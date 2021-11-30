OHSAA Football State Championships information

COLUMBUS — The 50th annual Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championships kick off on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

In August, 709 schools began the season with the goal of playing for a state championship.

Now 14 schools have reached that opportunity this weekend.

State Championship Tickets: Single-game, single-day and all-session tickets are on sale at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

Spectrum News 1 will televise all seven state championship games live and on the Spectrum News app.

Streaming is available at http://ohsaa.tv

Championship Game Previews, Live Stats, Radio: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021/2021-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage

Playoff History Database: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/history/FootballParticipants.pdf

More About Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium: https://www.profootballhof.com/village/stadium/

OHSAA Football State Championship Pairings

All games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Home team listed first.

Pairings included with overall record and Associated Press state rank.

Division II State Championship – Thursday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-3) vs. No. 8 Akron Hoban (11-3)

Division IV State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m.

No. 4 Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Youngstown Ursuline (11-3)

Division III State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Hamilton Badin (14-0) vs. No. 1 Chardon (15-0)

Division I State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Springfield (13-1) vs. No. 3 Lakewood St. Edward (13-1)

Division VII State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m.

No. 3 Newark Catholic (14-1) vs. No. 1 Marion Local (15-0)

Division VI State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Coldwater (13-2) vs. No. 8 Carey (14-1)

Division V State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Versailles (14-1) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (14-0)