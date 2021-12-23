Basketball Recaps — Dec. 21 & 22

South Webster 58, Northwest 39

SOUTH WEBSTER —Spearheaded by a 26-point third-period outburst, the South Webster Jeeps pulled away from a slim 23-20 halftime advantage —and cruised to a 58-39 Southern Ohio Conference Division II victory over the visiting Northwest Mohawks on Tuesday night.

In that third frame, the Jeeps —with 11 two-point goals and 4-of-5 free throws —poured on their 26 points, compared to Northwest’s seven.

South Webster, with its only three-pointer a Cam Carpenter canning in the second stanza, won the first two cantos by counts of 12-10 and 11-10.

With the win, the Jeeps raised their records to 5-2 and 3-2 in the SOC II, while the youthful Mohawks fell to 3-6 and 1-5.

South Webster was paced by senior scorer Trae Zimmerman, who netted a game-high 19 points on eight twos and 3-of-5 free throws.

A dozen of his counters came after halftime.

Will Collins and Connor Bender both scored 13 points to follow suit —with five field goals and three made foul shots.

Carpenter added a first-quarter deuce to his second-quarter trey, as Brady Blizzard and Eli Roberts registered four points apiece.

Tanner Bolin —on three twos, three threes and a split of third-frame freebies —bucketed a team-high 16 points to lead Northwest.

Connor Lintz continued his return to the Mohawk lineup, adding 11 points on five total field goals.

Lintz landed a second-quarter trifecta to Bolin’s three —as all four Northwest threes came in the opening half.

Brayden Campbell with six points, Jay Jenkins with four points, and Kory Butler on a fourth-quarter basket rounded out the Mohawk scoring.

Minford 58, Jackson 53

JACKSON — Exactly one night after the Minford Falcons fired in 15 three-pointers, en route to racking up 94 points against the Portsmouth Trojans, the Falcons got indeed defensive — for a while — for their next non-league win.

That’s because, as Minford stymied the host Jackson Ironmen to single digits in the opening three salvos, the Falcons fended off an Ironmen 30-point fourth quarter with one of their own—and captured a key 58-53 victory on Tuesday night.

The five-point difference, either way, was a 14-9 outscoring of the Ironmen in the first period — followed by a 10-5 doubling up in the third.

The two teams stood tied 18-18 at halftime, and both lit up the scoreboard for 30 points apiece in the last frame.

The now 6-2 Falcons finished with 20 total free throws, including 18 attempts in the final quarter — and made all 14 in that span.

Minford freshman Myles Montgomery made it a second game against a Jackson County club with 29 points —as he scored that many in the Falcons’ season and SOC II opener at Oak Hill.

He made all three of his three-pointers through the first three quarters, then went off for 18 points in the fourth period.

In that fourth canto alone, Montgomery made four two-pointers, and meshed 10-of-11 freebies.

Trenton Zimmerman, fresh off his career-high 39-point night against Portsmouth, posted 13 points against the Ironmen —including a first-quarter three.

The Falcons splashed four three-balls in the 14-point first, including two by Adam Crank.

Devin Parker with four second-half points, and Joe Hannah hitting a first-quarter basket, rounded out the Falcons’ scoring.

Zimmerman and Parker put in two free throws apiece, as part of those 14 fourth-quarter conversions.

Jackson’s Boston Campbell scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the fourth, as did Evan Jarvis for nine of his 14.

Tristan Prater with 10, Jacob Winters with nine, and Holden Blankenship with three rounded out the Red and White.

The Ironmen made four threes in the fourth, including Jarvis with three of his game-high 14.

Jackson also kept itself close late by sinking 7-of-8 foul shots, including 4-of-4 in the final period.

Western 60, Clay 14

LATHAM — The young Clay Panthers endured a first-quarter shutout, and scored only one third-period point, en route to a 60-14 Southern Ohio Conference Division I loss on Tuesday night to the host Western Indians.

Malachi Loper, on three field goals and 2-of-3 free throws, scored all eight second-period Panther points.

Gavin Cayton split a pair of freebies for Clay’s third-frame counter, then made a three-point goal in the fourth.

Clay’s Cullen Payne put in a pair of fourth-quarter foul shots for the Panthers’ other markers.

Of the 13 Indians which played, 10 scored —paced by 19 points from Kolten Miller on five deuces and three treys.

Western raised its records to 9-2 and 4-2 in the SOC I — as the other three originally scheduled SOC I bouts (Symmes Valley at East, Ironton St. Joseph at New Boston and Green at Notre Dame) were all postponed.

The Panthers remain winless at 0-11, and are now 0-6 in the league.

Valley 78, Symmes Valley 48

IRONTON — Ten Valley Indians played, 10 Valley Indians scored, and the end result on Wednesday was another Valley runaway victory.

That’s because Valley, with a convincing 30-point (78-48) non-league win over Symmes Valley in the Ironton Classic, remains undefeated at 8-0.

It was all Indians from the jump inside Ironton’s Conley Center, as Valley vaulted out to a 19-10 first-quarter cushion —followed by a 33-point barrage in the second stanza for a 52-18 halftime bulge.

Valley scored 13 points in each of the final two quarters, while the Vikings — now 7-2 — had 14 points apiece.

Symmes Valley’s only other loss came on a buzzer-beater by visiting Notre Dame’s Cody Metzler.

The Indians amassed 33 total field goals, including for the second straight game eight made three-pointers.

Bryce Stuart scored 20 on nine total buckets to lead the way, while George Arnett and Jace Copley both contributed 13.

Arnett with three, Stuart with two, and one apiece by Copley, Tucker Merritt (seven points) and Dakota Secrest (five points) accounted for the Indians’ eight made treys.

Carter Nickel tied Secrest with five points, as Colt Buckle bagged eight points on four field goals.

Levi Stewart with three points, and a fourth-quarter basket apiece by Hunter Edwards and Chris Queen, rounded out the Valley scoring.

No Viking reached double figures, as all dozen of their players played and 11 reached the scoring column.

Portsmouth 65, Whiteoak 42 (GIRLS)

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans opened their season by rolling past the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats with a 61-43 triumph in the Manchester Classic.

The Lady Trojans ended their pre-Christmas schedule on Wednesday with another non-league win over Whiteoak — and in similar fashion for a 65-42 outcome this time.

Portsmouth, now 6-5, led at every stop against the visiting Lady Wildcats — leading 20-10 at the first, 35-23 at halftime, and finally 53-32 following three quarters.

In the initial meeting with Whiteoak, Portsmouth freshman Daysha Reid —in her high school debut —ripped the Wildcats for 33 points, which included a dozen total field goals and seven made three-pointers.

Reid went off again against Whiteoak on Wednesday, with a 28-point performance which featured five threes, six twos and a split of third-frame foul shots —as 26 of her 28 came after the opening period.

Emily Cheatham chalked up 18 on eight baskets and 2-of-4 freebies, followed by 11 points from Amya Carr —on two twos, two triples, and a fourth-quarter split of foul shots.

Nia Trinidad and Ayonna Carr with first-quarter threes, and Syd Meadows with a fourth-quarter basket, rounded out the PHS scoring.

Lydia Carr — on three twos, two threes and perfect 6-of-6 free throws —led the Lady Wildcats with 18 points.

