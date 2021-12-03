Girls Basketball Recaps — Dec. 2

South Webster 67, Valley 41

SOUTH WEBSTER — The South Webster Lady Jeeps wasted little time in bouncing back on Thursday night.

That’s because, following their season-opening and Southern Ohio Conference Division II loss against Wheelersburg on Monday night, the Lady Jeeps jumped all over the visiting Valley Indians —and captured a 67-41 SOC II triumph.

While South Webster is now 1-1 both ways, the Lady Indians fell to 1-3 —and 1-2 in the SOC II.

The Lady Jeeps jolted Valley early and often — opening up leads of 21-9 after the first quarter, 38-21 at halftime, and a doubled-up 56-28 advantage following three frames.

South Webster held a 28-11 advantage in total field goals, including a 9-3 edge in three-pointers made.

The Lady Jeeps only attempted three free throws as Skylar Zimmerman made both of hers — while Valley attempted 25 foul shots and meshed 18.

After opening the season with 30 points against Wheelersburg, SWHS standout senior scoring machine Bri Claxon went off for 28 against the Lady Indians —on 13 total field goals.

She also attempted the only other Jeep free throw, as she, Zimmerman, Faith Maloney and Riley Raynard made two three-pointers apiece —as Makayla Raynard rained in the other in the fourth quarter.

Zimmerman finished with 14 points, Maloney muscled for eight, and Riley Raynard had six on her two treys.

Bella Claxon scored six on three two-point baskets, and Alivia Haynes had one field goal.

Savannah Easter —on three twos, two threes and 4-of-5 foul shots —paced the Lady Indians with 14 points.

Lexie Morrow, with a second-stanza field goal and 8-of-10 freebies, added 10.

Valley will host Raceland (Ky.) on Monday night in non-league play, while South Webster will play at Waverly in the SOC II.

Notre Dame 56, Symmes Valley 27

WILLOW WOOD — No doubt, in attempting 25 and only converting a dozen, the all-underclassmen Notre Dame Lady Titans will work on those free throws.

But, who needs points at the line when you’re pouring them in from the beyond the arc?

That’s exactly how the Lady Titans torched the host Symmes Valley Vikings on Thursday —as Notre Dame dialed up for 10 three-point goals, en route to a decisive 56-27 Southern Ohio Conference Division I victory.

And, their latest win inside the SOC I was their staggering 92nd consecutive —as they are now 2-0 on this campaign trail.

The Lady Vikings, which did not make a three-pointer and only hit three of 11 free throws, fell to 2-3 —and 1-1 in the SOC I.

The Lady Titans staked leads of 18-2 at the first stop, 33-10 at halftime, and 47-20 following three frames.

For Notre Dame, Ella Kirby connected on five three-balls over the middle two cantos —for a game-high 15 points.

Kamryn Bradford bagged four trifectas and a second-stanza deuce for 14 points, as Savannah Holtgrewe had the other triple in the fourth.

Annie Dettwiller, with five first-half twos and 3-of-3 first-quarter charity tosses, delivered 13 points.

Holtgrewe and Bree Hicks, who hit 4-of-6 foul shots, each finished with four — as Gracie Ashley added three points, Maddie Entler 2-of-4 fourth-quarter foul shots, and Annabelle Ball one made free throw.

No Lady Viking finished in double figures, as Jenna Malone made four field goals for eight points to lead the way.

Notre Dame returns to the road, and steps out of SOC I action, on Saturday at Fisher Catholic.

Tip time is set for 4:30 p.m.

New Boston 52, Clay 32

ROSEMOUNT —The young Clay Lady Panthers played better on Thursday, but so did the more experienced and visiting New Boston Lady Tigers.

As a result, the Lady Tigers’ talent advantage won out in Rosemount —as New Boston captured a 52-32 Southern Ohio Conference Division I victory.

The Lady Tigers, taking aim at their rather front-loaded schedule, are now 3-2 —and 2-0 in the SOC I.

The Lady Panthers, posting eight players in the scorebook just like the Lady Tigers, are now 0-4 — and 0-2 in the league.

New Boston built advantages of 19-7 following the opening quarter, 29-17 at halftime, and finally 42-23 following three frames.

The Lady Tigers held a 17-12 edge in total field goals —as Cadence Williams and McKylie Voiers both sank three-pointers.

