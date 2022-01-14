Basketball Scoreboard— January 13
Girls Basketball
South Webster 72, Valley 43
Oak Hill 69, Eastern 33
West at Northwest, ppd. to Jan. 29
Minford at Waverly, ppd.
South Point 39, Minford 38
Symmes Valley 56, Green 30
Ironton St. Joseph 57, Clay 16
East at Notre Dame, ppd.
Western at New Boston, ppd.
Fairland 64, Portsmouth 33
Ironton 26, Chesapeake 16
Coal Grove at Rock Hill, ppd. to Feb. 2
Gallia Academy at South Point, ppd.
Oak Hill 48, Wellston 21 (Jan. 12)
Boys Basketball
Portsmouth at Fairland