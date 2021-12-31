Posted on by

Basketball Scoreboard— December 30


Girls Basketball

Minford 53, Southeastern 51

Northwest 36, Piketon 33

Notre Dame 52, South Gallia 31

West 67, Adena 44

Wheelersburg 51, Ironton 31

Oak Hill 47, New Boston 35

Wellston 34, Clay 14

Fairfield Union 55, Waverly 31

Boys Basketball

Northwest 68, East 26

Rock Hill 59, Portsmouth 54

Minford 54, Piketon 34 (at Waverly SOCS Wireless Classic)

Upper Arlington 59, Waverly 50 (at Waverly SOCS Wireless Classic)

Gallia Academy 61, Unioto 56 (at Waverly SOCS Wireless Classic)

Coal Grove 60, Fairview (Ky.) 37

Chesapeake 87, Weirton Madonna (W. Va.) 78, 2OT (at Toronto Shootout)

