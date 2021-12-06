Basketball Scoreboard — December 3 & 4

Basketball Scoreboard — December 3
Boys Basketball
Minford 70, Oak Hill 53
Valley 80, Northwest 53
New Boston 75, East 51
Notre Dame 75, Clay 30
Western 74, Green 55
Symmes Valley 52, Ironton St. Joseph 34
Gallia Academy 50, Athens 34
Waverly at Wheelersburg, ppd. to Jan. 8
South Webster at West, ppd. to Jan. 8
Basketball Scoreboard — December 4
Girls Basketball
Minford 51, New Boston 37
West 56, Coal Grove 44
Fisher Catholic 45, Notre Dame 39
Waverly 50, McClain 35
Boys Basketball
Minford 64, Southeastern 34
Huntington 43, Northwest 38
Rock Hill 62, Green 44
Southern 66, Clay 53
South Gallia 71, New Boston 41
Eastern 58, North Adams 47
South Point 54, Greenup County, Ky. 38
Chesapeake 60, Lynchburg-Clay 50