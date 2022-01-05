Basketball Recaps — January 4

Boys Basketball

Minford 78, Eastern 58

MINFORD — The Minford Falcons have been simply taking care of business in the midst of their four-game winning streak.

The Falcons’ 20-point (78-58) victory over visiting Eastern on Tuesday night in SOC II play was their third win during their current streak of at-least 20 points.

Minford senior Trenton Zimmerman scored a game-high 31 points, 20 of which came in the first half.

Zimmerman made 12 total field goals, including four three-point goals, and 3-of-7 foul shots.

Freshman Myles Montgomery scored 20 points on eight total field goals (two three-pointers) and a pair of free throws.

Ethan Connally added 11 for the Falcons, Devin Parker scored eight, and Joe Hannah, Adam Crank, Bailey White and Luke Oakes each scored two points.

Brennen Slusher led the Eagles with a team-high 20 points.

Minford (8-2, 4-2 SOC II) hosts West on Friday night (Jan. 7) in SOC II play.

Waverly 68, West 55

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Waverly Tigers earned a 13-point (68-55) road win over West on Tuesday night in SOC II play.

Senior guard Trey Robertson scored a game-high 32 points of Waverly’s 68 as a team, helping improve the Tigers’ record to 6-3 (4-1 SOC II).

Robertson registered six twos, three threes, and 11-of-12 free throws for his 32.

Will Futhey finished with a dozen points for the Tigers, which led 12-10, 28-25 and 45-36 after each stop.

Jesse Dixon led the Senators with 15 points, with Noah Coleman and Ryan Sissel adding 11 each.

Mitchell Irwin added eight points, and Jacob Davis dropped in five.

West (4-5, 2-4 SOC II) travels to Minford on Friday night in league play.

Ironton St. Joseph 51, Notre Dame 49

IRONTON — The Notre Dame Titans traveled to Ironton on Tuesday night, and found themselves upstaged by the host St. Joseph Flyers.

In a close contest throughout, the Titans dropped a narrow 51-49 decision —having trailed 23-22 at halftime, before being outscored 28-27 in the second 16 minutes.

The loss dropped Notre Dame out a first-place Southern Ohio Conference Division I tie —as the Titans fell to 3-2, part of an even 4-4.

The Flyers raised their record to 5-4, and are also now 3-2 — along with New Boston and Green —in the SOC I.

Symmes Valley, which vanquished Clay 61-27 on Tuesday night, still leads the small-school conference at 5-1.

The Titans were paced by 13 points apiece from senior Johnathan Strickland and sophomore Cody Metzler, as Strickland sank two three-pointers —and converted 5-of-8 foul shots.

Carson Sammons scored seven, Jermaine Powell six, Dylan Seison five, Dominic Sparks three and Jarren Edington a field goal for Notre Dame.

Drew Brown paced the Flyers with 18 points, as Chucky McCleod added 11 and Zachary Johnson another 10.

Notre Dame returns to the road, and returns to SOC I action, at winless Clay on Friday night.

Ironton St. Joseph goes to Symmes Valley on Friday night in the SOC I.

Western 61, East 23

SCIOTOVILLE —The visiting Western Indians rolled to a near 40-point (61-23) Southern Ohio Conference Division I boys basketball win at East on Tuesday night.

The Indians led 20-4, 38-10 and 55-23 at each of the three stops.

Kolten Miller with 16 points and Noah Whitt with 14 were Western’s top two scorers, outscoring the young Tartans by themselves.

Landehn Pernell notched nine points to pace East —on four field goals and 1-of-4 foul shots.

Austin Baughman with three field goals for six, Kellen Gray with two baskets for four, and one bucket apiece by Keagan Jackson and Ethan Rase rounded out the Tartans’ scoring.

Western’s win moved it to 5-2 in the SOC I, part of 11-2 overall.

East is now 2-6, and 1-5 in the league.

Both teams return home on Friday night for SOC I tilts —with Western hosting Green and East hosting New Boston.

Notre Dame senior Johnathan Strickland (24) scored a team-high 13 points in the Titans’ 51-49 Southern Ohio Conference Division I boys basketball loss at Ironton St. Joseph on Tuesday night. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_ND-St.-Joe.jpg Notre Dame senior Johnathan Strickland (24) scored a team-high 13 points in the Titans’ 51-49 Southern Ohio Conference Division I boys basketball loss at Ironton St. Joseph on Tuesday night. Courtesy of Josh Wilson

Staff report

