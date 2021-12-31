Basketball Scoreboard— December 30
Girls Basketball
Minford 53, Southeastern 51
Northwest 36, Piketon 33
Notre Dame 52, South Gallia 31
West 67, Adena 44
Wheelersburg 51, Ironton 31
Oak Hill 47, New Boston 35
Wellston 34, Clay 14
Fairfield Union 55, Waverly 31
Boys Basketball
Northwest 68, East 26
Rock Hill 59, Portsmouth 54
Minford 54, Piketon 34 (at Waverly SOCS Wireless Classic)
Upper Arlington 59, Waverly 50 (at Waverly SOCS Wireless Classic)
Gallia Academy 61, Unioto 56 (at Waverly SOCS Wireless Classic)
Coal Grove 60, Fairview (Ky.) 37
Chesapeake 87, Weirton Madonna (W. Va.) 78, 2OT (at Toronto Shootout)