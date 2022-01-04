Basketball Recaps — January 3

Girls Basketball

Wheelersburg 53, Minford 21

WHEELERSBURG — In Monday’s 32-point (53-21) home win over Minford in SOC II play, the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates got quite defensive.

The Lady Pirates held their guests to 10 points in the first half and built a 48-13 lead through three quarters.

Makenna Walker led Wheelersburg (11-0, 8-0 SOC II) with a game-high 19 points on seven field goals and a pair of made free throws.

Alaina Keeney scored 12 points with five made field goals to finish in double-digits scoring.

Lexie Rucker scored six, Macee Eaton five, Madison Whittaker, Annie Coriell, and Isabella Hamilton scored three each, and Lyndsay Heimbach scored two in the win.

For the Lady Falcons (5-6, 3-5 SOC II), Bella Reffit led the way with 10 points.

Maggie Risner scored five, Lexi Conkel had four, and Kynedi Davis two in the contest.

Wheelersburg travels to Waverly on Thursday in SOC II play, while Minford will host Oak Hill on Thursday.

South Webster 60, Oak Hill 42

SOUTH WEBSTER — The Lady Jeeps of South Webster were double or nothing in their 18-point (60-42) win over Oak Hill on Monday.

In the first half, South Webster (8-2, 6-1 SOC II) jumped out to a 16-8 lead after the first quarter and eventually led by a 35-15 margin at the halftime break.

Lady Jeeps senior Bri Claxon led all scorers with 31 points in the home win on 15 made field goals.

Skylar Zimmerman scored 14 on four field goals and four-of-five free throws, Bella Claxon had seven, Faith Maloney six, and Kennedy Murphy two in the home league win.

Oak Hill put three scorers in double-figures, led by Brooke Howard’s team-high 14 points.

South Webster will host Portsmouth West on Thursday in SOC II play.

Northwest 43, Eastern 33

BEAVER — The Northwest Lady Mohawks have found their groove in recent weeks.

Riding a five-game winning streak entering the new year, Northwest (7-7, 1-7 SOC II) traveled to Eastern on Monday and extended its streak to six wins in a row with a 10-point (43-33) win over the Lady Eagles.

Kloe Montgomery and Audrey Knittel led the charge for Northwest, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively, in their road victory.

Faith Jewett scored eight, Ava Jenkins five, Molly Ann Runyon four, and Daria Compton and Reagan Lewis two apiece in the win.

Northwest travels to Valley on Thursday (Jan. 6) seeking back-to-back wins over league opponents.

Waverly 44, Valley 34

LUCASVILLE —Perhaps some layoff rust got the best of the Valley Lady Indians.

That’s because, on Monday night, the host Lady Indians —having not played for two full weeks — dropped a 10-point (44-34) Southern Ohio Conference Division II decision to the Waverly Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers took a 14-6 first-quarter lead and a 24-13 halftime advantage, then played Valley to an 11-11 third-quarter tie.

Waverly raised its records to 7-4 and 5-3 in the league, while Valley fell to 4-8 —and to 2-6 in the SOC II.

Lexie Morrow, on five field goals and a split of first-quarter free throws, paced the Lady Indians with 11 points.

Haley Whitt wound up at eight on three baskets and 2-of-2 third-frame foul shots, while Savannah Easter —on two triples and a third-quarter charity toss —scored seven.

Madison Montgomery with six points, and McKenna Dunham with a first-quarter two-pointer, rounded out the Valley scoring.

The Lady Tigers took care of business at the foul line, sinking 13-of-20 total —including 5-of-9 by Kelli Stewart, 5-of-7 by Bailey Vulgamore, and 3-of-4 by Caris Risner.

The Lady Indians only attempted a dozen and made half as many.

Stewart secured a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds, as Vulgamore muscled for 13 points and five boards.

Both dished out four assists apiece.

Delaney Tackett’s two first-quarter trifectas, Risner recording five points including a second-quarter basket, Ava Little landing a third-quarter three, and Morgan Crabtree chipping in a third-salvo two rounded out the Waverly scorebook.

Coal Grove 55, Portsmouth 35

COAL GROVE — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans traveled to defending OVC champion Coal Grove on Monday, and fell 55-35.

