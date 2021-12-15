Robertson, Tigers torch Jeeps

WAVERLY —Unfortunately, what a difference one week — or one game — made for South Webster’s Trae Zimmerman.

Last Tuesday night against visiting Wheelersburg, Zimmerman was smiling at, waving at, shrugging his shoulders at, and just having all sorts of fourth-quarter fun at the Pirates’ student section expense.

That’s because he erupted for 26 points in the Jeeps’ thrilling comeback win over the three-time defending Southern Ohio Conference Division II champion Pirates — and South Webster was out to an undefeated start.

Fast forward to Tuesday night inside Waverly’s historic and fantastic Downtown Arena, and we’re telling a totally different story.

That’s because the Waverly Tigers, with senior star guard Trey Robertson leading the way, simply frustrated Zimmerman and his fellow Jeep teammates —from opening tip to closing buzzer.

Robertson — the reigning Southeast District Division II Co-Player of the Year — went off for six first-half three-pointers and 2-of-3 second-quarter free throws, part of 24 total to be exact, as the talented and highly-touted Tigers torched the Jeeps 62-34 in a key early-season SOC II tilt.

That’s correct, as it was Trey —not Trae —having all the fun on Tuesday night.

Both teams entered the contest at 1-1 in the league, as the now 3-2 Jeeps dropped their second consecutive — having lost to visiting Valley 60-54 on Friday night.

Waverly, which most observers’ consensus was the preseason favorite for the conference championship, won its second straight to move to 3-1 — as the Tigers couldn’t make anything in Friday night’s 64-58 setback at Minford.

The Jeeps, though, witnessed the three-time all-Ohioan and last season’s first-teamer Robertson drain almost everything he looked at —in his own backyard.

His 22 first-half points and seven first-half assists were indeed otherworldly, with 16 of those coming in the 25-point second-period barrage.

He dialed up, from NBA range almost, two first-quarter threes —followed by his final four in the second.

He didn’t play the final five-plus minutes, but didn’t need to — and scored his 24th and final points on a reverse layup just 45 seconds into the fourth canto.

He also ended up at nine assists.

With the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running-clock rule in effect at the 5:25 mark of the third, Robertson’s basket actually marked the Tigers’ final counters.

“He does everything,” said veteran Waverly coach, and Trey’s father, Travis Robertson. “I’ve had the opportunity to coach some great players and Trey is at the top of the list. I think what sets him apart is even though he’s 5-foot-11, he rebounds, he’ll defend and I could probably not come to practice and he’d be running that practice for us. That’s a great thing to have. When he has big games, he’s efficient. He’s been close to triple-doubles every night. So to find what he does for us, it’s everything.”

Robertson actually opened the first four minutes and 20 seconds with three assists —all to six-foot five-inch senior big man Will Futhey.

Then, his first two three-pointers made it 11-2 and 17-5, and already — apparently — the rout was on.

In fact, there wasn’t much caging the Tigers on this night —as they blitzkrieged the Jeeps for the first six points, and roared out to leads of 22-5 following the opening quarter, 47-18 at halftime, and finally 58-25 following the third frame.

Waverly’s largest lead stood at 58-22, as a Dylan Shupert bucket for South Webster ended the running-clock rule for the final 13 seconds.

SWHS head coach Brenton Cole said his Jeeps game-planned against the Tigers’ three-point attack, but Robertson short-circuited that by himself.

Throw in two first-quarter three-balls by freshman Braylon Robertson, and Wade Futhey’s back-to-back third-quarter trifectas to initiate the running clock, and the Tigers’ 10 triples were way too much.

“We gameplanned for that actually, even though it didn’t seem like it. We need to talk more on defense, and find the shooters and where they are,” said Cole. “We got hung up on screens too much, and we need to make sure moving forward that we know when we’re playing teams like Waverly and players like Robertson, where they are at all times.”

But, the Tigers were more than just Robertson on Tuesday.

