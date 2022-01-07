NW’s Bower signs with SSU swimming

McDERMOTT — Northwest senior Evan Bower became the newest signee to the Shawnee State University men’s swimming team from Scioto County at his signing ceremony earlier this week.

The Class of 2022 senior said signing to SSU and joining the coach Gerald Cadogan-led program was an easy decision because of the team atmosphere SSU has to offer.

“Cadogan’s been wanting me to join and swim at Shawnee for a few years,” Bower said. “It’s a great atmosphere at their practices and they push you to do the best you can.”

At the high school level, Bower competes in the 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley events.

In preparing for the upcoming county and Southern Ohio Conference meets, Bower said swimming at the high school level helps challenge himself and his team to improve throughout the season.

“It’s really fun, you make family and friends while being on the swim team here. You get to challenge yourself and work to get better with each practice and meet.”

Upon attending Shawnee State, Bower is set to major in Biology with plans to become pre-med after his undergraduate studies.

“I’m excited to keep doing what I’ve been doing,” Bower said. “Excited to be apart of a team that has good character and work on improving my times in the pool.”

Joined by friends, family, and teammates, Bower officially signed to continue the pipeline of Scioto County swimmers to SSU — and inside the Warsaw Aquatic Center in Portsmouth.

“It was nice having them here to support me, this step into what I’m going to be doing after high school,” Bower said.

Northwest senior Evan Bower (center seated) signed to continue his education and swimming career at Shawnee State University earlier this week. Pictured: (front, L-R) Michele Bower, Evan Bower, Lee Bower. (back, L-R) Dave Frantz, Hanna Tackett, Michelle Tackett, Gerald Cadogan. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_IMG_3886-1.jpg Northwest senior Evan Bower (center seated) signed to continue his education and swimming career at Shawnee State University earlier this week. Pictured: (front, L-R) Michele Bower, Evan Bower, Lee Bower. (back, L-R) Dave Frantz, Hanna Tackett, Michelle Tackett, Gerald Cadogan. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

