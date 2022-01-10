The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school boys basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points at right:

DIVISION I

1. Centerville (19) 8-0 199

2. Westerville S. (1) 10-0 151

3. Pickerington Cent. 9-1 137

4. Kettering Fairmont 11-1 119

5. Cin. Elder 11-2 87

6. Green 10-1 66

7. Upper Arlington 10-1 56

8. Gahanna Lincoln 9-2 52

9. Lakewood St. Edward 6-2 51

10. Fairfield 11-1 33

(tie) Sylvania Northview 9-1 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lyndhurst Brush 24. Lima Sr. 17. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 15

DIVISION II

1. Akr. SVSM (16) 6-2 191

2. Kettering Alter (1) 10-2 174

3. Bloom-Carroll (2) 11-1 138

4. Dresden Tri-Valley 8-1 122

5. Tol. Cent. Cath. 9-2 96

6. Waverly 7-3 61

(tie) Cin. Woodward 8-2 61

8. Day. Oakwood (1) 10-1 45

9. Akr. Buchtel 7-4 36

10. Lexington 9-2 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Beechcroft 25. Delaware Buckeye Valley 24. Tiffin Columbian 24. Day. Dunbar 12. Gates Mills Gilmour 12

DIVISION III

1. Versailles (16) 10-0 191

2. N. Robinson Col. Crawford 10-0 152

3. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 8-1 123

4. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1) 7-2 108

(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 6-2 108

6. South Point 9-1 84

7. Cols. Africentric 7-2 80

8. Collins Western Reserve 11-0 47

9. Cin. Taft (1) 5-2 39

10. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 9-2 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Haviland Wayne Trace 23. Spring. Shawnee 21. Cin. Country Day 14. Cin. Summit Country Day 13. Cols. Ready 12

DIVISION IV

1. Botkins (15) 11-1 179

2. Antwerp (2) 10-0 166

3. Glouster Trimble 10-0 138

4. Lucasville Valley (1) 9-0 104

5. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 8-2 84

†(tie) Spring. Cath. Cent. 11-0 84

7. Cols. Grandview Hts. 9-2 76

8. Malvern 9-1 70

9. Tiffin Calvert 11-0 43

10. Richmond Hts. (1) 6-4 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toledo Emmanuel Christian 29. Berlin Hiland 26. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 13