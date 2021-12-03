OVC seeks soccer assignor

PROCTORVILLE — The Ohio Valley Conference is accepting applications for an assignor of officials to cover boys and girls soccer at the high school level during the 2022 season.

Interested individuals should include a resume and a list of services which would be provided.

An assignor will be responsible for securing officials for the events listed below:

1. All levels of high school soccer

2. League and non-league contests

3. Scrimmages, previews, all-star games

Please apply by e-mailing OVC President Sam Gue, Rock Hill High School Principal, at sgue@rockhill.org.

The application deadline is set for Friday, Dec. 10.