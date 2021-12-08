Boys Basketball Recaps — Dec. 7

South Point 67, Portsmouth 61

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Trojans (2-1, 0-1 OVC) dropped their Ohio Valley Conference opener on Tuesday to South Point by a six-point margin.

Four Pointers reached double figures in the road win, led by Caleb Schneider who had 18 points.

Xander Dornon had 11 of his 15 during the second half, Jake Adams scored all 12 of his during the first half, and Erikai Jackson scored his 11 points in the second half.

Portsmouth was led by Dariyonne Bryant’s game-high 25 points and Kenny Sanderlin’s 11 — as the two Trojans to reach double-figures.

The Trojans travel to Chesapeake on Friday (Dec. 10) in OVC play.

Eastern 76, West 61

BEAVER — The Eastern Eagles caught fire in Tuesday’s 15-point (76-61) win over visiting West in SOC II play.

Trailing the Senators 51-47 entering the fourth quarter, Eastern outscored their guests 29-10 in the final period to secure the home league victory.

Eastern made 11 of its 13 three pointers during the second half, eight of which were made by Brennen Slusher.

Slusher scored a game-high 30 points, 22 coming in the second half.

Neil Leist knocked down three three-pointers, and went a perfect eight-of-eight at the free-throw line for 17 points.

West was led by senior Jacob Davis who scored 13 points.

Ryan Sissel and Jack Jordan both scored nine, Noah Coleman had eight, Jeffery Bishop scored seven, Cole Tipton had six, Trevor Fike had five, and Brennan Overby and Jesse Dixon both had two points in the contest.

West (1-1, 0-1 SOC II) hosts Symmes Valley in non-league play on Saturday (Dec. 11) —after first facing Northwest in SOC II home play on Friday night.

Notre Dame 71, Symmes Valley 68

WILLOW WOOD — Cody Metzler made the game-winning buzzer-beating three-pointer, and the visiting Notre Dame Titans topped the Symmes Valley Vikings 71-68 on Tuesday night.

With the key early-season Southern Ohio Conference Division I win, the Titans are now 2-0 in the league —and 2-2 overall.

The Vikings fell to 2-1, and 1-1 in the division.

In a close contest throughout, Notre Dame held leads of 21-19 after the first quarter, 42-39 halftime, and 58-56 following three frames.

Jermaine Powell with 20 points and six three-pointers and Johnathan Strickland with 19 points and three three-pointers paced the winners.

The only other Titan triple was the winner with Metzler, as Notre Dame dialed up for a dozen two-point goals —and converted 17-of-18 free throws.

Strickland was 6-of-6, Dominic Sparks 5-of-5, and Powell, Carter Campbell and Carson Sammons were all 2-of-2.

Sparks scored 13 points and Sammons added 10, as both made four two-point goals.

Strickland and Dylan Seison scored two two-pointers apiece, as Seison finished with four.

For the Vikings, Brayden Webb went off with 19 points, 13 rebounds, two blocked shots and two assists.

Three other Vikings — Dilen Caldwell with 12, Ethan Patterson with 11 and Caden Brammer with 10 — reached double figures as well.

Symmes Valley shot 28-of-55 from the field, but made only 4-of-14 threes —and 8-of-14 foul shots.

Notre Dame returns home, and returns to SOC I play, on Friday night against undefeated Western.

New Boston 74, Clay 40

ROSEMOUNT — The New Boston Tigers, the two-time defending SOC I champion, simply —and easily —extended their league winning streak on Tuesday night.

By scoring 20 points in the second and fourth quarters, sandwiched around a 23-point third period, the Tigers ran away from the host Clay Panthers by a 74-40 decisive count.

New Boston only led the young Panthers 11-8 after the initial canto, but built the bulge by a 31-19 lead by halftime.

The Tigers truly broke the game open in the third quarter, winning it 23-8 for a doubled-up 54-27 advantage.

The win, which was New Boston’s 31st straight SOC I triumph, raised the Tigers to 3-2 on the year —and 2-0 in the league.

The Panthers fell to 0-6, and 0-2 in the SOC I.

Four Tigers tallied double figures —paced by Brady Voiers with 18 points on six field goals and 6-of-7 free throws.

Myles Beasley scored 16, Grady Jackson 14 and Devin Allard 10, as Beasley and Jackson accounted for a three-point goal apiece.

Beasley made seven buckets and Jackson five, as Allard added four field goals and 2-of-3 free throws.

Dalton Jackson scored six, Luke Henson and Ector Brady both had two baskets each, and Josh Tabor and Colt Maynard made one foul shot apiece.

Malachi Loper led Clay with 14 points —on three threes, three free throws and a deuce.

Gavin Cayton added 11 markers, on three field goals and 5-of-7 freebies.

New Boston goes to Symmes Valley on Friday night, while Clay visits Green.

Both are SOC I affairs.

Notre Dame's Cody Metzler (34) boxes out Symmes Valley's Brayden Webb (10) during Tuesday night's Southern Ohio Conference Division I boys basketball game at Symmes Valley High School.

