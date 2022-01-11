The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points at right:

DIVISION I 1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (10) 11-0 176 2. Cin. Princeton (9) 12-1 162 3. Reynoldsburg 10-2 146 4. Bellbrook (1) 13-0 130 5. Dublin Coffman 11-1 122 6. Akr. Hoban 9-0 92 7. Can. Glenoak 10-1 90 8. Newark 8-3 42 9. Pickerington Cent. 8-3 35 10. Olmsted Falls 13-0 27 (tie) Holland Spring 9-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mason 22

DIVISION II 1. Granville (12) 12-0 178 2. Cols. Hartley (3) 9-0 167 3. Kettering Alter (4) 11-0 124 4. Dresden Tri-Valley 11-1 121 5. Shelby (1) 13-0 118 6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 11-0 96 7. Napoleon 11-2 77 8. Thornville Sheridan 10-2 68 9. Alliance Marlington 10-1 54 10. Lancaster Fairfield Union 12-1 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Akr. SVSM 18

DIVISION III 1. Wheelersburg (9) 12-0 164 2. Cardington-Lincoln (4) 12-0 156 3. Worthington Christian (3) 11-1 143 4. Apple Creek Waynedale 10-0 116 5. Arcanum 12-1 109 6. Cin. Purcell Marian (4) 10-1 99 7. Sardinia Eastern 11-2 60 8. Cols. Africentric 6-2 49 9. Ottawa-Glandorf 7-3 29 10. Wauseon 8-3 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richwood N. Union 21. Delphos Jefferson 17. Spring. Greenon 12. Cin. Seven Hills 12. Proctorville Fairland 12. New Lexington 12. Youngs. Liberty 12

DIVISION IV 1. Ft. Loramie (20) 13-0 200 2. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 11-1 158 3. Glouster Trimble 10-0 151 4. New Madison Tri-Village 11-2 112 5. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-0 101 6. Waterford 9-1 95 7. Tree of Life 12-0 72 8. New Riegel 9-0 64 9. New Knoxville 11-1 34 10. Russia 11-4 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Convoy Crestview 21. Bainbridge Paint Valley 18