Basketball Scoreboard — December 17 & 18

Basketball Scoreboard — December 17
Boys Basketball
West 67, Wheelersburg 63
South Webster 62, Minford 51
Northwest 52, Oak Hill 48
Valley 79, Eastern 58
East 68, Clay 52
Symmes Valley 60, Western 58
Notre Dame at New Boston, ppd.
Green at Ironton St. Joseph
Rock Hill at Portsmouth, ppd. to Dec. 30
Coal Grove 62, Chesapeake 60
Fairland 62, Gallia Academy 55
South Point 47, Ironton 38
Girls Basketball
Clay 49, East 24
Rock Hill 64, Valley 47 (at Ironton St. Joseph Invitational)
Maysville (Ky.) 50, Ironton St. Joseph 31 (at Ironton St. Joseph Invitational)
Basketball Scoreboard — December 18
Girls Basketball
Valley 47, Ironton St. Joseph 30 (at Ironton St. Joseph Invitational)
Northwest 52, Symmes Valley 45
South Gallia 62, South Webster 56
Belpre 53, Clay 8
Trimble 55, Notre Dame 46 (at University of Rio Grande)
Fairland 67, West 40 (at University of Rio Grande)
Boys Basketball
Northwest 57, West Union 25
Symmes Valley 53, West 52
Belpre 56, Clay 53
Wheelersburg 80, Point Pleasant (W. Va.) 45 (at Alexander Alley Classic)
Newark 60, Waverly 55, OT (at Alexander Alley Classic)
Ironton St. Joseph 54, Wayne (W. Va.) 49
Elliott County (Ky.) 86, Ironton 64
Green at Southern, ppd. to Jan. 8