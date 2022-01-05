Mohawks top Pirates: Northwest beats ‘Burg for first time since ‘10

McDERMOTT — Tuesday’s win over Wheelersburg was seemingly a boost of confidence for the Northwest Mohawks boys basketball team in their first game of the new year.

With their 58-45 victory over the Pirates, the Mohawks (5-6, 2-5 SOC II) earned their first win over the defending Southern Ohio Conference Division II champions since January 22, 2010 — during coach Rick Scarberry’s first tenure as the head of the program.

“It’s big for our kids. It’s been a long time since we’ve beat them, and that means a lot to our kids,” Scarberry said. “They’ve been working their butts off. Been battling injuries from football, some sick, and getting Connor (Lintz) back helps us as a team.”

On offense, Northwest played with deliberate pace and took care of the ball when it had possession.

Sophomore Connor Lintz led all scorers with a game-high 17 points, 15 coming in the final three quarters on eight total field goals.

Sophomore Tanner Bolin added 14, nine of which came in the first half — as the Mohawks built up a 27-19 lead going into the midway break.

Wheelersbug cut the Northwest lead to 27-26 thanks to a 7-0 run to begin the second half, but the Mohawks countered.

By the 6:50 mark of the fourth, Northwest had their largest lead up to that point at 44-33.

Sophomore Jay Jenkins scored 11 points, including a bank-in three pointer before the halftime buzzer, and junior Alex Baer scored 10 points as the four Mohawks that reached double figures — and helped lead the way on offense.

“We knew what we wanted to do, wanted to be patient and getting the ball in the right hands at the right time in the right spot,” Scarberry said. “All those things have to happen. Kids did a good job in executing on offense.”

Senior guard Brayden Campbell drew the defensive assignment of Pirate senior Eli Swords, and held the returning all-SOC II guard to five points for the game.

Senior Cooper McKenzie led ‘Burg with 14 points, junior Jackson Schwamburger scored 11, and sophomore Tyler Sommer had 10 points as the three Pirates in double figures.

The Mohawks also won the rebounding battle, 27-24, to help solidify their win.

“Brayden’s been our defensive stopper for two years, he and Jay both. He’s stronger than people think and if he doesn’t want you to get the ball, you probably won’t,” Scarberry said. “When he did get the ball we did a good job of crowding him and making him put the ball on the floor.”

Northwest returns to game action on Saturday — in a non-league trip to Willow Wood to face the Symmes Valley Vikings.

Wheelersburg (5-4, 2-3 SOC II) travels to Valley on Friday and hosts Waverly on Saturday.

Both are SOC II games.

“We don’t play again till Saturday, and our kids need that time before our next game,” Scarberry said. “We’ll come in tomorrow and shoot and get back to work Thursday and Friday before heading out to Symmes Valley.”

***

BOX SCORE

Wheelersburg 11 8 14 12 — 45

Northwest 11 16 13 18 — 58

Wheelersburg (5-4, 2-3 SOC II) 45

Braxton Rase 0 1-2 1, Connor Estep 0 0-0 0, Nolan Wright 2 0-0 4, Bryson Stamper 0 0-0 0, Owen Mault 0 0-0 0, Jackson Schwamburger 4 2-4 11, Tyler Sommer 5 0-0 10, Eli Swords 2 0-0 5, Cooper McKenzie 6 0-0 14, Zavier Stanley 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 19 3-6 45; Three-point field goals: 4 (McKenzie 2, Swords, Schwamburger 1 apiece)

Northwest (5-6, 2-5 SOC II) 58

Connor Lintz 8 1-1 17, Logan Shepherd 0 0-0 0, Caleb Lewis 0 0-0 0, Jay Jenkins 3 4-5 11, Brayden Campbell 1 2-2 4, Tanner Bolin 5 4-9 14, Austin Newman 0 0-0 0, Kory Butler 0 0-0 0, Evan Amburgey 1 0-0 2, Alex Baer 5 0-0 10, Federico Lentini 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 23 11-17 58; Three-point field goals: 1 (Jenkins 1)

Northwest sophomore Tanner Bolin (12) attempts a shot inside the paint during the Mohawks’ 58-45 win over Wheelersburg in SOC II play on Tuesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Tanner-Bolin-NW-Burg-1.jpg Northwest sophomore Tanner Bolin (12) attempts a shot inside the paint during the Mohawks’ 58-45 win over Wheelersburg in SOC II play on Tuesday. Courtesy of Nick Kingery, Mohawk Media Northwest sophomore Connor Lintz (1) scored a game-high 17 points during the Mohawks’ 58-45 home win over Wheelersburg in SOC II play on Tuesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Connor-Lintz-NW-Burg-1.jpg Northwest sophomore Connor Lintz (1) scored a game-high 17 points during the Mohawks’ 58-45 home win over Wheelersburg in SOC II play on Tuesday. Courtesy of Nick Kingery, Mohawk Media

Northwest beats ‘Burg for first time since ‘10

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved