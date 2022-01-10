The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school boys basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points at right:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (19) 8-0 199
2. Westerville S. (1) 10-0 151
3. Pickerington Cent. 9-1 137
4. Kettering Fairmont 11-1 119
5. Cin. Elder 11-2 87
6. Green 10-1 66
7. Upper Arlington 10-1 56
8. Gahanna Lincoln 9-2 52
9. Lakewood St. Edward 6-2 51
10. Fairfield 11-1 33
(tie) Sylvania Northview 9-1 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lyndhurst Brush 24. Lima Sr. 17. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 15
DIVISION II
1. Akr. SVSM (16) 6-2 191
2. Kettering Alter (1) 10-2 174
3. Bloom-Carroll (2) 11-1 138
4. Dresden Tri-Valley 8-1 122
5. Tol. Cent. Cath. 9-2 96
6. Waverly 7-3 61
(tie) Cin. Woodward 8-2 61
8. Day. Oakwood (1) 10-1 45
9. Akr. Buchtel 7-4 36
10. Lexington 9-2 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Beechcroft 25. Delaware Buckeye Valley 24. Tiffin Columbian 24. Day. Dunbar 12. Gates Mills Gilmour 12
DIVISION III
1. Versailles (16) 10-0 191
2. N. Robinson Col. Crawford 10-0 152
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 8-1 123
4. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1) 7-2 108
(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 6-2 108
6. South Point 9-1 84
7. Cols. Africentric 7-2 80
8. Collins Western Reserve 11-0 47
9. Cin. Taft (1) 5-2 39
10. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 9-2 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Haviland Wayne Trace 23. Spring. Shawnee 21. Cin. Country Day 14. Cin. Summit Country Day 13. Cols. Ready 12
DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (15) 11-1 179
2. Antwerp (2) 10-0 166
3. Glouster Trimble 10-0 138
4. Lucasville Valley (1) 9-0 104
5. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 8-2 84
†(tie) Spring. Cath. Cent. 11-0 84
7. Cols. Grandview Hts. 9-2 76
8. Malvern 9-1 70
9. Tiffin Calvert 11-0 43
10. Richmond Hts. (1) 6-4 42
Others receiving 12 or more points: Toledo Emmanuel Christian 29. Berlin Hiland 26. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 13