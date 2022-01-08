Basketball Scoreboard— January 8
Girls Basketball
South Webster 48, Ironton St. Joseph 24
Newark Catholic 51, Notre Dame 44
Waverly 46, Gallia Academy 32
Oak Hill 53, South Gallia 44
Meigs Eastern 51, Symmes Valley 42
Fairland 51, Nelsonville-York 42
Rock Hill 54, River Valley 42
Boys Basketball
West 60, South Webster 45
Waverly 54, Wheelersburg 28
Notre Dame 63, Clay 34
Symmes Valley 52, Ironton St. Joseph 38
West Union at Portsmouth, ppd.
New Boston at Meigs, ppd.
Trimble at Chesapeake, ppd. to Jan. 17
Fairland 63, North Adams 45
Ironton 71, Spring Valley (W. Va.) 49
Rock Hill 59, Covenant Christian (W. Va.) 24
Gallia Academy 67, Point Pleasant (W. Va.) 56