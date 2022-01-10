Basketball Recaps — January 8

Boys Basketball

West 60, South Webster 45

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Some red-hot first-half three-point shooting, followed by a second-half free-throw line parade, paved the way for the host West Senators to a Southern Ohio Conference Division II makeup victory on Saturday night.

That’s because the Senators shot 8-of-18 from three-point territory, tied together with a 14-of-18 foul-line performance, for a 60-45 win over visiting South Webster.

The Senators, with the win, are an even 5-5 and 3-4 in the SOC II —while South Webster slipped to 6-3, and 3-3 in the division.

The Jeeps did lead 10-9 following the opening quarter, but West went off for 24 second-period points —and seized a 33-20 halftime lead.

The Senators surged ahead behind their three-point attack, which included five makes in the second stanza —following a pair in the first.

Jesse Dixon dropped in 15 second-period points, which featured four three-pointers plus three other markers.

In leading 45-35 following three frames, West went to the free-throw line — starting with Ryan Sissel sinking 5-of-6 in the third.

Dixon, who split a pair of freebies for the first two quarters, then made 4-of-5 in the fourth —as Sissel scored on an old-fashioned three-point play, and Noah Coleman canned two foul shots.

Dixon finished with a game-high 24 points, adding three two-point goals to his four trifectas and 6-of-9 free throws.

He shot 7-of-15 from the field, as West went 19-of-42 (45-percent) — and 11-of-24 (45-percent) from inside the arc.

Sissel scored a dozen —on three field goals and 6-of-7 foul shots.

He also secured a double-double with 10 rebounds, as Dixon grabbed seven and Coleman another five —while Coleman dished out four assists.

West won the rebounding battle as well, 28-21.

Mitchell Irwin added two treys towards eight points, as Coleman made two twos towards six.

Cole Tipton, on a deuce and a trey, tallied five second-quarter points —as Trevor Fike’s first-period three and Jack Jordan’s second-canto two rounded out the Senators’ scoring.

The Jeeps, meanwhile, while shooting 38-and-a-half percent on 15-of-39, made only 3-of-18 (17-percent) from three-point range.

They also converted on only half (12) of their 23 free-throw attempts.

Six South Webster players scored, paced by freshman Eli Roberts with 11 points — on two field goals and 5-of-8 free throws.

Cam Carpenter chipped in 10 middle-period points, on two deuces and two treys.

Trae Zimmerman, the Jeeps’ standout senior scoring machine, made just two baskets on 13 attempts —and netted nine total points with 5-of-8 foul shots.

He also made off with five steals, while Carpenter corralled eight rebounds.

Brady Blizzard, with two first-quarter twos and a third-quarter three, bucketed seven points —as Will Collins with six and Connor Bender with a second-quarter two rounded out the Jeeps.

The same two teams will rematch on Friday night at South Webster.

That is the Senators’ next scheduled game, as the Jeeps will host Oak Hill on Tuesday night.

Notre Dame 63, Clay 34

ROSEMOUNT — Eleven different Notre Dame Titans scored on Saturday, as Notre Dame defeated host Clay 63-34 in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I makeup matchup.

The Titans took leads of 12-6, 28-12 and 45-20 at the end of each quarter.

Only one Titan scored in double figures —six-foot seven-inch junior Dominic Sparks with seven baskets and 3-of-4 free throws for 17.

Jermaine Powell with nine, Jonathan Strickland with eight, Jarren Edgington and Cody Metzler with six apiece, Dylan Seison with five, Aaryn Bradford with four, Carter Campbell with three, Carson Sammons and Myles Phillips with two apiece, and Eugene Collins with a free throw rounded out the Notre Dame scoring.

Powell with one in the third frame and Seison with one in the fourth quarter combined for the Titans’ two three-point goals.

Gavin Cayton paced the Panthers with nine points —on one two, one three, and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe.

Malachi Loper and Evan Balestra both scored seven —as Loper landed Clay’s other three-ball and made 4-of-6 freebies, while Balestra went 7-of-12 from the line.

Jack Holbrook and Cullen Payne posted two second-half field goals for four points apiece, while Michael King scored three in the first.

Notre Dame raised its records to 5-4 and 4-2 in the SOC I, while winless Clay fell to 0-14 —and 0-8 in the league.

Notre Dame will host league-leading Symmes Valley on Tuesday night —as the Vikings, with their 52-38 Saturday night makeup win over Ironton St. Joseph, are 6-1 in the SOC I.

The Panthers play at New Boston on Tuesday—also in SOC I action.

Waverly 54, Wheelersburg 28

WHEELERSBURG — The visiting Waverly Tigers pulled away from Wheelersburg on Saturday night, and eventually almost doubled the Pirates up, winning a Southern Ohio Conference Division II makeup matchup by a count of 54-28.

The two teams tied 10-10 following the opening salvo, but Wheelersburg scored just two second-period points —and only six more in the third.

The Tigers took leads of 24-12 at halftime and 33-18 after the third quarter as a result.

