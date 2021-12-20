Lady Panthers defensive in first win

SCIOTOVILLE — Back in the win column.

For the first time in the 2021-22 season, the Clay Lady Panthers secured a ‘W’ in the win column, defeating host East 49-24 in SOC I play on Friday.

It was also the first victory for the Clay girls program under first-year coach Drew Emnett who said their defense throughout the game, and especially in the second half, helped finish off the 25-point victory.

“Thought it was one of the first times all year you could see the execution of our offense,” Emnett said. “We jumped out in the second half with a press on defense, it turned into turnovers and buckets and gave us the momentum we needed to finish the game.”

The Lady Panthers held the Lady Tartans to single-digit scoring in all four quarters, including four points apiece in the first and third periods.

Clay (1-7, 1-5 SOC I) held a 19-10 lead at halftime and promptly outscored East 30-13 in the second half.

Several of their second-half buckets were a result of rebound putbacks.

Junior Morgan McCoy, senior Kyleigh Oliver and freshman Sarah Cassidy each scored a game-high 12 points in the win.

McCoy and Oliver scored a combined 22 points during the game’s final 16 minutes, as the Lady Panthers expanded their lead.

“We’ve been working a lot on boxing out on rebounding. Kyleigh Oliver and Morgan McCoy did an excellent job of that tonight, and everyone really pitched in on the glass,” Emnett said.

East (1-5, 0-4 SOC I) was led in scoring by junior Journey Pelfrey’s eight points.

East will host Western on Monday (Dec. 20) while Clay travels to Symmes Valley in SOC I play.

“I think we’ve just got to keep working hard and worry about us. Working on getting better every day heading into the new year,” Emnett said.

***

BOX SCORE

Clay 10 9 13 17 — 49

East 4 7 4 9 — 24

Clay (1-7, 1-5 SOC I) 49

Sarah Cassidy 6 0-0 12, Tori Covert 0 2-4 2, Lynsey Loop 0 1-2 1, Amadea Everman 4 1-2 9, Rylan Jenkins 0 1-2 1, Kyleigh Oliver 6 0-2 12, Morgan McCoy 6 0-0 12; TOTALS: 22 5-12 49; Three-point field goals: none

East (1-5, 0-4 SOC I) 24

Elle Enz 1 0-0 3, Journey Pelfrey 3 0-0 8, Peyton Johnson 0 0-2 0, Felicia Smith 3 0-0 6, Sydnee O’Connor 3 0-0 7, Madison Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 10 0-2 24; Three-point field goals: 4 (Pelfrey 2, Enz, O’Connor 1 apiece)

Clay’s Sarah Cassidy (5) and Kyleigh Oliver (30) play defense in the half court during the Lady Panthers’ road win over East in SOC I play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_IMG_3001-1.jpg Clay’s Sarah Cassidy (5) and Kyleigh Oliver (30) play defense in the half court during the Lady Panthers’ road win over East in SOC I play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Clay junior Morgan McCoy (33) attempts a layup during the Lady Panthers’ road win over East in SOC I play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_IMG_3012-1.jpg Clay junior Morgan McCoy (33) attempts a layup during the Lady Panthers’ road win over East in SOC I play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Clay handles East on road

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

