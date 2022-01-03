Basketball Recaps — December 30

Girls Basketball

West 67, Adena 44

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth West Lady Senators had their way with visiting Adena on Thursday night, winning by 23 points (67-44) to extend their winning streak to two games.

West led by at least double digits at every stop, including building a 31-14 lead going into halftime.

Junior forward Maelynn Howell led the Lady Senators with a game-high 23 points on 10 field goals and a 3-of-3 mark at the foul line.

Howell was one of four Lady Senators to reach double figures scoring in the victory.

Emma Sayre had 14 points and collected six steals on the defensive end, Lexi Deaver scored 11 points, and Abby Adkins scored 10.

Eden Cline and Sydney McDermott scored five and four points, respectively.

Off to a red-hot 10-2 start, West will travel to South Webster on Thursday in SOC II play.

Wheelersburg 51, Ironton 31

WHEELERSBURG — A perfect 10 in 2021 for the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates.

That’s because the Lady Pirates, playing at home against Ironton in non-league action on Thursday night, raised their record to 10-0 —with a 51-31 win.

Ironton did lead 9-8 following the opening quarter, but the Pirates held the Lady Fighting Tigers to three second-period points —while scoring 16 themselves.

With that 24-12 halftime advantage, the Lady Pirates put up 16 more third-period points —and added 11 in the fourth towards the 20-point triumph.

Makenna Walker, with 3-of-6 first-quarter free throws followed by three threes and four twos, was Wheelersburg’s —and the game’s —high scorer with an even 20.

Alaina Keeney canned 16 points on five deuces and two treys —as Madison Whittaker wound up with seven points on two trifectas and a split of fourth-quarter foul shots.

Jocelyn Tilley (fourth quarter), Annie Coriell (third), Lexie Rucker (third) and Macee Eaton (second) all added a field goal apiece.

Isabel Morgan with 12 and Evan Williams with 10 were the high points for the Lady Fighting Tigers.

Northwest 36, Piketon 33

PIKETON — The Northwest Lady Mohawks made it another non-league road win on Thursday night, edging out the host Piketon Lady Redstreaks 36-33.

In the process, in raising their record to 6-7, Northwest won its fifth consecutive contest —the Lady Mohawks’ first five wins since their season-opening defeat of Clay.

The Lady Mohawks stormed out to an 18-6 advantage after the opening quarter, before the Lady Redstreaks reversed course —and took the second stanza 17-5 for a 23-23 halftime tie.

Northwest won the third quarter 10-5, before holding off the Lady Redstreaks in the final frame for the defensive-minded victory.

Audrey Knittel notched 11 points to pace the winners —on four twos and 3-of-4 first-quarter free throws.

She scored eight in the opening salvo alone.

Ava Jenkins added eight points, Kloe Montgomery and Faith Jewett scored six points apiece, and Reagan Lewis landed five points for Northwest.

Jenkins and Lewis landed a three-point goal apiece.

Jazz Lawson scored 15 points and Kennedy Jenkins 12 for the Lady Redstreaks.

Minford 53, Southeastern 51

MINFORD — Thanks to outscoring Southeastern 16-9 in the final quarter, and overcoming a 42-37 deficit following three frames, the host Minford Lady Falcons captured a narrow 53-51 non-league victory on Thursday night.

With the win, Minford moved to an even 5-5 on the year.

The two teams tied 11-11 at the first stop, then Minford moved in front at halftime by a count of 24-22.

The visiting Panthers put up 20 third-period points, but the Falcons erased it all in the decisive fourth canto —and claimed the win.

Six Lady Falcons scored, as Kynedi Davis dialed up for 19 points on five two-point goals and three three-point goals.

Lindsee Williams, with seven field goals and a first-quarter old-fashioned three-point play, was right behind Davis with 15 points.

Lexi Conkel with eight points on four buckets including three in the fourth quarter, Bella Reffit with five points including a fourth-quarter free-throw split, Ava Cronin with four points, and Maggie Risner with a second-quarter basket rounded out the Lady Falcons’ scoring.

Oak Hill 47, New Boston 35

OAK HILL — The New Boston Lady Tigers trailed just 18-17 at halftime at Oak Hill on Thursday, but the host Lady Oaks outscored their Glenwood guests 29-18 in the second half — en route to the 47-35 non-conference outcome.

The loss left the Lady Tigers at 3-9, as only six New Boston players saw court time at Oak Hill.

Four of them scored, paced by Dylan O’Rourke’s 13 points on three twos, one three, and four made free throws.

New Boston’s sole senior Kenzie Whitley added four field goals and 2-of-2 freebies for 10 points, while Cadence Williams with eight and Cassie Williams with four combined for the Lady Tigers’ other dozen counters.

Cadence Williams had the team’s other trey, and scored three first-quarter points via the old-fashioned three-point play.

Chloe Chambers chalked up 22 points to pace the Lady Oaks, as fellow senior Baylee Howell hit for 15 —as that duo outscored the Lady Tigers by themselves.

Brooke Howard with seven points and Jordan Howard with a third-quarter three-ball rounded out the Lady Oaks.

Wellston 34, Clay 14

ROSEMOUNT —The Clay Lady Panthers lost to the Wellston Lady Golden Rockets on Thursday by a 20-point count —34-14 in a non-conference affair.

For host Clay, which fell to 1-10, Morgan McCoy scored eight points —and grabbed 17 rebounds while blocking four shots.

Sarah Cassidy chipped in four Panther points, while sole senior Kyleigh Oliver added the other two.

Boys Basketball

Rock Hill 59, Portsmouth 54

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Trojans couldn’t overcome a halftime deficit to earn their first Ohio Valley Conference win — enduring a five-point (59-54) defeat at the hands of the Rock Hill Redmen on Thursday night.

Leading 32-19 at halftime, Rock Hill managed to hold onto its advantage throughout the second half.

The Trojans cut it to as few as three points at 57-54 with 16 seconds remaining, but the Redmen sealed the deal with a late two points.

Owen Hankins and Brayden Adams led the Redmen with 15 points apiece in the win.

Portsmouth was led by Kenny Sanderlin and Dariyonne Bryant, who scored 17 and 16 points, respectively.

The Trojans (3-6, 0-4 OVC) host Gallia Academy on Tuesday — seeking their first league win.

Northwest 68, East 26

SCIOTOVILLE —The visiting Northwest Mohawks won easily at East on Thursday night, cruising to a 68-26 non-league victory.

Northwest won the first quarter 24-10, then led 41-13 at halftime and 55-17 following the third frame.

The Mohawks moved to 4-6 with the win, while the young Tartans —in combining for only seven points in the middle two periods —fell to 2-5.

Connor Lintz, the Northwest sophomore standout, poured in a game-high 22 points on nine total field goals and 3-of-3 first-quarter free throws.

Tanner Bolin bucketed 18 points, which included eight total field goals and converting one of two old-fashioned three-point plays.

Brayden Campbell scored seven, Evan Amburgey and Alex Baer both finished with five, Jay Jenkins had four, Luke Shepherd scored three, and Austin Newman and Kory Butler both bagged two points.

Lintz, Shepherd, Bolin and Amburgey all had three-point goals.

Jaylon Mayhew had four field goals for eight points to pace East.

Northwest will host Wheelersburg on Tuesday night in Southern Ohio Conference Division II competition, while East will host Western in the SOC I.

