gals.

Reagan Lewis landed eight points on four field goals, as Kloe Montgomery and Faith Jewett —on two baskets and one made free throw apiece —each finished with five.

Daria Compton made 2-of-2 second-stanza foul shots.

Eastern 56, Clay 26

ROSEMOUNT — The Eastern Lady Eagles flew into the Lady Panthers’ den on Saturday, and flew out with a 30-point (56-26) non-league win.

Clay shot a cold 11-percent from the field, and fell to 1-14 with the runaway loss.

Eastern, as senior standout Abby Cochenour poured in 29 points by herself, improved to 3-11.

She had 10 twos, two of the Lady Eagles’ three threes, and 3-of-6 freebies.

Clay was led by Morgan McCoy’s eight points —on two second-half field goals and 4-of-9 charity tosses.

McCoy also grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots.

Sarah Cassidy and Amadea Everman added six points apiece for Clay, Kyleigh Oliver finished with five, and Rylan Jenkins split a pair of fourth-quarter free throws.

Notre Dame’s Gracie Ashley (34) battles Parkersburg South’s Carrie Rhodes (0) for a rebound during Saturday’s girls basketball game as part of Fairland’s Tri-State Hoops Throwdown. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_ND-South-girls-Ashley-.jpg Notre Dame’s Gracie Ashley (34) battles Parkersburg South’s Carrie Rhodes (0) for a rebound during Saturday’s girls basketball game as part of Fairland’s Tri-State Hoops Throwdown. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart Portsmouth senior Dariyonne Bryant slams home a dunk over South Point’s Jake Adams (3) during Friday night’s Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball game at South Point High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_PHS-SP-Bryant-Dunk.jpg Portsmouth senior Dariyonne Bryant slams home a dunk over South Point’s Jake Adams (3) during Friday night’s Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball game at South Point High School. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

Staff report

