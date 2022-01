Karate during Christmas

Karate students at Cooper’s Karate in Portsmouth competed in Don Madden’s Memorial American Father Christmas Cup at Unioto High School in December. Bobby Cooper, Kyleanne O’Keefe, Zane Peters, Carson Peters, Lincoln Spencer, Riley Knighten, Sydney Hoskins, Harper Hoskins, Gwen Riddlebarger, Jeremiah Rhea, Erica Hamilton, Jenna Sparks, Colton Peach, Braden Yost, Riley Yost and Kent Spradlin each represented Cooper’s Karate and placed in their respective competitions last month (pictured above).

Submitted photo