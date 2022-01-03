Ohio Boys High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|DIVISION I
|1. Centerville (11)
|6-0
|127
|2. Gahanna Lincoln
|8-1
|105
|3. Westerville S.
|8-0
|71
|4. Kettering Fairmont
|9-1
|51
|5. Upper Arlington (2)
|9-0
|48
|6. Pickerington Cent.
|7-1
|42
|7. Green
|8-1
|40
|8. Lakewood St. Edward
|6-2
|39
|9. Cin. Elder
|10-2
|37
|10. Sylvania Northview
|8-1
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 27. Lyndhurst Brush 19. Pickerington N. 14. Cin. Sycamore 13. Perrysburg 12
|DIVISION II
|1. Akr. SVSM (10)
|4-2
|100
|2. Tol. Cent. Cath.
|8-1
|87
|3. Kettering Alter
|7-2
|82
|4. Bloom-Carroll (2)
|8-1
|79
|5. Cin. Woodward
|8-1
|60
|6. Lexington
|8-1
|43
|7. Dresden Tri-Valley
|6-1
|37
|8. Waverly
|5-3
|30
|9. Akr. Buchtel
|6-3
|27
|10. Cols. Beechcroft
|5-1
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Oakwood (1) 25. Delaware Buckeye Valley 19. Cols. Eastmoor 18. Thornville Sheridan 17
|DIVISION III
|1. Ottawa-Glandorf (5)
|8-0
|98
|2. Versailles (1)
|8-0
|83
|3. N. Robinson Col. Crawford
|8-0
|68
|(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1)
|5-2
|68
|5. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2)
|6-2
|46
|6. Spring. Shawnee (1)
|7-2
|41
|7. W. Lafayette Ridgewood (1)
|8-1
|38
|8. S. Point
|8-1
|36
|9. Cols. Africentric
|4-2
|35
|(tie) Cin. Taft (2)
|5-2
|35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Ready 32. Haviland Wayne Trace 29. Collins Western Reserve 27. Centerburg 24. Utica 20. Richwood N. Union 14
|DIVISION IV
|1. Botkins (7)
|8-1
|106
|2. Antwerp (2)
|9-0
|75
|3. Glouster Trimble
|9-0
|72
|4. Malvern (2)
|8-0
|71
|5. Cols. Grandview Hts.
|8-1
|51
|6. Lucasville Valley
|9-0
|50
|7. New Madison Tri-Village
|7-2
|46
|8. Toledo Emmanuel Christian
|8-1
|45
|9. Richmond Hts. (2)
|5-4
|39
|10. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|8-0
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tiffin Calvert 25. Dalton 19. Maria Stein Marion Local 18. Berlin Hiland 14. Monroeville 13