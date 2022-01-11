Basketball Recaps — January 10

Notre Dame 59, Western 35

LATHAM — The Notre Dame Lady Titans traveled to Latham on Monday, and extended their SOC I winning streak to 97-in-a-row — with their 24-point (59-35) victory over the Western Lady Indians.

Notre Dame (8-3, 7-0 SOC I) led at every stop, building up a 34-20 lead entering halftime and winning the final 16 minutes 25-15.

Four Lady Titans reached double figures in the win, led by Ella Kirby’s game-high 16 points.

Kirby knocked down four three-point field goals and a pair of two-point tries as part of her team-high scoring effort.

Annie Dettwiller scored 13, Gracie Ashley 12, Kamryn Bradford 11, Kaylyn Darden four and Katie Strickland three in the triumph.

Kenzi Ferneau scored 13 points to lead the Lady Indians (9-5, 6-3 SOC I) in scoring.

Notre Dame will host East on Thursday (Jan. 13) — looking to extend its league win streak to 98 straight.

Green 55, Clay 40

ROSEMOUNT — The Green Lady Bobcats hit the road on Monday, and earned a 15-point (55-40) win over Clay in SOC I play.

Behind senior Kasey Kimbler’s game-high 33 points, Green evened up its record against league opponents (4-5, 3-3 SOC I).

Kimbler made seven field goals in the win, including four three-pointers.

The senior guard’s poise at the foul line was shown, as she went 15-of-18 from the line in the victory.

Anna Knapp scored 10 for Green, Kaylee Christian four, Emily Brady and Mylee Brown three apiece, and Isabella Conley and Mylee Hunt each scored one.

Clay’s Morgan McCoy led the Lady Panthers with 20 points on seven field goals and six-made free throws.

She also ripped down 15 rebounds, and blocked four shots.

Sarah Cassidy scored 10, Kyleigh Oliver eight, and Tori Covert two in the contest.

Cassidy connected on a pair of three-point goals, and dished out seven assists.

Green travels to Symmes Valley on Thursday seeking another non-league road win, while Clay (1-12, 1-8 SOC I) travels to Ironton St. Joseph.

Waverly 39, Northwest 34

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Lady Mohawks fought, but fell short, of a home win over the Waverly Lady Tigers on Monday nigh.

Entering the fourth period tied at 28-all, Waverly outscored Northwest 11-6 in that final period to earn the 39-34 road victory.

Kelli Stewart led the Lady Tigers with 13 points, six coming in the final quarter.

Audrey Knittel scored 12, Kloe Montgomery eight, Ava Jenkins and Faith Jewett six apiece, and Molly Ann Runyon had two in the Lady Mohawks’ scoring effort.

Waverly’s Bailey Vulgamore made a third-quarter three-pointer as part of 11 points, as Stewart scored five field goals and 3-of-4 free throws.

Stewart secured a double-double as well —with 10 rebounds.

Ava Little landed a pair of three-pointers towards seven points, as Morgan Crabtree with two first-half baskets —and one bucket apiece by Delaney Tackett and Caris Risner —rounded out the Lady Tigers.

Northwest (7-8, 1-8 SOC II) will host West on Thursday in SOC II play, while Waverly (9-4, 6-3 SOC II) will host Minford on Thursday.

Symmes Valley 56, New Boston 47

WILLOW WOOD — At the finish, it was a slow start on Monday which cost the New Boston Lady Tigers.

That’s because the Lady Tigers, trailing host Symmes Valley 19-9 following the first quarter, did outscore the Lady Vikings 10-5 in the final frame.

But with that early double-digit deficit, the Lady Tigers could not overcome either a 32-28 outscoring by Symmes Valley in the middle two cantos —and thus fell 56-47 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

Kenzie Whitley, New Boston’s sole senior, tallied a game-high 22 points on 10 total field goals.

She scored 14 points in the second half, including her two made threes.

Cadence Williams, with four field goals and two made foul shots towards 12 points, was next in line —as freshman McKylie Voiers scored 10.

Williams had the Lady Tigers’ two other trifectas.

Voiers also hit for four field goals and 2-of-5 free throws.

Cassie Williams with a first-quarter basket, and Dylan O’Rourke with a fourth-quarter freebie, rounded out the Lady Tigers.

Four Lady Vikings posted double figures —Desiree Simpson with 16, Kylee Thompson with 14, Jordan Ellison with 12 and Jenna Malone with 10.

The Lady Vikings raised their record to 10-6 —and to 8-1 in the SOC I.

New Boston, which fell to 4-10 and 3-5 in the league, has its Thursday home game against Western postponed.

Ironton St. Joseph 66, East 17

SCIOTOVILLE —Bella Whaley scored 28 points for Ironton St. Joseph, leading the Lady Flyers past the host East Tartans on Monday in an SOC I tilt.

The Lady Tartans (2-9, 0-7 SOC I) scored six points in each of the first two quarters, then finished with four in the third and a free throw in the fourth.

The Lady Flyers ( 4-10, 4-5 SOC I) had quarters of 24, 16, 19 and finally seven.

Felicia Smith scored 10 points on three field goals and 4-of-4 free throws for East.

Elle Enz added four, Journey Pelfrey a basket, and Madison Fitzgerald a foul shot.

Staff report

