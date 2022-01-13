Burg’s Darnell named RSC Player of the Week

MIDDLETOWN — University of Rio Grande freshman Kaylee Darnell registered a triple-double to earn River States Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 3 thru Jan. 9.

A guard from Wheelersburg, Darnell put together 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 100-96 shootout over IU Southeast.

She played all 40 minutes of the victory, which improved the NAIA No. 18-ranked RedStorm to 17-1 overall and 6-0 in the RSC.

Darnell was 9-for-14 from the field for 64-percent, which included 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.

She also made 4-for-5 from the foul line to help secure the win.

Darnell also contributed on the defensive end — with two steals and two blocks.