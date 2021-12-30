Basketball Recaps — December 29

Girls Basketball

Green 65, Hannan (W. Va.) 9

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Simply put, Kasey Kimbler became Green’s single-game scoring queen.

That’s because the senior Kimbler, with 50 points on Wednesday night, set the Lady Bobcats’ new single-game scoring record — as Green won easily over visiting Hannan (W. Va.) by a count of 65-9.

Kimbler hit her half-a-hundred on 20 two-point field goals and 10-of-14 free throws.

The previous record of 44 points for a single Green game was held by both Megan Tackett Artrip and Tracy Williams Riehl.

Green, which scored 27 two-point goals and made 11 of its 16 free throws, held Hannan to four first-quarter points —followed by three in the second stanza and a two-point basket in the fourth.

The Lady Bobcats, now 3-4, burst out for scoring quarters of 20 and 13 once —and 16 twice.

Isabella Conley, with four baskets for eight points, followed Kimbler for Green —as Kaylee Christian, Emily Brady and Natalie Butler bucketed one field goal apiece.

Anna Knapp split a pair of first-quarter free throws.

Northwest 52, Whiteoak 31

MOWRYSTOWN — The defensive-minded Northwest Lady Mohawks brought their “D” —or “A” —game once again.

Locking down the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats for single digits in three of the four quarters on Wednesday night, visiting Northwest won 52-31 in a non-league affair.

Northwest, now 5-7, stymied the Lady Wildcats to five first-period and five fourth-period points — sandwiched around Whiteoak’s six-point second canto.

The Lady Mohawks scored 16 points apiece in the middle two stanzas, leading 22-11 at halftime and 38-26 following three frames.

They then scored 14 fourth-period points, on six twos and two Kloe Montgomery free throws, for the runaway win.

Montgomery aided the Lady Mohawks with a dozen counters, tossing in five field goals in the middle two quarters.

Audrey Knittel, on six baskets and an old-fashioned second-period three-point play, paced Northwest with 13 points.

Ava Jenkins rained three three-pointers in for nine, Reagan Lewis landed four field goals for eight, and Faith Jewett chipped in three field goals for six.

Daria Compton, on two fourth-quarter baskets, rounded out the Lady Mohawks.

No Lady Wildcat scored in double figures.

Boys Basketball

West 56, Fairland 53

PROCTORVILLE — You can call it an upset indeed, but definitely call it a West Senators’ boys basketball victory.

That’s because the visiting Senators stunned the Fairland Dragons on Wednesday night —pulling off a 56-53 non-league win inside the Carl York Center.

West raised its record to an even 4-4, while Fairland —the multi-time Ohio Valley Conference defending champion —fell to 7-3.

The difference was indeed the second quarter, when West held the Dragons to just three points —a Will Davis basket and a J.D. Thacker free throw.

The Senators scored 17 in the salvo for a 34-21 halftime advantage —and held on despite the Dragons winning the second half 32-22.

West shot 22-of-47 from the field for 47-percent, making half of its eight three-point attempts —and overcoming 17 turnovers and 17 personal fouls.

The defensive-oriented Senators forced Fairland into a 33-percent (18-of-55) shooting night, which included the long-distance happy Dragons draining only 7-of-25 (28-percent) from three-point range.

West also outrebounded Fairland for a 39-28 advantage.

Both teams missed eight free throws as well, with the Dragons’ misses meaning more costly.

Jesse Dixon dropped in a team-high 21 points to pace the winners, shooting 8-of-16 from the field —and making 2-of-4 three-point goals.

Dixon drained 3-of-6 free throws as well, while Ryan Sissel scored a dozen on four field goals and 4-of-4 freebies.

Sissel completed a double-double in pulling down 11 rebounds.

Mitchell Irwin and Cole Tipton tallied seven points apiece, and both sank a first-period three-pointer.

Jack Jordan with two field goals, Noah Coleman with a second-period basket and a split of fourth-quarter charity tosses, and Brennan Overby on a third-quarter bucket rounded out the Senators’ scoring.

Ethan Taylor with 23 and Aiden Porter with 19 combined for 42 of Fairland’s 53 points.

They also combined for all seven of the Dragons’ triples —Taylor for four and Porter for three.

Oak Hill 51, Clay 24

OAK HILL —The young Clay Panthers kept things close for a while, but the Oak Hill Oaks overpowered them in the second half.

The Panthers trailed only 9-6 after the first quarter and 22-14 at halftime, but the host Oaks outscored them 29-10 in the second two periods —including 19-6 in the last.

Malachi Loper led the Panthers with six points —a third-quarter three, a second-quarter two and a split of first-frame free throws.

Evan Balestra finished with five, and Gavin Cayton and Cullen Payne posted four points apiece, including a three-pointer by Payne.

Ethan Carter and Mitchell King canned a second-period basket apiece, and J.R. Holbrook had the only other third-period point on a free throw.

Aidan Hall had 20 points to pace the Oaks and all scorers —including nine two-point goals.

While the Oaks improved to an even 5-5, the Panthers remain winless at 0-12.

Green senior Kasey Kimbler (4), shown here against Ironton St. Joseph, scored 50 points and set the Lady Bobcats’ new single-game scoring record in their 65-9 win over Hannan on Wednesday night. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_Kimbler-.jpg Green senior Kasey Kimbler (4), shown here against Ironton St. Joseph, scored 50 points and set the Lady Bobcats’ new single-game scoring record in their 65-9 win over Hannan on Wednesday night. File Photo courtesy of Tim Gearhart

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

