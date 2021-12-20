Posted on by

Basketball Scoreboard — December 17 & 18


Basketball Scoreboard — December 17

Boys Basketball

West 67, Wheelersburg 63

South Webster 62, Minford 51

Northwest 52, Oak Hill 48

Valley 79, Eastern 58

East 68, Clay 52

Symmes Valley 60, Western 58

Notre Dame at New Boston, ppd.

Green at Ironton St. Joseph

Rock Hill at Portsmouth, ppd. to Dec. 30

Coal Grove 62, Chesapeake 60

Fairland 62, Gallia Academy 55

South Point 47, Ironton 38

Girls Basketball

Clay 49, East 24

Rock Hill 64, Valley 47 (at Ironton St. Joseph Invitational)

Maysville (Ky.) 50, Ironton St. Joseph 31 (at Ironton St. Joseph Invitational)

Basketball Scoreboard — December 18

Girls Basketball

Valley 47, Ironton St. Joseph 30 (at Ironton St. Joseph Invitational)

Northwest 52, Symmes Valley 45

South Gallia 62, South Webster 56

Belpre 53, Clay 8

Trimble 55, Notre Dame 46 (at University of Rio Grande)

Fairland 67, West 40 (at University of Rio Grande)

Boys Basketball

Northwest 57, West Union 25

Symmes Valley 53, West 52

Belpre 56, Clay 53

Wheelersburg 80, Point Pleasant (W. Va.) 45 (at Alexander Alley Classic)

Newark 60, Waverly 55, OT (at Alexander Alley Classic)

Ironton St. Joseph 54, Wayne (W. Va.) 49

Elliott County (Ky.) 86, Ironton 64

Green at Southern, ppd. to Jan. 8

