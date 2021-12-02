Girls Basketball Recaps — Dec. 1

Whiteoak 54, New Boston 45

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Lady Tigers, for the third time in their opening four games, faced a foe from the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

Unfortunately for the Lady Tigers on Wednesday, they fell behind early and could never quite catch up to the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats —losing 54-45 in a non-conference clash inside Homer Pelligrinon Gymnasium.

Both teams are now 2-2, as New Boston began its season with a 76-50 loss against West Union in the Manchester Tipoff Classic — before bagging a 52-38 win over visiting Manchester 10 days ago.

In between those SHAC showdowns, the Lady Tigers rolled East in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

Against the Lady Wildcats, the Lady Tigers trailed 18-14 following the opening quarter, 29-22 at halftime, and 40-34 following three frames.

Cadence Williams — with 16 points on four two-point goals, a pair of three-pointers and 2-of-3 free throws —was the high gal for the Lady Tigers.

Dylan O’Rourke added 11 on four twos and a third-frame triple, as McKylie Voiers chipped in eight, Cassie Williams six and McKenzie Whitley four.

Voiers and Williams made three field goals apiece, and Whitley hit for two, but New Boston bucketed just four of its 13 foul shots —and ultimately lost by nine.

Darby Yeager, on eight total field goals including an opening-quarter three, paced the Lady Wildcats and all scorers with 17 points.

Bri Hill had three baskets and 5-of-8 free throws towards 11 points, while Jaylie Parr and Lydia Carr —both with two deuces and two treys —contributed 10 points apiece.

Two others scored three second-half points —including a third-period three-ball by Molly McMullin.

New Boston was back in SOC I action on Thursday —with a road bout at Clay.

Tip time was set for 6 p.m.

Greenup County (Ky.) 60, Green 17

LLOYD, Ky. — The short trip across the Ohio River ended up being a long night for the Green Lady Bobcats.

That’s because the visiting Lady Bobcats (0-2), two days after a season-opening loss against Western, lost at non-league Greenup County by a 60-17 count on Wednesday.

The Lady Musketeers led 14-6 following the opening quarter, 23-10 at halftime, and 40-14 following three frames.

Anna Knapp led the Lady Bobcats with six points — on two field goals and 2-of-4 free throws.

Mylee Brown bagged five on a third-quarter two and three made foul shots, Kasey Kimbler converted 3-of-4 first-quarter freebies, and Kaylee Christian scored three second-period points.

The standout Kimbler is nursing an injury, and did not play in the entire fourth quarter.

All but one Lady Musketeer scored, as Kennedy Spencer —on the strength of three threes —led the way with 11.

Rachel Bush (10 points), Emily Maynard (eight points) and Taylor Gammon (six points) all made a pair of trifectas for the hosts.

Green returns home, and returns to SOC I action, on Monday against Clay.

Tip time is set for 6 p.m.