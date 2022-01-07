‘21 all-Ohio Mohawks honored

Four Class of 2021 Northwest High School graduates — (L-R) Gabe Morrell, Landen Smith, Josh Shope and Haidyn Wamsley — had their jerseys retired and hung inside the hallways of NHS after earning all-Ohio first-team honors during their high school careers. Morrell and Wamsley were first team all-Ohio track and field athletes, while Smith and Shope were all-Ohio in both cross country and track and field. The latter pair became the first athletes in school history to have their jerseys retired in two sports.

