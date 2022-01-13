Posted on by

Burg’s Darnell named RSC Player of the Week


Rio Grande freshman Kaylee Darnell was named the River States Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday. She scored 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 100-96 win over Indiana University Southeast on Saturday. It was just the sixth triple-double in program history.

MIDDLETOWN — University of Rio Grande freshman Kaylee Darnell registered a triple-double to earn River States Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 3 thru Jan. 9.

A guard from Wheelersburg, Darnell put together 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 100-96 shootout over IU Southeast.

She played all 40 minutes of the victory, which improved the NAIA No. 18-ranked RedStorm to 17-1 overall and 6-0 in the RSC.

Darnell was 9-for-14 from the field for 64-percent, which included 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.

She also made 4-for-5 from the foul line to help secure the win.

Darnell also contributed on the defensive end — with two steals and two blocks.

