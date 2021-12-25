Basketball Recaps — Dec. 23

Northwest 55, Green 28 (GIRLS)

McDERMOTT — The Green Lady Bobcats were glad to be back playing, but the Northwest Lady Mohawks were the ones glad to be back winning.

The Lady Mohawks held visiting Green to a dozen points through the first three quarters, including a pair of two-point periods, en route to winning 55-28 in a non-league girls basketball bout on Thursday.

It was Green’s first game in 10 days due to its coronavirus situation, and it showed in quarters one and three against the defensive-minded Lady Mohawks.

Kasey Kimbler with two first-quarter free throws and Kaylee Christian with a third-quarter field goal sandwiched the Lady Bobcats’ eight second-period points — as Northwest led 11-2, 28-10 and 34-12 through the opening three quarters.

Northwest, with the win, moved to 4-7 —while the Lady Bobcats fell to 2-4.

Ava Jenkins and Kloe Montgomery, on five field goals apiece including a Jenkins three-pointer, paced the winners with 11 and 10 points respectively.

Audrey Knittel notched four field goals for eight points, while Daria Compton and Mollyann Runyon registered three baskets apiece for six.

Abby Throckmorton with a fourth-quarter two and three for five points, Faith Jewett with two buckets, Harley Rigsby with a second-stanza three-pointer, and Karleigh South with a fourth-frame field goal rounded out the Northwest scoring.

The Lady Mohawks held a 26-8 advantage in total field goals, as Green made 9-of-15 free throws.

Kimbler scored the remainder of her game-high 16 points in the Bobcats’ 16-point fourth period — making three threes, a two-pointer and 3-of-6 more foul shots.

Anna Knapp added a second-quarter two-pointer and 4-of-4 freebies, as Christian and Emily Brady both scored second-stanza baskets.

Waverly 74, Zane Trace 37 (GIRLS)

WAVERLY — Waverly’s Ava Little led the basketball fly on Thursday, and it landed in the form of 10 total field goals.

That’s because Little erupted for 28 points, including 21 worth of seven three-point goals, and the host Lady Tigers rolled past Zane Trace 74-37 in a non-league tilt.

Waverly, which raised its record to 6-3, broke the game open by outscoring the Lady Pioneers 18-5 in the second quarter.

The Lady Tigers took a 33-18 halftime advantage, led 49-32 following the third frame, then lit up the scoreboard for 25 fourth-period points — compared to only five more for ZT.

Speaking of 25, that’s how many Little had following the first period —including six of her seven made threes.

She also made a second-quarter free throw, and dished out a team-high five assists.

Bailey Vulgamore made seven field goals and 3-of-4 foul shots towards 18 points, as Kelli Stewart scored 11 (four field goal and 3-of-4 free throws) —including nine in the Tigers’ 15-point opening salvo.

Vulgamore made a first-quarter trifecta, as Caris Risner scored seven —including a fourth-quarter three.

Morgan Crabtree with three baskets and Aerian Tackett with two rounded out the Waverly scoring.

Vulgamore with eight, Risner with seven and Little with six were Waverly’s rebounding leaders.

Emily Allen, on four buckets and 3-of-4 free throws, led the Lady Pioneers with 11 points.

Staff report

