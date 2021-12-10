Girls Basketball Recaps — Dec. 9

South Webster 57, Minford 41

MINFORD — Jeeps are known for performing well on the road —and even off the beaten paths.

For the South Webster Lady Jeeps, they snake-roaded their way to the Minford Falcons’ Nest on Thursday night —and captured a 57-41 Southern Ohio Conference Division II victory.

That was South Webster’s third win in a row —with all three coming courtesy of SOC II play.

The Lady Jeeps are now 3-1 both ways, while the young Lady Falcons fell to 3-3 —and 2-3 in the SOC II.

South Webster was ahead 14-11 after the opening quarter, 22-16 at halftime and 42-34 following three frames —before doubling up Minford 15-7 in the fourth.

Bri Claxon —who poured in 30, 29 and 27 points in each of the Lady Jeeps’ first three games —chalked up another 27 against Minford.

While she didn’t make any of the Lady Jeeps’ six three-pointers, she did tally 10 twos —and sank 7-of-9 from the foul line.

In fact, those were the only Lady Jeeps’ free throws.

Makayla Raynard with 12 points, Skylar Zimmerman with eight points, Bella Claxon with six points and Riley Raynard with four points rounded out the South Webster scoring.

Makayla Raynard, Bella Claxon and Zimmerman made two three-pointers apiece, as Riley Raynard had two field goals.

Lindsee Williams, the Lady Falcons’ freshman with seven baskets and 1-of-4 free throws, was the high-point for Minford.

Kynedi Davis netted nine on four field goals and a freebie, while Maggie Risner registered a deuce and a trey.

Savannah Cantrell, Lexi Conkel and Ava Cronin had four points apiece, as Conkel accounted for the Lady Falcons’ other three.

South Webster will host Northwest on Monday night, while Minford doesn’t play again until Dec. 20 —when it ventures to West.

Western 61, New Boston 50

LATHAM —New Boston sole senior Kenzie Whitley went off for 26 points, scoring half of the Lady Tigers’ total tally —but it wasn’t enough, as the host Western Lady Indians upended the Lady Tigers 61-50 on Thursday.

The loss left the Lady Tigers at 3-5 —and an even 2-2 in the SOC II.

The Lady Indians are now 3-3, and 3-1 in the league.

Whitley, with seven two-pointers and four threes, led all scorers in the contest —as she split the two halves with 13 points apiece.

But Western was the leader at all stops —21-11 after the first, 38-23 at halftime and 47-38 following the third.

Cadence Williams added eight for the Lady Tigers on two second-half triples and two second-quarter field goals, while McKylie Voiers scored seven on two third-quarter deuces and one fourth-quarter three.

Cassie Williams with five and Dylan O’Rourke with four were the only other New Boston scorers.

Jordyn Rittenhouse hit for 20 for the Lady Indians, as Chloe Beekman bucketed 14 and Taylor Grooms 10.

New Boston returns home, and returns to non-league action on Saturday morning, against Grace Christian.

Tip time is set for 10 a.m.

Rock Hill 52, Portsmouth 42

PORTSMOUTH — The Rock Hill Redwomen earned a 52-42 come-from-behind road win over the Portsmouth Lady Trojans on Thursday night — in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Trailing by four (37-33) entering the final period of play, the Redwomen outscored the Lady Trojans 19-5 in the fourth quarter — to remain at one loss (4-1, 3-1 OVC) in the league.

Portsmouth fell below .500 for the season (3-4, 1-3 OVC) with the 10-point decision.

Hope Easterling led Rock Hill with a team-high 18 points.

Lady Trojans freshman Daysha Reid led all scorers with 24 points.

Sophomore Emily Cheatham scored 10 points , Amya Carr had six, and Sydney Meadows scored two in the contest.

Portsmouth will host Gallia Academy on Monday, and face Ironton twice next week in OVC play.

