Basketball Recaps — January 13

Girls Basketball

South Webster 72, Valley 43

LUCASVILLE — The South Webster Lady Jeeps traveled to Valley on Thursday, and secured a 29-point (72-43) win in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Four Lady Jeeps scored in double figures in the victory, led by Bri Claxon’s game-high 27 on 11 made field goals and a free throw.

Skylar Zimmerman and Faith Maloney each posted 12 points, while Bella Claxon scored 10 to reach double figures.

Claxon canned four three-point goals, as the Lady Jeeps made eight as a team.

Riley Raynard had eight and Makayla Raynard scored three to round out the Jeeps’ scoring.

Valley’s Emilie Johnson led the Lady Indians with a team-high 12 points.

Madison Montgomery and Savannah Easter added nine points apiece, Lexie Morrow scored six, Haley Whitt had five, and Makenna Dunham had a second-quarter basket for Valley.

South Webster (10-3, 7-2 SOC II) will host Waverly on Monday (Jan. 17), while Valley (4-9, 2-7 SOC II) is off until Thursday when it travels to Eastern.

South Point 39, Minford 38

SOUTH POINT — The Minford Lady Falcons dropped a close road contest to South Point on Thursday night, falling by a point (39-38) in non-league action.

Leading 33-32 going to the fourth quarter, both teams scored just six points apiece in the final eight minutes, giving the Lady Pointers a slight edge when the final buzzer sounded.

South Point’s Karmen Bruton led all scorers with 18 points in the victory.

Minford’s Lindsee Williams led the Lady Falcons with 11 points.

Maggie Risner recorded eight, Lexi Conkel chipped in seven, Bella Reffit finished with five, Ava Cronin scored four, and Kynedi Davis dropped in a three-point goal.

The only other Lady Falcon three-pointer was by Conkel, as the Lady Pointers knocked in eight —including three by Bruton.

South Point’s 10-9 edge after the first quarter proved to be the difference, as Minford doubled up South Point 18-9 in the second stanza —followed by the Lady Pointers winning the third frame 14-5.

The Lady Falcons finished the second 16 minutes with only 11 points.

Minford (5-7, 3-5 SOC II) will host Northwest on Saturday in an SOC II moved-up game.

The JV start time is set for noon.

Fairland 64, Portsmouth 33

PORTSMOUTH —The Fairland Lady Dragons remained undefeated in the Ohio Valley Conference, after doubling up the host Portsmouth Lady Trojans 64-33 on Thursday night inside Trojan Arena.

The Lady Dragons doubled up Portsmouth 14-7 and 16-8 in the opening two quarters —staking a 30-15 halftime advantage.

Fairland then tripled up the Lady Trojans in the third period, winning that one 20-5.

With the win, first-place Fairland is now 9-0 in the OVC, and 13-2 overall.

The loss left the Lady Trojans at 6-8, and 2-7 in the league.

For the Lady Trojans, they made six twos and six threes —and freshman Daysha Reid meshed 3-of-4 free throws.

Reid, with three total field goals, tallied 10 points for the team-high —tying Ayonna Carr, who hit two deuces and two treys.

Amya Carr scored five on a two and a three, Nia Trinidad and McKynna Jarvis swished a three-pointer apiece, and Emily Cheatham chalked up a bucket.

The Lady Dragons dialed up for 14 two-pointers and 10 trifectas, as three players —Tomi Hinkle with 19, Bree Allen with 16 and Reece Barnitz with 13 —posted double figures.

Symmes Valley 56, Green 30

WILLOW WOOD — The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings earned an SOC I home win over Green on Thursday — by a 26-point (56-30) margin.

Symmes Valley (11-6, 9-1 SOC I) led at every stop, taking a 32-9 lead into the halftime break.

Kylee Thompson led the Lady Vikings with a team-high 17 points.

Green’s Kasey Kimbler led the Lady Bobcats with a team-high 17 points.

Emily Brady scored five points, Mylee Hunt and Anna Knapp chipped in three points each, and Kaylee Christian had two in the contest.

Green (4-6, 3-4 SOC I) travels to Chesapeake on Monday in non-league play.

Ironton St. Joseph 57, Clay 16

IRONTON —The Ironton St. Joseph Lady Flyers defeated visiting Clay on Thursday, winning 57-16 in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I tilt.

The Lady Flyers led at all stops —20-3 at the first, 38-5 at the second, and 48-12 at the third.

In the opening quarter, Clay’s Sarah Cassidy scored a basket and Kyleigh Oliver split a pair of free throws —before Oliver had the Lady Panthers’ only second-period points, on a field goal.

Rylan Jenkins had a bucket in the third frame, as Morgan McCoy converted 5-of-6 foul shots in the third —followed by 2-of-2 more in the fourth.

Cassidy also had another two-pointer.

Bella Whaley, with 15 points on five total field goals and 5-of-6 free throws, led the Lady Flyers.

St. Joseph raised its record to 5-10, and to an even 5-5 in the SOC I.

The loss left the Lady Panthers at 1-13, and at 1-9 in the league.

Clay returns home, and returns to non-league action, on Saturday against Eastern at noon.

Clay sole senior Kyleigh Oliver (30) looks to drive on an Ironton St. Joseph defender during Thursday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I girls basketball game at St. Joseph High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Clay-at-St.-Joe-Oliver-.jpg Clay sole senior Kyleigh Oliver (30) looks to drive on an Ironton St. Joseph defender during Thursday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I girls basketball game at St. Joseph High School. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

Staff report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved