Basketball Recaps — Dec. 6

Girls Basketball — Dec. 6

Fairland 56, Portsmouth 32

PROCTORVILLE — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans suffered a road loss in Ohio Valley Conference play on Monday, falling to the league-leading Fairland Lady Dragons by a 24-point margin.

Portsmouth (3-2, 1-2 OVC) got their offense going in the second half, falling in the final two quarters by just two points (27-25). However, Fairland did their damage in the game’s first 16 minutes.

The Lady Dragons (3-1, 3-0 OVC) took a 29-7 lead into halftime and expanded their lead in the second half to remain unbeaten in OVC play.

Sophomore Kylee Bruce led Fairland with a game-high 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting with a pair of free throws. Bree Allen Kamryn Barnitz both scored in double-figures for the Lady Dragons with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Portsmouth’s Emily Cheatham led the Lady Trojans with a team-high 12 points. Daysha Reid scored seven and Nia Trinadad had five in the contest.

Portsmouth hosts Rock Hill on Thursday in OVC play.

Wheelersburg 64, Eastern 13

WHEELERSBURG — A balanced scoring effort and strong defensive play helped the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates remain unbeaten in the 2021-22 season.

The Lady Pirates bested visiting Eastern by a 51-point margin on Monday as 11 ‘Burg players entered the scoring column and all 13 players entered the game.

Senior Alaina Keeney led Wheelersburg with a game-high 23 points, 21 of which came in the first half.

Madison Whittaker scored nine points on four field goals, Makenna Walker scored eight, Lexie Rucker and Kiera Kennard each scored four, Jocelyn Tilley, Annie Coriell, Isabella Hamilton, and Macee Eaton all scored three points, and Lyndsay Heimbach and Bella Miller both had two points in the win.

Eastern was led by Abby Cochenour who scored a team-high eight points.

Wheelersburg (4-0, 3-0 SOC II) travels to Portsmouth West on Thursday in a meeting of SOC II unbeatens.

West 56, Oak Hill 37

OAK HILL — The Portsmouth West Lady Senators remained unbeaten following their 19-point road win over Oak Hill on Monday.

West (6-0, 3-0 SOC II) led the Lady Oaks at every stop, taking a commanding 28-13 lead into the second half. The Lady Senators scored a matching 28 points in the second half as eight players entered the scoring column in the contest.

Junior Lexi Deaver scored a team-high 14 points and junior Maelynn Howell scored 13 points, 12 of which were scored in the second half.

Eden Cline and Emma Sayre both had seven points, Keima Bennett scored five, Abby Adkins four, and Elisha Andre and Sydney McDermott both scored three.

Oak Hill’s Chloe Chambers scored a team-high 14 points for the Lady Oaks.

West welcomes Wheelersburg to their home court on Thursday in a battle of SOC II unbeaterns.

Valley 54, Raceland (Ky.) 53

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Lady Indians picked up a home non-league win on Monday, edging out the visiting Raceland Lady Rams by a single point.

It was a back-and-forth affair in Lucasville as Valley (2-3) held leads by a point after the first (14-13) and third (35-34), but trailed Raceland 28-24 at halftime.

Senior Haley Whitt scored 11 of her team-high 14 points during the first half of the win. Sophomore Lexie Morrow scored each of her 11 points in the fourth quarter on four-made two point field goals and three free throws.

Senior McKenna Dunham made a team-high four free throws on five attempts as part of her 10-point performance. Emilie Johnson and Madison Montgomery both had eight points and Savannah Easter finished with five in the win.

Raceland’s Nim Maynard led all scorers with a game-high 35 points in the contest.

Valley hosts Eastern on Thursday (Dec. 9) in SOC II play.

Notre Dame 52, Western 25

PORTSMOUTH — Notre Dame’s defense helped propel them to a 27-point win over Western on Monday in SOC I play.

The Lady Titans jumped out to a 13-2 lead after the first quarter over the Lady Indians and led by nearly 30 (45-18) after three quarters of play.

Nine different Notre Dame players got in the scoring column in the win, led by Katie Strickland’s team-high 14 points on seven-made field goals.

Annie Dettwiller added 12 points on four field goals. Dettwiller also accounted for each of Notre Dame’s four-made free throws in the win.

Gracie Ashley and Annabelle Ball both scored six points, Lilly Madden had five, Savannah Holtgrewe scored three, and Kamryn Bradford, Kaylyn Darden, and Alivia Taylor each scored two.

Western was led in scoring by Beekman and Ferneau who both had seven points.

Notre Dame (3-0, 3-0 SOC I) travels to East on Thursday in SOC I play.

Green 53, Clay 31

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Kasey Kimbler torched the nets inside Green High School on Monday for a season-high 40 points in the Lady Bobcats’ 22-point win over the Clay Lady Panthers.

The senior sharp-shooting guard knocked down eight three pointers and eight free throws, as well as four two-point field goals in her 40-point performance. Five of her eight-made threes came in the second half as she accounted for 18 of Green’s 23 points in the final 16 minutes.

Anna Knapp scored eight points and Kaylee Christian had five in the win.

Clay’s Kyleigh Oliver and Morgan McCoy led the Lady Panthers with 10 points apiece in the contest.

Green (1-2, 1-1 SOC I) hosts Symmes Valley in SOC I play on Thursday. Clay (0-5, 0-3 SOC I) hosts Ironton St. Joe on Thursday in SOC I play.

Symmes Valley 59, New Boston 55

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Lady Tigers dropped a close game to the Symmes Valley Vikings on Monday in SOC I play.

The Lady Tigers led by a possession after each period in the first half, but the Lady Vikings won the second half 28-22 for the road victory.

Symmes Valley was led by Jenna Malone’s game-high 17 points in the win.

Dylan O’Rourke led New Boston with a team-high 15 points. Cadence Williams and Kenzie Whitley both scored 14 points, McKylie Voiers had eight, and Cassie Williams scored four in the contest.

New Boston (3-3, 2-1 SOC I) travels to Western in SOC I play on Thursday (Dec. 9).