Bengals clinch AFC North

CINCINNATI – A 20-yard field goal as time expired gave the Bengals a 34-31 win over visiting Kansas City on Sunday in The Jungle.

But even more, the game-winner by Evan McPherson gave Cincinnati (10-6) its first AFC North Division title since 2015.

On the day, quarterback Joe Burrow broke two Bengals’ single-season records.

The 2020 No. 1 draft pick from LSU threw four touchdowns to move past Andy Dalton for the most TD passes in a season in Cincinnati history.

Burrow now has 34 TD throws to move past Dalton, who posted 33 in 2013 as a Bengal.

He also set the single-season record for most passing yards, also set by Dalton in 2013, when he connected with Tyler Boyd on a 17-yard completion in the second quarter to put him at 4,325 yards.

But McPherson’s heroics almost did not happen.

The Bengals had the ball, first-and-goal on the Chiefs’ one-yard line at the two-minute warning.

Three quarterback sneaks did not move the ball and left 58 seconds on the clock.

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor opted to forgo the chip shot for the lead, but instead went for the touchdown.

Running back Joe Mixon was stuffed after catching a pass from Burrow and lost one yard.

Offsetting penalties gave the Bengals another shot at a potential game-winning boot from McPherson.

But again, Taylor chose to roll the dice and go for the touchdown.

Burrow’s pass fell incomplete in the end zone, but another flag was thrown on Kansas City, giving the Bengals four more downs.

From there, Taylor ran the clock down and finally sent McPherson in to win the game.

“To take this division. It’s not just kick a field goal and let Patrick Mahomes do something,” Taylor said after the game, “I’ve got a ton of faith in our defense to come up there, but the things worth having, you’ve got to go get them, and not wait for someone to give them to you, and I thought that’s what our guys did today.”

The winning field goal was set up by a dramatic 30-yard catch by Ja’Marr Chase on a third-and-27, with a defender draped all over him.

“We knew we were going to have to score a touchdown,” Burrow said. “You guys know the guy on the other sideline. We were going to have to punch that ball in. We got a little lucky with the calls at the end, but we’ve been unlucky for two years. But Ja’Marr and I know each other well and I knew if I put the ball up there, he’d go get it.”

Chase’s reception put the ball at the Kansas City 11-yard line with 3:14 to play, and with the score knotted 31-31.

“The defensive back was pressing me all game and trying to slow me down at the line of scrimmage,” Chase said. “My official release was supposed to be inside, but I took the outside release to make things a little faster. I was able to separate and make the catch.”

Chase, who played with Burrow at LSU, also set a team single-season record for receiving yards with 266 on 11 catches, while pulling down three touchdowns on Sunday.

“Everything is overwhelming right now,” Chase added after the game. “I’m excited but overwhelmed.”

Burrow, who finished the game with 446 yards on a 30-of-39 performance with four touchdowns, was not surprised Taylor decided to go for it on fourth-and-goal at the one.

“I knew we were going to go for it,” he said. “Like I said, you’ve got Patrick Mahomes on the other side of the ball, and he’s going to go down and win the game if you give him a chance. Unfortunately, we were not able to finish the game the way we wanted to, but we still got it done.”

Kansas City, which falls to 11-5 and is now the No. 2 seed in the AFC behind Tennessee, led 28-17 at the half and 28-24 going into the fourth quarter.

Mahomes finished the game with 259 yards passing and completed 26-of-35 attempts with two touchdowns.

But the key to the win was the Bengals limited the Chiefs to three points in the second half.

“We weathered the storm,” Taylor said. “We didn’t think this was going to be easy. You probably don’t think you’re going to shut the Chief out. They’re going to make plays, and they’ve got some of the premier guys at their positions.”

The Bengals opened the third quarter when Chase caught a pass from Burrow at midfield and outran the defense for a 69-yard TD strike to cut the deficit to 28-24.

“If you’re going to play him one-on-one, a lot of times it’s going to be a long day for you,” Burrow added about Chase. “He’s a great player and he’s going to be a great player for a long time.”

With 11:44 to play, Burrow connected with Boyd in the corner of the end zone on a five-yard pass to give Cincinnati its first lead at 31-28.

The Chiefs tied the game with a 34-yard field goal with 6:01 left to set the stage for McPherson’s division-clinching kick.

“I watched it on the big board, Burrow said about the field goal by McPherson. “It’s kind of tough to see the field goals from the sideline where it goes in or out, so I always try to watch it on the big board.”

The Bengals will finish out the regular season in Cleveland on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Defeat Kansas City 34-31 to seal playoff berth