Waverly’s Will Futhey, on 20 total points, paced the Tigers —with six second-half twos, a first-quarter trifecta, and 5-of-9 free throws.

Trey Robertson with 11 and Wade Futhey with 10 followed Will Futhey —as Wade Futhey with two and Robertson with one made threes.

Mark Stulley sank a triple as well, as he scored seven points.

The Tigers also converted 9-of-13 free throws.

Nolan Wright was Wheelersburg’s high point with seven —on two twos and one three.

Eli Swords scored six, Cooper McKenzie had five, Tyler Sommer scored four, and Jackson Schwamburger (first quarter) and Braxton Rase (fourth quarter) recorded a three-pointer apiece for the Pirates.

Swords scored his six as part of the Pirates’ middle two quarters combined eight.

Wheelersburg was once again without injured senior Josh Clark.

The Pirates fell to an even 5-5, and to 2-4 in the SOC II.

The Tigers, meanwhile, moved to 7-3 —and to 6-1 in the division.

Waverly will venture to undefeated Valley (5-0 SOC II) on Tuesday night for an SOC II first-place showdown, while Wheelersburg hosts Minford (4-2 in SOC II) on Tuesday night in league play.

Girls Basketball

South Webster 48, Ironton St. Joseph 24

SOUTH WEBSTER — The host South Webster Lady Jeeps doubled up Ironton Saint Joseph on Saturday, winning 48-24 in a non-league tilt.

The Lady Jeeps, now 9-2, jumped out to leads of 18-4 following the opening quarter —and 34-6 at halftime.

The Lady Flyers, which fell to 3-10, did win the second 16 minutes 18-14.

South Webster senior Bri Claxon —with six twos, one three and 2-of-2 second-stanza foul shots — scored all of her game-high 17 points in the opening half.

The Lady Jeeps’ other senior, Faith Maloney, made four field goals for eight points.

Bella Claxon scored seven points and made the Lady Jeeps’ other three, Makayla Raynard registered six points on two baskets and 2-of-4 free throws, and Skylar Zimmerman had four points on two buckets.

Riley Raynard (second quarter), Kennedy Murphy (fourth quarter), and Grace Baker bagged baskets apiece for South Webster

St. Joseph’s six first-half points came courtesy of Addie Philabaun and Grace Damron in the first period, and Laiken Unger in the second.

Bella Whaley, with four third-quarter deuces and two fourth-quarter free throws, was the Lady Flyers’ high point with 10.

Unger added a two and four second-half free throws, while Philabaun’s fourth-quarter field goal rounded out the St. Joe scoring.

Newark Catholic 51, Notre Dame 44

NEWARK — Despite a close encounter all throughout, the Notre Dame Lady Titans lost another noteworthy non-league affair.

That’s because, on Saturday, the Lady Titans traveled all the way to Newark —and fell 51-44 to the Newark Catholic Green Wave.

The Grave Wave won the first half 28-22, before the Lady Titans trimmed the deficit in half — with a 9-6 winning of a low-scoring third frame.

But the Green Wave, with a perfect 8-of-8 fourth-frame free throws, prevailed 17-13 in the last.

Newark Catholic converted 9-of-10 at the charity stripe, with a first-quarter split starting it off.

Peloquin scored 16 points to pace the winners —with seven of 12 made field goals and 2-of-2 fourth-quarter free throws.

Notre Dame, now 7-3, also made 9-of-10 freebies and committed only six turnovers —but shot just 34-percent (15-of-44), compared to Newark Catholic’s 42-and-a-half (17-of-40).

Gracie Ashley, on five field goals and 2-of-2 fourth-quarter foul shots, led the Lady Titans with a dozen points.

Ella Kirby canned three threes towards 11 counters, as Annie Dettwiller added eight on one field goal and 6-of-6 stripe tosses.

Annabelle Ball with seven, Kamryn Bradford with four, and Katie Strickland with two rounded out the Notre Dame scoring.

Both Bradford and Ball bagged a three-point goal.

Ashley added eight rebounds, while Dettwiller with five and Bradford with four also contributed.

Waverly 46, Gallia Academy 32

CENTENARY — With a lot by Bailey Vulgamore and Kelli Stewart, and three-point goals apiece by Delaney Tackett and Ava Little, the Waverly Lady Tigers topped the host Gallia Academy Blue Angles in a non-league tilt on Saturday.

The Blue Angels actually led 9-8 at the first stop, but the Lady Tigers torched Gallia Academy for 25 second-period points —including two of Vulgamore’s three threes in the stanza.

Gallia Academy only scored four in that canto, and thus Waverly went ahead 33-13 at halftime.

Both Vulgamore —on three threes, three twos and 5-of-6 free throws —and Stewart, with 10 deuces, scored 20 points apiece for the Lady Tigers.

Tackett made her triple in the second salvo, while Little landed hers in the third.

Stewart stuffed the stat sheet with 13 rebounds, five steals and three assists —as Vulgamore grabbed four boards, dished out five assists, and made two thefts.

With the win, Waverly raised its record to 8-4 —while the Blue Angels fell to 3-11.

Staff report

