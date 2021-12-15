Tigers stun Indians with comeback

NEW BOSTON — The boys basketball program at New Boston Glenwood has had several marquee wins — regular and postseason — during Adam Cox’s five-year tenure as head coach.

The Tigers’ 47-42 win over a previously-undefeated Western team on Tuesday night in Homer Pellegrinon Gymnasium added to that list.

It seemed as if, at times , he Indians were going to put away New Boston, but quite the opposite happened.

After Western took its largest lead a minute into the final quarter at 39-28 on a three by Chase Carter, the Tigers called a timeout to discuss what needed to happen to pull off a double-digit come-from-behind victory.

Defense, buckets on the other end, and a necessity at the foul line was the recipe the Tigers stuck to and executed to perfection.

From the point of Carter’s made-three on, New Boston closed the game on a 19-3 run — and held Western without a field goal for a six-plus minute span in the fourth quarter.

“We wanted to put ourselves to have a chance to win in the fourth quarter. The kids kept buying into the gameplan,” Cox said. “We knew that if we could keep it close, have them settle for threes and rebound we could cut into their lead.”

Tigers senior Grady Jackson exploded for 13 fourth-quarter points as part of a game-best 21 point performance.

His clutch three from near the New Boston bench with 1:17 left gave the Tigers their first lead at 41-40.

The Tigers — as a team — went 6-of-7 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, including a pair by junior Mark Rivers to give his team a two-possession lead at 45-40.

Rivers scored six of his eight points in the second half, similar to junior Myles Beasley, who reached double figures with 11 points.

Seven of Beasley’s 11 came in the final 16 minutes.

Rivers and Beasley also combined for 18 of New Boston’s 30 rebounds in the winning effort (11 for Rivers, 7 for Beasley).

“The call to switch to our 1-3-1 trap with three minutes to go was a big difference. Gave us opportunities to force turnovers and we were able to capitalize. Western’s a really good team, but our kids have been in position to play late in big games. Kept waiting for Grady Jackson to step up and boy he did when he needed to,” Cox said. “Mark Rivers, what can you say about him? Dominated tonight, plain and simple and did a phenomenal job. Myles Beasley, Brady Voiers, Luke Henson, Devin Allard, everyone contributed and it was a great team win.”

Despite trailing 9-0 nearly six minutes into the game, and by double digits in the fourth, New Boston (4-4, 3-1 SOC I) came up clutch in the final stages to even up the SOC I race — between itself, Western (8-1, 3-1 SOC I), Symmes Valley and Notre Dame.

Each school now has one loss in league play as the Christmas Break approaches.

The Tigers will welcome one of those teams, Scioto County and league rival Notre Dame, to Homer Pellegrinon Gym on Friday.

NB won the season series over the Titans a year ago — in their run to the program’s second Division IV regional title.

“Hopefully this teaches us how to win close games, how to persevere late in games. We’ve got to get ready with a short turnaround against Notre Dame. They’re a very talented team with a lot of weapons, well-coached. It’ll be another SOC barn-burner. Hoping my kids can rebound, rest, and buy into the next gameplan.”

***

BOX SCORE

Western 13 12 11 6 — 42

New Boston 7 12 9 19 — 47

Western (8-1, 3-1 SOC I) 42

Reed Brewster 0 0-0 0, Sean Kerns 0 0-0 0, Kam Janes 1 0-0 2, Drew Haggy 2 1-2 5, Kolten Miller 3 0-1 8, Noah Whitt 8 1-2 18, Gavin Myers 1 0-0 2, Chase Carter 3 0-0 7; TOTALS: 18 2-5 42; Three-point field goals: 4 (Miller 2, Carter, Whitt 1 apiece)

New Boston (4-4, 3-1 SOC I) 47

Devin Allard 1 0-0 2, Grady Jackson 6 8-9 21, Mikey McGraw 0 0-0 0, Luke Henson 0 0-0 0, Myles Beasley 5 0-0 11, Mark Rivers 3 2-2 8, Dalton Jackson 1 0-0 2, Brady Voiers 0 3-3 3; TOTALS: 16 13-14 47; Three-point field goals: 2 (Jackson, Beasley 1 apiece)

New Boston senior Brady Voiers (33) handles the ball on the perimeter during the Tigers’ 47-42 win over Western in SOC I play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_IMG_2725-1.jpg New Boston senior Brady Voiers (33) handles the ball on the perimeter during the Tigers’ 47-42 win over Western in SOC I play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times New Boston senior Grady Jackson (2) scored a game-high 21 points during the Tigers’ comeback win over Western in SOC I play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_IMG_2790-1.jpg New Boston senior Grady Jackson (2) scored a game-high 21 points during the Tigers’ comeback win over Western in SOC I play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

NB hands Western first loss