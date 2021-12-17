Girls Basketball Recaps — Dec. 16

West 52, Waverly 26

WEST PORTSMOUTH — By doubling up the visiting Waverly Lady Tigers, the West Lady Senators succeeded at keeping pace with Wheelersburg’s Lady Pirates.

That’s because West won on Thursday 52-26, bolstered by stymieing the Lady Tigers to single digits in all four quarters.

It aided the Lady Senators too that they scored 18 first-period points, offsetting a five-point second stanza.

West led at each stop —18-8 following the first, 23-13 at halftime, and 39-19 following the third.

While Wheelersburg remains undefeated in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II, West’s win kept the Lady Senators right on their heels.

The Lady Senators are now 8-1 and 5-1 in the division, with their only loss coming at the hands of the Lady Pirates.

Against the Lady Tigers, eight Lady Senators scored —and all had at least one basket.

Maelynn Howell had 13 points to pace the winners, with six field goals and one first-quarter free throw to complete an old-fashioned three-point play.

Charlie Jo Howard — on three twos, one three-pointer and 2-of-2 fourth-quarter free throws — had 11 points, while Lexi Deaver, on three deuces and 3-of-3 foul shots, netted nine.

Abby Adkins with seven on two twos and a trifecta, Eden Cline with a two and a three, Elisha Andre with a fourth-quarter triple, and Emma Sayre and Sydney McDermott making first-quarter buckets apiece rounded out the Lady Senators’ scoring.

Waverly was led by Kelli Stewart —with a double-double 15 points and 15 rebounds and three blocked shots.

She sank seven twos, as Ava Little (3-of-4 free throws) with five points and Bailey Vulgamore (4-of-6 free throws) with six were Waverly’s other two scorers.

Both had one field goal each.

The Lady Senators face Fairland next —in a Saturday night non-league matchup as part of the Woods Lumber Classic at the University of Rio Grande.

Tip time is set for 7 p.m.

Oak Hill 42, Valley 36

OAK HILL — In a close contest throughout, the Valley Lady Indians lost at Oak Hill on Thursday in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II tilt.

Valley trailed the Lady Oaks after one quarter (10-8), but led at halftime 19-17.

The Lady Indians’ downfall was their third frame — when Oak Hill outscored them 19-7, and led 36-26.

The Lady Oaks held a 42-33 advantage at the end, but Valley’s Lexie Morrow made a long-distance buzzer-beater for the six-point (42-36) final.

Morrow, Madison Montgomery and Savannah Easter all ended up with nine points for Valley, as Easter made three of the team’s five threes.

Besides Morrow, Makenna Dunham hit a single-three pointer en route to seven points, as Haley Whitt with a single basket was the Indians’ only other scorer.

Chloe Chambers —on seven deuces, one third-frame trey and one freebie for a first-quarter old-fashioned three-point play, paced the Lady Oaks and all scorers at 18 points.

Brooke Howard had 10, Baylee Howell had eight, and Jordan Howard had six for Oak Hill’s other three point-getters.

Howell and Jordan Howard had two three-pointers apiece.

Valley returned to the road, and returned to non-league action, against Rock Hill on Friday in Ironton St. Joseph’s tournament.

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