Will Futhey finished with seven field goals and a split of third-quarter free throws for 15 points, and grabbed seven rebounds.

Fellow forward Hudson Kelly chipped in seven first-half points —on three deuces and a split of second-stanza foul shots.

With Robertson on fire like he was, it forced the Jeeps to pick their poison in trying to play defense.

“When you pressure him too much, he takes it off the dribble and makes you pay underneath when you help up off the bigs,” said Cole. “We continued to do that.”

Coach Robertson discussed the energy which Waverly’s fast start brought.

“We talked about making energy plays,” said the coach. “We can get out and throw the ball over the top to Will (Futhey) and Hudson (Kelly), and pay them for getting out and running the floor hard, it brings us energy. Then you’re going to sit down and defend a bit better. It picks everybody up. Our goal each night is to make as many energy plays as possible.”

That the Tigers did, complete zapping the energy from the Jeeps.

Their smallest deficit for the final three-and-a-half quarters was 6-2, as Zimmerman actually took a hard knee to the thigh only two-and-a-half minutes in.

He grimaced in physical pain but played through it, but frustration quickly set in —despite him scoring all five first-period points on two free throws (3:54) and a three-pointer (2:40) just a minute and 14 seconds apart.

Zimmerman finished with a team-high 18 points on seven total field goals, which also included a fourth-quarter trey before fouling out with four minutes left.

“Waverly applies so much pressure, and we had a hard time getting into the offense we wanted to run. Too much standing away from the ball and watching. All those things need fixed if we’re going to score points against a team like that,” said Cole. “Trae (Zimmerman) went out there and really gave it his best to try and keep us within striking distance if we could.”

But that striking distance disappeared, as Robertson made sure of that.

Cam Carpenter added eight points for South Webster in the middle two quarters — on three total field goals, including an old-fashioned three-point play in the second and the Jeeps’ only other three in the third.

South Webster will return to the road, and return to SOC II action on Friday night, at Minford.

Cole said his Jeeps just have to put Tuesday’s wrong-end result quickly behind them.

“Absolutely we have to,” he said. “The league is going to be interesting to see how it shakes out, so we need to keep pace.”

* * *

South Webster 5 13 7 9 —34

Waverly 22 25 11 4 — 62

SOUTH WEBSTER 34 (3-2, 2-2 SOC II)

Connor Bender 0 0-0 0, Trae Zimmerman 7 2-2 18, Dylan Shupert 1 0-0 2, Brock Campbell 0 0-0 0, Aaron Taylor 0 0-0 0, Cam Carpenter 3 1-1 8, Brady Blizzard 0 0-0 0, Zander Rawlins 1 0-2 2, Eli Roberts 2 0-3 4, Will Collins 0 0-2 0; TOTALS 14 3-10 34; Three-point field goals: 3 (Trae Zimmerman 2, Cam Carpenter 1)

WAVERLY 62 (3-1, 2-1 SOC II)

Peyton Harris 0 0-0 0, Mark Stulley 0 2-2 2, Hudson Kelly 3 1-2 7, Drake Teeters 0 0-0 0, Trey Robertson 8 2-3 24, Wade Futhey 2 0-0 6, Braylon Robertson 2 0-0 6, Penn Morrison 1 0-0 2, Jamison Morton 0 0-0 0, Will Futhey 7 1-2 15, Tanner Nichols 0 0-0 0, Ben Nichols 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 23 6-9 62; Three-point field goals: 10 (Trey Robertson 6, Wade Futhey and Braylon Robertson 2 apiece)

South Webster’s Will Collins (24) defends Waverly senior Will Futhey (20) during Tuesday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys basketball game at Waverly’s Downtown Arena. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_SW-Webster-Boys-Collins-.jpg South Webster’s Will Collins (24) defends Waverly senior Will Futhey (20) during Tuesday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys basketball game at Waverly’s Downtown Arena. Paul Boggs | Daily Times

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved