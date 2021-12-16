Girls Basketball Recaps — Dec. 15

South Webster 58, Jackson 46

SOUTH WEBSTER — South Webster senior scoring machine Bri Claxon amassed at least 23 points for the sixth consecutive contest, and the host Lady Jeeps won their fifth straight girls basketball game on Wednesday night.

Claxon, for the fifth time this season scoring at least 27 points, did so again against the non-league Jackson Ironladies —leading the Lady Jeeps to a 58-46 victory.

South Webster, which lost to Wheelersburg in its season opener, has won five in a row for a 5-1 record.

Wednesday’s win over the Ironladies was its first of the non-league variety, as Jackson dipped to an even 3-3.

The Lady Jeeps led 11-0 after the opening quarter, 26-17 at halftime, and finally 37-30 following three frames.

South Webster did give up 16 fourth-quarter points, but amounted 21 of its own for the dozen-point winning outcome.

Claxon combined 14 first-half points with 13 second-half counters towards her 27 —as her season-high remains 30 from the opener against Wheelersburg.

Her third quarter featured two of her made threes, while her fourth canto included 4-of-4 free throws —part of 6-of-7 overall.

She split a pair of tosses in the third, following an old-fashioned three-point play and her other made trifecta for the second stanza.

She also sank six deuces.

Skylar Zimmerman added 16 points on two twos, two threes and a perfect 6-of-6 fourth-quarter freebies, — as Bella Claxon chipped in seven on a first-quarter trey, a second-quarter basket, and 2-of-2 fourth-frame foul shots.

Makayla Raynard —on a first-quarter two and two fourth-quarter free throws —and Kennedy Murphy, on two second-half buckets, recorded four points apiece.

South Webster went 14-of-16 at the foul line in the final period, part of 16-of-21 for the entire game.

The Lady Jeeps also played without six-foot senior Faith Maloney, who was expected to return to the lineup as of Thursday.

Jackson had a trio of players in double figures with five field goals apiece —T.J. Carpenter with 16, Kenzie Davis with 11 and Mattie Walburn with 11.

Carpenter converted 6-of-9 free throws, while Walburn and Davis both split a pair in the fourth.

Katelyn Webb and Sydney Hughes hit a third-frame three-pointer apiece, while Webb also had a two-point basket.

The Lady Jeeps return home, and return to non-league action, on Saturday against South Gallia.

Tip time is set for 1 p.m.

Ironton St. Joe 46, New Boston 38

NEW BOSTON — A late comeback propelled the Ironton St. Joe Lady Flyers to a win over host New Boston in SOC I play on Wednesday.

Trailing 37-35 with three minutes to play, the Lady Flyers (2-4, 2-3 SOC I) closed the game on a 11-1 run to earn their second win of the season.

New Boston (3-8, 2-4 SOC I) took a two-point lead on a pair of free throws by Cadence Williams, who scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the second half.

NB senior Kenzie Whitley scored 12 points, McKylie Voiers had five, Dylan O’Rourke had four, and Cassie Williams two in the contest.

ISJ’s Bella Whaley led the Lady Flyers with a game-high 28 points, 14 in each half of play.

Gracie Damron scored all seven of her points in the fourth quarter, Emily Litton had six, Addie Philabaun three, and Laiken Unger finished with two.

New Boston travels to Green on Monday (Dec. 20) in SOC I play.