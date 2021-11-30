Girls Basketball Recaps — Nov. 29

Portsmouth 47, South Point 40

PORTSMOUTH — Opening the Ohio Valley Conference year on the right foot.

The Portsmouth Lady Trojans (2-1, 1-0 OVC) did just that on Monday night with their 47-40 win over visiting South Point (0-2, 0-1 OVC).

Portsmouth led at every stop in its seven-point win, besting the Lady Pointers by holding them to 10 points or less in the final three quarters.

Freshman Daysha Reid led the Lady Trojans with a game-high 26 points, while connecting on six made threes.

Freshman Amya Carr scored 11 points, knocking down three three-pointers in the win.

Senior Nia Trinidad scored three points on a three-pointer in the first quarter, and sophomore Emily Cheatham had seven points on a trio of buckets and Portsmouth’s lone free throw.

Portsmouth will host Fairview on Tuesday night in non-league play, before travelling to Chesapeake on Thursday night in OVC play.

West 91, Eastern 60

BEAVER — No overtime was needed for the West Lady Senators (3-0, 1-0 SOC II) to reach a season-high point total.

Scoring 32 points in the fourth quarter, and after leading 59-46 through three periods, the Lady Senators set a new benchmark for points in a game for the 2021-22 season for Scioto County teams.

Senior Eden Cline led all scorers with a game-high 21 points, connecting on four-made three pointers and seven field goals total.

Junior Maelynn Howell added 20 points on eight field goals and four-of-six shooting from the foul line.

Junior Lexi Deaver scored a season-high 19 points, 15 of which came in the first half.

Junior Sydney McDermott scored 10 of her 12 points in the third quarter of Monday’s win.

Abby Adkins and Emma Sayre each scored eight points, and Elisha Andre had three.

Sayre collected seven of the Lady Senators’ 12 steals, as Howell grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

West will host Northwest on Thursday night in SOC II play for their home opener.

Minford 60, Valley 40

LUCASVILLE — The Minford Lady Falcons collected their first win of the 2021-22 season with a 20-point (60-40) road triumph over the Valley Lady Indians.

Eight different Lady Falcons (1-1, 1-1 SOC II) broke into the scoring column in Monday’s win, led by Lexi Conkel’s game-high 16 points.

Conkel scored 14 of her 16 during the first half.

Lindsee Williams scored 12 of her 14 points in the final three quarters, connecting on six two-point field goals and going 2-of-3 at the foul line.

Bella Reffit scored nine, Kynedi Davis and Maggie Risner had five points each, Savannah Cantrell scored four, Jackie Pendleton scored three, and Ava Cronin added two.

Valley senior Haley Whitt led the Lady Indians (1-2, 1-1 SOC II) with a team-high 12 points.

Minford will host Waverly on Thursday night in SOC II play in their home opener.

Valley travels to South Webster on Thursday night in SOC II play.

Waverly 53, Northwest 38

WAVERLY — The Waverly Lady Tigers secured their first win of the young season in a 15-point (53-38) home win over Northwest in SOC II play.

Kelli Stewart led Waverly (1-1, 1-1 SOC II) with a game-high 18 points, 13 of which came in the second half.

Ava Little and Bailey Vulgamore each reached double figures in the win, scoring 14 and 12, respectively.

Northwest’s Audrey Knittel scored a team-high 13 points for the Lady Mohawks (1-2, 0-2 SOC II).

Waverly travels to Minford on Thursday in SOC II play, while Northwest travels to West on Thursday in SOC II play.

Notre Dame 62, Clay 9

PORTSMOUTH — Ten Lady Titans broke into the scoring column in their 62-9 win over Clay in Notre Dame’s season opener.

Annabelle Ball led ND with a team-high 15 points and Annie Dettwiller scored 13 as the pair of Lady Titans to reach double figures.

Katie Strickland scored nine, Bree Hicks had seven, Gracie Ashley and Ella Kirby scored four each, Kamryn Bradford and Mallory Boland scored three each, and Kaylyn Darden and Taylor Laswell had two each.

Kyleigh Oliver scored four points to lead Clay (0-3, 0-1 SOC I) in scoring.

Notre Dame travels to Symmes Valley on Thursday in SOC I play, while Clay hosts New Boston on Thursday in SOC I play.

New Boston 46, East 9

NEW BOSTON — New Boston took care of business in the first half, and cruised to a 37-point (46-9) win over East in SOC I play.

Dylan O’Rourke led the Lady Tigers (2-1, 1-0 SOC I) with a game-high 19 points, 14 of which came in the first half.

Kenzie Whitley added 13 points on six made field goals.

Cadence Williams scored all nine of her points during the first half.

McKylie Voiers scored three, and Cassie Williams chipped in two in the win.

Sydnee O’Conner led the Lady Tartans (0-2, 0-1 SOC I) with six points.

New Boston hosts Whiteoak on Wednesday night in non-league play, as East hosted Ohio Valley Christian in a girls-boys doubleheader on Tuesday in Sciotoville.

Western 60, Green 34

FRANKLIN FURNACE —Stymied to single digits in every quarter sans the 11-point third frame, the Green Lady Bobcats began their season — and Southern Ohio Conference Division I play — on Monday with a 60-34 home loss to the Western Lady Indians.

The Lady Indians amassed a 20-7 advantage after the opening quarter, a 35-15 buildup by halftime, and a 51-26 cushion following three frames.

Green’s roster is only nine deep, and standout senior and returning leading scorer Kasey Kimbler is nursing an injury.

Anna Knapp netted 19 points to pace the Lady Bobcats, which included four three-point goals and a split of fourth-quarter free throws.

Kimbler converted two treys and 2-of-4 fourth-quarter foul shots, Kaylee Christian scored six on two baskets and 2-of-2 fourth-quarter freebies, and Emily Brady split a pair of fourth-quarter charity tosses.

A half-dozen of the Bobcats’ fourth-period points came from the line.

Jordyn Rittenhouse hit for a game-high 24 points to lead Western —six two-point goals and four three-point makes.

Kenzie Ferneau, with four three-balls and one fourth-quarter deuce, finished with 14 for the Lady Indians.

The Lady Bobcats are on the road for their next two tilts —at non-league Greenup County (Ky.) on Wednesday with an SOC I affair at East on Thursday.

Tip times are set for 6 p.m.