Posted on by

Basketball Scoreboard — December 3 & 4


photo

Basketball Scoreboard — December 3

Boys Basketball

Minford 70, Oak Hill 53

Valley 80, Northwest 53

New Boston 75, East 51

Notre Dame 75, Clay 30

Western 74, Green 55

Symmes Valley 52, Ironton St. Joseph 34

Gallia Academy 50, Athens 34

Waverly at Wheelersburg, ppd. to Jan. 8

South Webster at West, ppd. to Jan. 8

Basketball Scoreboard — December 4

Girls Basketball

Minford 51, New Boston 37

West 56, Coal Grove 44

Fisher Catholic 45, Notre Dame 39

Waverly 50, McClain 35

Boys Basketball

Minford 64, Southeastern 34

Huntington 43, Northwest 38

Rock Hill 62, Green 44

Southern 66, Clay 53

South Gallia 71, New Boston 41

Eastern 58, North Adams 47

South Point 54, Greenup County, Ky. 38

Chesapeake 60, Lynchburg-Clay 50

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_BWW_logo-2-1-1-5.jpeg