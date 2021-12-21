Falcons fire away

MINFORD — The nets inside the Minford High School Gymnasium may need replaced after the shooting performance the Falcons displayed on Monday night.

Leading visiting Portsmouth 46-40 coming out of the halftime lockerroom, host Minford torched the Trojans for a game-best 33 points in the third quarter — to build a 79-47 lead before the final eight minutes of the game.

Their 79 points through three quarters is a season-best coming in a 94-66 win, and it was ignited by a starting lineup that shocked those in attendance when they missed a long-range attempt.

Minford made 14 of its season-best 15 three-pointers during the first three quarters of the game in building their 32-point lead.

Senior Trenton Zimmerman was a large factor in that equation, as well as the game’s final outcome.

Entering halftime with a game-high 19 points, Zimmerman simply went off.

The 6-foot-4 senior scored 20 of Minford’s 33 points in the third quarter to finish the game with a new career mark in 39 points.

Minford coach Josh Shoemaker said after the game that their plan to play through Zimmerman after halftime was executed to perfection by his team.

“We talked at halftime how because of mistakes they were able to get back into the game. We came out after half and wanted to get the ball inside to Trenton, really thought he was getting going,” Shoemaker said. “Kids did exactly that and he decided to step outside the post and they didn’t come out on him as much because they’re worried about him inside. He did a great job, kids did a great job of moving the ball. We when move it that quick without the dribble, we do pretty well.”

For the game, Zimmerman had 12 made field goals (six threes), and went 9-of-11 at the foul line as he toed the 40-point threshold.

“It’s a confidence booster, once you hit one or two, you’ve got to keep shooting to make sure you’re in rhythm still. My teammates, shoutout to them: they were moving the ball and looking for me. Trusted me and we trusted each other every minute of the game,” he said.

After Portsmouth rallied in the second quarter to take a 37-32 lead, the Falcons closed the first half on a 14-3 run.

Portsmouth junior Kenny Sanderlin knocked down a floater as time expired in the first half to bring the Trojans back to within two possessions at 46-40.

The Falcons had four scorers reach double figures in the signature non-league win.

Freshman Myles Montgomery and senior Adam Crank had the long-ball dialed in early, scoring 20 of their combined 28 points in the first half (17 for Montgomery, 11 for Crank).

Junior Joe Hannah had 10 points to reach double digits on four-made field goals and an and-one conversion with a third-quarter made free throw.

“We saw early in the game they were in zone. We started to spread them out and we had good ball movement, and hitting shots which helps that too,” Zimmerman said. “Started hitting shots and then we were able to work it inside and get to the free-throw line.”

Portsmouth sophomore Devin Lattimore led the Trojans with 18 points, 11 coming in the second half.

Sanderlin, who led Portsmouth with 13 points in the first half, was held without a second half point — as Minford extended its lead.

Sophomore DeAndre Berry scored 11 points, nine coming in the second half, on five made field goals.

Minford (5-2) hit the road on Tuesday night with a road trip up State Route 139 to face the Jackson Ironmen (4-2).

Portsmouth (2-5) travels to Wheelersburg on Tuesday (Dec. 28) in another non-league contest versus an SOC II foe.

“I thought the energy was good all night long. When we’re in transition moving the ball and it’s not touching the floor, I know we’re playing well,” Shoemaker said. “Lot of unselfish play and it was good to bounce back before a tough game at Jackson tomorrow.”

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth 19 21 7 19 — 66

Minford 22 24 33 15 — 94

Portsmouth (2-5) 66

Devin Lattimore 7 3-3 18, Daewin Spence 2 0-0 4, Dariyonne Bryant 3 0-0 6, Tyler Duncan 1 0-0 3, Kenny Sanderlin 5 3-5 13, Donovan Carr 2 0-2 4, Cooper MMaxie 1 2-4 4, Lavaughn Cobb 1 0-0 2, Dante Hambrick 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Lewis 0 0-0 0, DeAndre Berry 5 0-0 12; TOTALS: 27 8-14 66; Three-point field goals: 4 (Berry 2, Duncan, Lattimore 1 apiece)

Minford (5-2) 94

Trenton Zimmerman 12 9-11 39, Joe Hannah 4 1-1 10, Adam Crank 4 0-0 11, Myles Montgomery 6 1-1 17, Bennett Kayser 1 2-2 4, Kade Glockner 0 0-0 0, Devin Parker 1 0-0 2, Troy Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Gavin Downey 2 0-0 4, Bailey White 0 0-0 0, Jeffrey Pica 1 0-0 2, Luke Oakes 1 0-0 2, Ethan Connally 1 0-0 3; TOTALS: 33 13-15 94; Three-point field goals: 15 (Zimmerman 6, Montgomery 4, Crank 3, Hannah, Connally 1 apiece)

Minford junior Joe Hannah (3) defends Portsmouth’s Donovan Carr (22) on the perimeter during the Falcons’ win over the Trojans in non-league play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_IMG_3357-1.jpg Minford junior Joe Hannah (3) defends Portsmouth’s Donovan Carr (22) on the perimeter during the Falcons’ win over the Trojans in non-league play. Minford senior Trenton Zimmerman (1) scored a career-high 39 points during the Falcons’ 94-66 win over Portsmouth in non-league play, Monday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_IMG_3405-1.jpg Minford senior Trenton Zimmerman (1) scored a career-high 39 points during the Falcons’ 94-66 win over Portsmouth in non-league play, Monday.

Minford bests Portsmouth behind hot shooting

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

