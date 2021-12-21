Dragons fire way past West

RIO GRANDE — Sometimes, Dragons —or Lady Dragons as was the case on Saturday night —just breathe too much fire, and firepower.

And, at the University of Rio Grande’s Woods Lumber Classic against the West Lady Senators, Fairland missed very little.

That’s because, inside the Newt Oliver Arena on the campus of the University of Rio Grande, Fairland’s flame-throwing shooting simply burned the Lady Senators in the form of a 67-40 outcome — in a key non-league but important Division III affair.

That’s correct, as the Lady Senators saw the Lady Dragons score 67 points —27 of which came via the three-point variety of nine.

As a result, West —which held leads of 2-0 on a Maelynn Howell bucket just 28 seconds in, 5-3 on Emma Sayre’s three-pointer and 7-6 on Charlie Jo Howard’s layup —trailed for the final 27-and-a-half-minutes.

The Dragons led 16-12 after the opening quarter, then soon swelled the lead to 19 points by halftime at 35-16 —and to 57-26 following three frames.

With four minutes and 34 seconds remaining, Fairland enforced the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running-clock rule on the Lady Senators —with the necessary 35-point margin at 65-30 at that point.

Fairland’s final points came on a Kylee Bruce basket with 3:17 to play, as the Lady Senators scored the final eight from there —but only stopped the running clock with 39 seconds showing.

With the loss, West slipped to 8-2 —as its only other defeat, a 51-46 decision against Southern Ohio Conference Division II leader Wheelersburg, came close at home.

Defensively, the now 7-2 Dragons turned the Lady Senators over — and forced them into several one-and-out possessions.

But offensively, with four Fairland players in double figures thanks largely to nine three-point goals, that’s where the Dragons did most of their damage.

“Hats off to Fairland. They didn’t miss many shots, maybe three or four the entire first half,” said West coach Megan Artrip. “That’s disheartening when we are coming down and putting up good shots and they are not going in. But we can’t use that as an excuse. We have to work on us and make shots ourselves.”

Which, unfortunately, West didn’t.

Reece Barnitz bagged five of Fairland’s nine triples towards a game-high 19 points —with four in the third frame following her first-quarter trifecta for a 16-10 edge.

Bree Allen added 16 points on six deuces and 4-of-5 free throws, while Tomi Hinkle hit for 15 on five twos, a first-quarter three-ball, and 2-of-2 second-quarter foul shots.

Bruce bucketed a dozen with 10 in the first half and seven in the opening salvo —which included both of her made three-pointers.

Kamryn Barnitz with a second-stanza three and Hannah Taylor with a third-period two rounded out the Lady Dragons’ scoring.

Allen and Bruce boarded seven rebounds while Hinkle handed out seven assists and Reece Barnitz four more.

The Dragons delivered 18 assists all told.

“It’s funny much easier the game looks when the ball goes in. And the ball went in a lot for us tonight. We made shots,” said veteran Fairland coach Jon Buchanan. “But we moved really well, the ball found the right person which is a big key. Most of our made shots were on assisted plays too, and that’s how we want to play.”

Howell had 13 points to pace the Lady Senators —on six deuces and a split of third-quarter free throws.

Lexi Deaver netted nine for West —with 3-of-4 foul shots and three fourth-quarter field goals.

Howard, Abby Adkins and Eden Cline chipped in four points apiece, as Sydney McDermott scored three off the West bench.

Only Sayre’s sinker was West’s only three-pointer.

“Defensively, I thought we did a great job. For the better part of three quarters, they had less than 25 points,” said Buchanan. “We’re doing a good job of not only getting stops and challenging every shot, but rebounding the shots they do take.”

Artrip, already, said the Lady Senators have put Saturday night’s setback in the rear-view mirror.

“We’re a good team. We certainly didn’t showcase it tonight, but we’re not going to let this bother us and defeat us,” she said.

West 12 4 10 14—40

Fairland 16 19 22 10 — 67

WEST 40 (8-2)

Maelynn Howell 6 1-2 13, Elisha Andre 0 0-0 0, Abby Adkins 2 0-0 4, Eden Cline 2 0-2 4, Sydney McDermott 1 1-2 3, Kate Rollins 0 0-0 0, Emma Sayre 1 0-0 3, Lexi Deaver 3 3-4 9, Charlie Jo Howard 2 0-0 4; TOTALS 17 5-10 40; Three-point field goals: 1 (Emma Sayre 1)

FAIRLAND 67 (7-2)

Reece Barnitz 7 0-0 19, Bree Allen 6 4-5 16, Tomi Hinkle 6 2-2 15, Kamryn Barnitz 1 0-0 3, Hannah Taylor 1 0-0 2, Kylee Bruce 5 0-0 12; TOTALS 26 6-7 67; Three-point field goals: 9 (Reece Barnitz 5, Kylee Bruce 2, Kamryn Barnitz and Tomi Hinkle 1 apiece)

