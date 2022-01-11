Tackett signs with SSU swimming

McDERMOTT — After competing as a member of the Northwest High School swim team for three seasons, Mohawks senior Orville Tackett now has a plan for his life after high school.

Tackett signed to join the men’s swim team at Shawnee State University under head coach Gerald Cadogan last week, and said at his signing ceremony he’s looking forward to the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level.

“I’m really excited to join the swim team and be apart of the family there,” Tackett said. “hopefully better the team and myself and enjoy the time we’ll have there.”

Swimming at a young age, Tackett said he fell in love with it.

When the chance came to swim for Northwest coach Michelle Tackett, his mother, it presented the opportunity to swim competitively.

“Swimming is awesome, doing it since I was a kid and was able to be a part of the team here at Northwest,” Tackett said. “It’s something I’ve always done and loved.”

The team chemistry and tight-knit family atmosphere of the SSU swim programs were deciding factors in his choice to join Cadogan in the college ranks.

“The team, I’ve been with them at practices and meets and competed against some in high school,” Tackett said. “They’re a fun group and fun to be around.”

During his time as a student-athlete at Northwest, Tackett has been a three-year member of the baseball and boys swim teams, a two-year member of the boys golf team, and will be joining the NHS trap-shooting team.

Tackett plans to pursue a degree in Biochemistry as a student at Shawnee State.

“It was great. Love that I have the support that I have because they’ve helped me be who I am,” Tackett said.

Northwest senior Orville Tackett (center seated) signed to continue his education and swimming career at Shawnee State University last week. Pictured: (L-R, front): Josie Tackett, Michelle Tackett, Orville Tackett, Darren Tackett. (L-R, back) Dave Frantz, Hanna Tackett, Deke Tackett, Gerald Cadogan. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_IMG_3890-1.jpg Northwest senior Orville Tackett (center seated) signed to continue his education and swimming career at Shawnee State University last week. Pictured: (L-R, front): Josie Tackett, Michelle Tackett, Orville Tackett, Darren Tackett. (L-R, back) Dave Frantz, Hanna Tackett, Deke Tackett, Gerald Cadogan. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved