Tomcats top Titans at URG

RIO GRANDE — With fuel prices being what they are in this holiday season, it’s unfortunate for those which run empty in the mad dash towards the finish.

Unfortunately for the Lady Titans on Saturday, Notre Dame ran out out of gas in the final four minutes and 44 seconds at the University of Rio Grande.

That’s because Notre Dame, in an important non-league Division IV power matchup against the undefeated Trimble Lady Tomcats as part of the annual Woods Lumber Classic, didn’t score except for one possession in the final 4:05 —and saw the Lady Tomcats pull away with free throws for a 55-46 victory inside URG’s Newt Oliver Arena.

That’s correct, as the senior-less Lady Titans —against the talented, experienced and still unbeaten Tomcats —took leads as large as 36-30 and 38-32 at the midpoints of the third quarter.

However, they only scored eight points over the final dozen minutes and four seconds, were outscored 18-5 in the entire fourth frame, and got three of those five points in a five-second span but with only 35 seconds to play.

As Trimble takes its perfect record to 7-0, the Lady Titans fell to 4-2 —with their only other loss also coming out of Southern Ohio Conference Division I competition, as Notre Dame fell 45-39 at Fisher Catholic two weeks ago on Saturday.

This Saturday in Rio Grande, the Lady Titans took the roller-coaster route — falling behind 15-7 with a first-quarter minute remaining on an Emily Young three-point goal.

But Annie Dettwiller drilled a three-pointer to jump-start a 13-2 Notre Dame spree over the next 3:43 —and the Lady Titans took a slim 20-17 lead before building it to 24-19 with a minute and nine seconds remaining in the opening half.

That was the last lead change until 4:44 remained, as the Lady Titans —amid six ties including 26-26 at halftime and the final at 43-43 — took command for a 31-22 output over the middle two stanzas.

But, it’s not always about how you start, but rather how you finish.

Notre Dame, with a Kamryn Bradford winged three-pointer at the two-minute mark of the third, made it 41-37 —which carried over into the fourth.

The Lady Tomcats took control from there, scoring six straight points in the fourth’s first 3:55 —giving them the lead for good on a Briana Orsborne basket.

Dettwiller, the six-foot one-inch junior and the most experienced Lady Titan returning, dropped two freebies in for the final tie —but Notre Dame didn’t score again until Dettwiller, with 35 seconds left, split a pair of free throws and stuck back her own second miss.

Only six Lady Titans played as part of the regular rotation before Ella Kirby fouled out with 27 seconds showing, as veteran NDHS coach J.D. McKenzie agreed that his charges just simply ran out of steam.

He said a short bench, combined with only two games in 10 days before Saturday since two SOC II teams canceled on them because of their coronavirus situations, showed itself late.

But, there were other offensive issues —such as shooting 3-of-13 from three-point range, and committing 17 turnovers.

Young and Laikyn Imler made four steals apiece, while the tallest Tomcat Jayne Six stole once and blocked two Titan shots.

“I only played six girls today, and although we were in better shape than we were a couple weeks ago at Fisher Catholic, we’re not quite there yet. We’re getting there, but getting those SOC games canceled and not getting to play actual games before today doesn’t help our conditioning. We’re battling some of that stuff, then Trimble is probably a top-five team in the state,” said McKenzie. “Halfway through the fourth quarter, it’s a one-possession game. That it got to two possessions and we had to foul and they hit their free throws. I thought our girls grew up a lot today and did some really good things, but we made just too many mistakes late.”

Trimble took advantage of those Lady Titans’ miscues by making fourth-quarter foul shots —and only missing two.

Orsborne and Six each went 2-of-2, Young went 4-of-4, and Imler landed a perfect 6-of-6.

All four are now four-year Trimble starters.

All told, Trimble tallied 19-of-23 from the charity stripe — with Imler going 2-of-2 in the second quarter and Young 2-of-2 in the third, while Six split a pair in the third.

Both teams totaled 17 field goals, as the Lady Titans tried 10 more total attempts (45-35).

Young, with six total field goals in addition to her six free throws which included two first-half three-pointers, poured in a game-high 20 points.

Imler added five field goals to her 8-of-8 tosses for 18 points, while Six scored four buckets and her 3-of-5 foul shots for 11.

Orsborne had two field goals towards six points, and had a team-high five rebounds.

Dettwiller, with six baskets on 13 shots and 5-of-6 free throws, led the Lady Titans with 18 points —as Annabelle Ball, the first off the bench, netted nine on four field goals.

Before Dettwiller’s three, Ball bagged one from the wing with 2:11 to play in the opening period.

Katie Strickland with six points on three field goals, Bradford with a second-quarter deuce in addition to her third-quarter trey, and Kirby and Gracie Ashley with a field goal and 2-of-2 free throws apiece rounded out the Lady Titans’ scoring.

Dettwiller with 10 and Ashley with nine combined for 27 of Notre Dame’s rebounds, as Trimble only managed 16.

The 12-year ND mentor McKenzie mentioned again that this was his youngest squad in years, but one that indeed played highly-touted Trimble tough —and is improving.

“It was a great effort, we forced them to go zone on us, and we executed our gameplan which we worked on. They had to make some adjustments and we switched some things up. Just late in the game we ran out of gas, and our inexperience showed a little bit,” he said. “Coming out of this game, although I’m never excited about losing, I am pretty pleased with what we showed today.”

The Lady Titans return home, and face another good Division IV team in the South Gallia Lady Rebels, next Thursday (Dec. 30).

* * *

Trimble 15 11 11 18—55

Notre Dame 10 16 15 5 — 46

TRIMBLE 55 (7-0)

Jaylee Orsborne 0 0-2 0, Emily Calentine 0 0-0 0, Laikyn Imler 5 8-8 18, Briana Orsborne 2 2-2 6, Emily Young 6 6-6 20, Lydia Beha 0 0-0 0, Jayne Six 4 3-5 11; TOTALS 17 19-23 55; Three-point field goals: 2 (Emily Young)

NOTRE DAME 46 (4-2)

Ella Kirby 1 2-2 4, Kamryn Bradford 2 0-0 5, Annie Dettwiller 6 5-6 18, Annabelle Ball 4 0-0 9, Kaylyn Darden 0 0-0 0, Gracie Ashley 1 2-2 4, Katie Strickland 3 0-0 6; TOTALS 17 9-10 46; Three-point field goals: 3 (Kamryn Bradford, Annie Dettwiller and Annabelle Ball 1 apiece)

Notre Dame’s Annabelle Ball (23) gets out in front of the Trimble defense during Saturday’s non-league girls basketball game at the University of Rio Grande. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_Trimble-ND-Ball-.jpg Notre Dame’s Annabelle Ball (23) gets out in front of the Trimble defense during Saturday’s non-league girls basketball game at the University of Rio Grande. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Notre Dame junior Annie Dettwiller (11) leads a Lady Titans’ fast break during their non-league girls basketball game against Trimble on Saturday at the University of Rio Grande. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_Trimble-ND-Dettwiller-2.jpg Notre Dame junior Annie Dettwiller (11) leads a Lady Titans’ fast break during their non-league girls basketball game against Trimble on Saturday at the University of Rio Grande. Paul Boggs | Daily Times

ND outscored 18-5 in 4th to fall 55-46

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