CG’s Abbey Hicks led all scorers with a game-high 21 points on eight field total goals (five three-pointers).

For Portsmouth, freshman Daysha Reid scored 20 on nine made field goals, Emily Cheatham had six, Amya Carr five, and Ayonna Carr and Sydney Meadows scored two apiece.

The Lady Trojans (6-8, 2-6) travel to South Point on Thursday (Jan. 6), seeking their third win in OVC play this season.

Notre Dame 43, Clay 12

ROSEMOUNT —Inching almost to 100.

That’s because the senior-less Notre Dame Lady Titans made it a season sweep of the young Clay Lady Panthers on Monday —winning their 96th consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division I tilt.

Notre Dame defeated the host Lady Panthers 43-12, as improving Clay closed the gap from the Lady Titans’ season-opening win —a 62-9 outcome at Notre Dame.

The Lady Titans took their undefeated SOC I record to 6-0, part of 7-2.

Clay fell to 1-11, and 1-7 in the division.

Notre Dame led 9-1 at the first stop, 32-2 at halftime, and 41-4 following three frames.

Nine Lady Titans scored, as Kamryn Bradford bagged two twos and two threes for 10 points —the only Lady Titan to post double figures.

Katie Strickland scored eight points on four first-half baskets, and Annie Dettwiller (three field goals and one free throw) and Annabelle Ball (one three-pointer and 4-of-4 free throws) both bucketed seven second-period points.

Ella Kirby with a third-period trifecta —and two-point field goals by Maddie Entler (third quarter), Kaylyn Darden (fourth), Gracie Ashley (second) and Bree Hicks (third) —rounded out the Notre Dame scoring.

Kyleigh Oliver, Clay’s only senior, made 4-of-6 foul shots —a first-quarter split and 3-of-4 in the last.

Cassidy Bazler split a pair of second-stanza freebies, then Morgan McCoy scored three second-half baskets and 1-of-3 free throws.

New Boston 59, East 11

SCIOTOVILLE — The New Boston Lady Tigers began the new calendar year in the win column, easily capturing a 59-11 Southern Ohio Conference Division I decision at East on Monday.

The Lady Tigers took leads of 25-1 after one quarter, 42-3 at halftime, and 50-8 following three frames.

Cadence Williams —with 10 deuces, two treys and a second-quarter charity toss —went off for 27 points to lead all scorers.

She also grabbed 10 rebounds for a strong double-double, and made off with eight steals for a near triple-double.

Dylan O’Rourke added 10 in the first half —on four field goals and 2-of-2 second-stanza free throws.

Kenzie Whitley with nine and Cassie Williams with a first-quarter six were next in line —as Brooklyn Boyer with a fourth-quarter three-ball, and second-quarter buckets by Brooklynn Crunette and McKylie Voiers, rounded out the New Boston scoring.

Whitley hit a first-quarter three, then followed with three twos.

For East, Felicia Smith scored seven points on two baskets and three made foul shots.

Peyton Johnson, with the Lady Tartans’ other four markers, made a basket in each of the middle two cantos.

New Boston improved to 4-9 and 3-4, while East fell to 2-8 —and 0-6 in the SOC I.

Western 56, Green 43

LATHAM — Unfortunately for the Green Lady Bobcats, they became a season-sweep victim on Monday —losing at Western with a 56-43 outcome in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I.

Green also dropped its season opener to the Lady Indians, which raised their league record to 6-2 —and to 9-4 overall.

The Lady Bobcats are now 3-5, and 2-3 in the division.

Western led at every stop — 18-7 at the first, 27-16 at halftime, and 42-30 following three frames.

Kasey Kimbler led the Lady Bobcats with a game-high 21 points —on four twos, four threes and a split of fourth-quarter free throws.

Anna Knapp, with 13 coming in the second half, netted 15 counters —on four twos, a fourth-quarter triple and 2-of-2 freebies.

Kaylee Christian with two first-half buckets, and Emily Brady bagging a fourth-quarter trifecta, rounded out the Green scoring.

Three Lady Indians all posted double figures —Kenzie Ferneau with 18, Marhoover with 15 and Jordyn Rittenhouse with 10.

