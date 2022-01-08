Posted on by

Basketball Scoreboard— January 8


Girls Basketball

South Webster 48, Ironton St. Joseph 24

Newark Catholic 51, Notre Dame 44

Waverly 46, Gallia Academy 32

Oak Hill 53, South Gallia 44

Meigs Eastern 51, Symmes Valley 42

Fairland 51, Nelsonville-York 42

Rock Hill 54, River Valley 42

Boys Basketball

West 60, South Webster 45

Waverly 54, Wheelersburg 28

Notre Dame 63, Clay 34

Symmes Valley 52, Ironton St. Joseph 38

West Union at Portsmouth, ppd.

New Boston at Meigs, ppd.

Trimble at Chesapeake, ppd. to Jan. 17

Fairland 63, North Adams 45

Ironton 71, Spring Valley (W. Va.) 49

Rock Hill 59, Covenant Christian (W. Va.) 24

Gallia Academy 67, Point Pleasant (W. Va.) 56

