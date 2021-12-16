Baseball camp to benefit St. Jude

PIKETON — Professional baseball scout Tim Martin will be hosting a baseball camp for area youth on Sunday, Jan. 9 (2022)— with funds raised being sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

A session for ages seven thru 12 will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., and another session for ages 13 thru 18 will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. — both at the Piketon High School indoor facility.

The cost of attendance is $100 with those funds going to benefit St. Jude — in helping ensure their patients who have childhood cancer never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

Baseball figures including former professionals Johnnie Lemaster, Al Oliver and Scott Williamson will be in attendance to help provide instruction to all camp attendees.

Recent MLB draft selection of the Pittsburgh Pirates, former Minford High School and University of Rio Grande star Dylan Shockley will also be in attendance for the camp.

“We’re going to cover all aspects of the game: infield and outfield defense, hitting, pitching,” Martin said. “We’re going to teach baseball from guys who played the game and try to raise some money for kids who are in need the support.”

To sign up for the camp, and learn additional details, please visit https://bit.ly/3rvMhpc or https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/Challenge/Events?pg=entry&fr_id=133868.

