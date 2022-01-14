Posted on by

Basketball Scoreboard— January 13


photo

Basketball Scoreboard— January 13

Girls Basketball

South Webster 72, Valley 43

Oak Hill 69, Eastern 33

West at Northwest, ppd. to Jan. 29

Minford at Waverly, ppd.

South Point 39, Minford 38

Symmes Valley 56, Green 30

Ironton St. Joseph 57, Clay 16

East at Notre Dame, ppd.

Western at New Boston, ppd.

Fairland 64, Portsmouth 33

Ironton 26, Chesapeake 16

Coal Grove at Rock Hill, ppd. to Feb. 2

Gallia Academy at South Point, ppd.

Oak Hill 48, Wellston 21 (Jan. 12)

Boys Basketball

Portsmouth at Fairland

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_BWW_logo-2-1-1-12.jpeg