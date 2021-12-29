Basketball Recaps — December 28

Boys Basketball

Valley 57, Piketon 50

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Indians’ unbeaten start remains intact following a strong test Tuesday night from their neighbors to the north, the Piketon Redstreaks.

Leading 26-24 at halftime, the undefeated Indians (9-0) outscored Piketon 31-26 in the second half to earn a seven-point non-league home win.

Indians junior George Arnett scored a game-high 26 points in the win, 15 coming in the second half.

Jace Copley had 14 points, Bryce Stuart 10, Carter Nickel four and Levi Stewart three.

Arnett and Copley canned two three-pointers apiece for the Indians.

Arnett also made 8-of-10 free throws.

Valley travels to Oak Hill on Tuesday (Jan. 4) in its return to SOC II play.

South Webster 67, Belpre 26

BELPRE — The South Webster Jeeps (6-2) traveled to Belpre on Tuesday as part of a boys-girls non-league doubleheader, and dominated the Golden Eagles by a 41-point margin.

Seven different Jeeps scored in the win, including freshman Eli Roberts, who finished with a game-high 19 points.

Trae Zimmerman scored 18, with 16 coming in the first half.

Zimmerman made four three-pointers and Roberts the other two, as Roberts also converted 5-of-6 foul shots.

Brady Blizzard scored 13, Cam Carpenter eight, Will Collins had four, Connor Bender three, and Brock Campbell two to round out SW’s scoring.

South Webster travels to Eastern on Friday (Jan. 7) in its return to SOC II play.

Notre Dame 58, Rock Hill 55

PORTSMOUTH — The Notre Dame Titans defeated visiting Rock Hill 58-55 in a non-league home tilt on Tuesday night for their second straight win.

The Titans (4-3) improved to over .500 for the first time this season — with the three-point win being led by Johnathan Strickland’s team-high 17 points.

Jermaine Powell (12) and Cody Metzler (10) also reached double figures in the ND win.

Jarren Edgington had eight, Carson Sammons scored five, Dylan Seison scored four and Dominic Sparks had two points.

Of the Titans’ six three-point goals, Strickland sank three — while Seison, Sammons and Powell popped one apiece.

Rock Hill held a 21-17 advantage in total field goals, but the Titans took 24 free-throw attempts — and made 16.

The Redmen made only half of their 20 total tries.

Notre Dame travels to Ironton St. Joseph on Tuesday (Jan. 4) in SOC I play.

Girls Basketball

South Webster 62, Belpre 31

BELPRE — The South Webster Lady Jeeps doubled-up host Belpre in their 31-point non-league road win on Tuesday, improving to 7-2 in the 2021-22 season.

SW senior Bri Claxon paced the Lady Jeeps with a game-high 31 points on 12 made field goals and five-of-six shooting from the foul line.

Skylar Zimmerman scored eight, Makayla Raynard and Bella Claxon six apiece, Faith Maloney and Cailee Blevins four each, and Riley Raynard scored three in the SW victory.

Bri Claxon and Zimmerman made two three-pointers apiece, while Riley Raynard had the other.

SW will host Oak Hill on Monday (Jan. 3) in its return to SOC II play.

