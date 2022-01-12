Basketball Recaps — January 11

Portsmouth 68, Coal Grove 57

COAL GROVE — In their first meeting of the season against the Coal Grove Hornets, the Portsmouth Trojans (4-6, 1-4 OVC) traveled and earned a 68-57 road victory in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Leading 40-39 going into the fourth quarter, the Trojans exploded for a game-best 28 points in the quarter — helping supplant their 11-point win.

Junior Kenny Sanderlin led all scorers with 25 points, making eight field goals and going 8-of-11 from the foul line.

Senior Dariyonne Bryant scored 22 points for the Trojans on 10-made field goals — eight two-point makes and a pair of three pointers in the third period.

DeAndre Berry scored nine and Devon Lattimore and Tyler Duncan both had six to round out Portsmouth’s scoring.

Coal Grove’s Owen Johnson led the Hornets with a team-high 15 points.

Portsmouth travels to Fairland on Thursday night in an OVC makeup contest.

New Boston 68, Clay 32

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Tigers opened up a double-digit lead in the first half and ran away from the Clay Panthers, winning the home Southern Ohio Conference Division I meeting by a 36-point (68-32) margin.

Seven different Tigers contributed in the scoring column, led by senior Grady Jackson’s team-high 19 points on eight-of-14 shooting.

Devin Allard scored 13, Dalton Jackson and Brady Voiers had nine each, Myles Beasley and Mark Rivers added eight apiece, and Luke Henson scored two in the decisive league win.

Clay (0-15, 0-9 SOC I) saw Gavin Cayton score a team-high 16 points.

Jack Holbrook had eight, Mitchell King four, and Malachi Loper and Evan Balestra each had two points.

New Boston (5-5, 4-2 SOC I) will host first-place Symmes Valley on Friday night inside Homer Pellegrinon Gymnasium.

Clay is set to host Green on Friday in SOC I play.

Green 75, East 33

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Green junior Levi Sampson needed less than three full seasons to reach a career milestone.

In his 24-point performance during the Bobcats’ 42-point (75-33) win over East in SOC I play, the junior forward scored his 1,000th career point.

Levi Blevins scored a game-high 30 points in the win, knocking down six of the Bobcats’ seven threes as a team.

Gabe McBee scored eight, Abe McBee had six, Landon Kimbler added three, and Logan Waddell had two in the home win.

East was led by Jaylon Mayhew’s team-high 10 points.

Green (5-6, 4-2 SOC I) will travel to Clay on Friday in SOC I play.

East (2-7, 1-6 SOC I) will host Ironton St. Joseph in SOC I play on Friday night.

Symmes Valley 64, Notre Dame 58

PORTSMOUTH — The Symmes Valley Vikings (10-2, 7-1 SOC I) kept control of first place in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I race — with their six-point (64-58) road win over Notre Dame on Tuesday night.

Trailing 17-16 after the first quarter, the Vikings took a lead in the second period — and kept the Titans in close distance at each stoppage after.

With a narrow 38-36 lead going into the final eight minutes, Symmes Valley pulled away with a 26-point fourth quarter.

Brayden Webb scored 14 of his team-high 19 points in the second half to help propel the Vikings to the win.

Dominic Sparks and Jermaine Powell each scored 19 points to lead the Titans in scoring.

Johnathan Strickland had 10, Cody Metzler had six, and Dylan Seison scored four points in the contest for ND.

Notre Dame (5-5, 4-3 SOC I) will travel to Western on Friday night in SOC I play.

Minford 54, Wheelersburg 37

WHEELERSBURG — The Minford Falcons traveled to Wheelersburg on Tuesday night, and earned a 17-point (54-37) road win in SOC II play over the host Pirates.

Freshman Myles Montgomery scored a game-best 24 points on 10 made field goals in the win.

Montgomery buried four threes, including three in the third period — as the Falcons pulled away to take a 40-28 lead.

Senior Trenton Zimmerman scored 20 points on six-made field goals and 6-of-8 shooting from the foul line.

Adam Crank scored seven, Devin Parker had two, and Joe Hannah had one in the contest.

Wheelersburg’s Cooper McKenzie scored 10 points to lead the Pirates from the field.

Tyler Sommer had seven, Eli Swords and Jackson Schwamburger scored six apiece, Connor Estep finished with five, and Braxton Rase had three for the Pirates.

Minford (9-2, 5-2 SOC II) will host Oak Hill on Friday night in SOC II play.

Wheelersburg (5-6, 2-5 SOC II) will travel to Waverly on Friday — for its second meeting with the Tigers in a week’s span.

South Webster 75, Oak Hill 49

SOUTH WEBSTER — The South Webster Jeeps earned a bounce-back 26-point (75-49) victory over visiting Oak Hill on Tuesday night in SOC II play.

The Jeeps (7-3, 4-3 SOC II) were led by senior Trae Zimmerman’s team-high 20 points, followed by Eli Roberts’ 14 and Connor Bender’s 12 points.

Cam Carpenter scored nine, Brady Blizzard eight, Will Collins seven, Zander Rawlins and Brock Campbell had two apiece, and Dylan Shupert had one as the nine Jeeps who broke into the scoring column.

The Jeeps are next scheduled to travel to Wheelersburg next Tuesday (Jan. 18) night in SOC II play.

Green junior Levi Sampson (2) scored his 1,000th career point during the Bobcats’ 75-33 win over East in Tuesday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I contest. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Levi-Sampson-_-1000-1.jpg Green junior Levi Sampson (2) scored his 1,000th career point during the Bobcats’ 75-33 win over East in Tuesday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I contest. Courtesy of Josh Wilson