New Boston also went to the free-throw line 24 times and converted two-thirds (16), while the Lady Panthers made exactly half (eight) of theirs (16).

Williams, on four total field goals and 9-of-12 foul shots, was the high gal again for the Lady Tigers with 18 points.

Dylan O’Rourke —on five twos and 3-of-6 at the stripe —added 13 points, while Voiers and Cassie Williams both scored seven.

Kenzie Whitley with five on a second-quarter bucket and 3-of-4 free throws, and Julie Maynard with a fourth-quarter basket, rounded out the Lady Tigers’ scoring.

Kyleigh Oliver, Clay’s sole senior, almost matched Williams with 17 points —amounting five field goals and 7-of-10 tosses.

She ripped down 13 rebounds for a strong double-double, and also chipped in three assists and four steals.

Lynsey Loop and Morgan McCoy collared eight boards apiece, as Loop landed five points and McCoy made six blocks.

The Lady Tigers return home, and return to non-league action, on Saturday at high noon against Minford.

Clay, conversely, goes to Green on Monday in SOC I play.

Tip time is set for 6 p.m.

Chesapeake 39, Portsmouth 33

CHESAPEAKE — Unfortunately for the young Portsmouth Lady Trojans, another road show was quite unkind.

That’s because Portsmouth, playing their fifth game of the season and second on the road, lost at Chesapeake on Thursday night — falling 39-33 in Ohio Valley Conference competition.

Both teams are now 1-1 in the league, as the Lady Panthers are also 1-1 overall — while the Trojans slipped to 3-2.

Portsmouth’s only other loss is at River Valley (54-42) in non-league play.

The Lady Panthers held leads of 11-9 after the first quarter, 22-15 at halftime, and 32-24 following three frames.

Chesapeake chalked up seven three-pointers compared to five two-point goals, as Erin Hicks had 13 points to pace the winners.

Amya Carr, who cut the Trojans’ deficit to 34-31 with a minute and 11 seconds to play before Chesapeake finished off the win with 5-of-6 foul shots, paced Portsmouth with 13 points.

But no other Lady Trojan tallied more than six —including Emily Cheatham (six), Nia Trinidad (five), Daysha Reid (two) and Ayonna Carr (two).

The freshman Reid, who had scored 92 points through the Lady Trojans’ first four games, had her only basket in the second quarter —and faced a box-and-one and shadowing defense all night long.

She finished with four fouls as well.

Chesapeake’s Brooklyn McComas made three threes for nine points, as all nine Panther fourth-period points came from the foul line.

The Lady Trojans return to the road, and return to OVC action, on Monday night at Fairland.

Waverly 50, Minford 47

MINFORD — The Waverly Lady Tigers erased a double-digit deficit in the second half on Thursday night, earning an SOC II road win over Minford — 50-47.

The host Lady Falcons led Waverly 40-29 entering the final period, before being outscored 21-7 in the final eight minutes.

Waverly’s Ava Little knocked down three three-pointers in the fourth quarter comeback effort, while totaling 13 points in the game.

Kelli Stewart led the Lady Tigers with a team-high 14 on six-made field goals and a single free throw.

Bailey Vulgamore scored nine, Sarah Thompson had eight, and Morgan Crabtree and Delaney Tackett each posted three points in the victory.

Minford’s Lindsee Williams led the Lady Falcons with a team-high 14 points — on six two-point field goals and a perfect 2-of-2 at the foul line.

Kynedi Davis and Lexi Conkel both reached double figures for Minford, scoring 12 and 11, respectively.

Savannah Cantrell had four points, while Bella Reffit, Maggie Risner and Bree Wilson each scored two.

Thompson pulled down 19 rebounds for the Lady Tigers, which are now 2-1 both ways (overall and SOC II).

Conversely, the Lady Falcons fell to 1-2 —both overall and in the league.

Minford travels to New Boston on Saturday in non-league play.

Tip time is set for 12 p.m.

South Webster’s Skylar Zimmerman (22) drives through the defense of Valley’s Savannah Easter (11) and Haley Whitt (22) during Thursday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II girls basketball game at South Webster High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_Valley-SW-Girls.jpg South Webster’s Skylar Zimmerman (22) drives through the defense of Valley’s Savannah Easter (11) and Haley Whitt (22) during Thursday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II girls basketball game at South Webster High School. Ed Litteral | Daily Times

