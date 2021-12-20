Tartans hold off Panthers

SCIOTOVILLE — In Friday’s 16-point (68-52) win over visiting Clay, the host East Tartans built and sustained the lead to earn a win in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

The Tartans scored 47 points combined in the second and fourth quarters to bookend each half.

East’s defense was a big part of their success in the first half, holding the Panthers to 26 points through three quarters and holding a 35-18 halftime lead.

“Defensively in the first half, we were really solid and the best we’ve played in a while. It opened up our offense for us, let us get out and into transition,” East coach Adam Bailey said, afterwards. “We did a good job with the balance in our scoring, that’s good when we have five guys score at-least eight points because it helps add balance to our offense and what we can do on that end.”

East (2-4, 1-4 SOC I) had six different players enter the scoring column in the first half, led by junior Austin Baughman’s 11 in the first 16 minutes.

Junior Keagan Jackson scored nine of his team-high 16 points in the second half, doing so on six-made field goals and 3-of-8 foul shooting.

Baughman scored 15 by game’s end and junior Landehn Pernell had 10 of his 12 in the second half of the win.

Senior Leviticus Justice scored eight, making six-of-11 free throws, while Kellen Gray and Matt Flannery had six and two points, respectively.

Clay freshman Malachi Loper led all scorers with a game-high 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half as the Panthers attempted a comeback.

After trailing by as many as 26, the Panthers (0-9, 0-5 SOC I) cut into the Tartans’ lead, but East never allowed it to become a single-digit contest.

Bailey said he expected the Panthers to rally and made it a point of emphasis to hold onto their lead, something they were successful in doing in the 16-point victory.

“We talked to them about Clay being able to make runs in the second half. Pleased that we were able to hold onto the lead, but at times we didn’t make good decisions and rushed some things,” Bailey said. “But we haven’t been in that situation as of late and it’s something we have to learn from. Proud that we were able to hold on and get it back to 16 at the end.”

East will travel to Symmes Valley on Tuesday in SOC I play, while Clay travels to Western on Tuesday.

“It’s good for our kids to get league wins. They’ve shown up all year, compete, work hard, it’s good that we were able to see the results,” Bailey said. “Hopefully it gives us the confidence that we need and I think it will.”

BOX SCORE

Clay 8 10 8 26 — 52

East 12 23 9 24 — 68

Clay (0-9, 0-5 SOC I) 52

Brandon Malone 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Whitt 0 0-0 0, Gavin Cayton 2 4-6 8, Evan Balestra 3 9-16 15, Jack Holbrook 2 0-0 4, Cullen Payne 2 1-2 5, Malachi Loper 5 6-9 18, Ethan Carter 1 0-0 2; TOTALS: 15 20-33 52; Three-point field goals: 2 (Loper 2)

East (2-4, 1-4 SOC I) 68

Leviticus Justice 1 6-11 8, Kellen Gray 2 2-2 6, Austin Baughman 6 3-6 15, Matt Flannery 1 0-0 2, Jaylen Mayhew 4 1-2 9, Keagan Jackson 6 3-8 16, Landehn Pernell 6 0-4 12, Tyell Baker 0 0-0 0, Ethan Rase 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 26 15-33 68; Three-point field goals: 1 (Jackson 1)

Earn home win in SOC I play

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

