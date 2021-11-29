Basketball Recaps — Nov. 26 & 27

November 26

Coal Grove 63, Green 56 (Portsmouth Tipoff Classic)

PORTSMOUTH — The Green Bobcats kept it close with the Coal Grove Hornets in their season-opening contest at the Portsmouth Tipoff Classic on Friday night, but were unable to overcome a late deficit in their 63-56 loss.

Levi Sampson led the Bobcats with a team-high 18 points.

Gabe McBee scored 16 points on five-made field goals and a 6-of-7 clip at the foul line.

Levi Blevins scored eight, Abe McBee had six, James Hurst scored five and Nathaniel Brannigan had three to round out the Bobcats’ scoring.

Coal Grove’s Owen Johnson led all scorers with 21 points in the seven-point win.

Green will host South Webster on Tuesday (Nov. 30) in a D-IV non-league contest.

Paint Valley 61, Clay 32

ROSEMOUNT — The positive was that the young Clay Panthers prevented the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running-clock rule from being put on them.

The negative was that the Panthers lost their season opener on Friday evening —61-32 to the non-league Paint Valley Bearcats.

The Bearcats led 23-9 following the opening quarter, 36-10 at halftime, and 52-20 following three frames.

Dax Estep, on 6-of-12 shooting and 4-of-6 free throws, led Paint Valley and all scorers with 16 points.

Clay shot just 12-of-43 from the field including only 2-of-17 from three-point range, and were out-rebounded by a 2-1 margin (45-22).

The Bearcats grabbed 22 offensive boards, compared to just eight for the Panthers.

Jack Holbrook had eight points on four field goals to pace Clay, as Evan Balestra scored six.

Malachi Loper and Gavin Cayton collected five points apiece, as Balestra and Loper landed the two three-point goals.

Collin Payne with two baskets, and one each by Keegan Newman and Ethan Carter, rounded out the Panthers’ scoring.

Clay, which lost at non-league Manchester 47-29 on Saturday night, returns to the road —and returns to non-league action —on Tuesday night at Northwest.

November 27

Girls Basketball

Manchester 34, Clay 33, OT

MANCHESTER — The Clay Lady Panthers pulled off, almost, perhaps a Thanksgiving weekend surprise.

The young Lady Panthers played right with the host and non-league Manchester Lady Greyhounds on Saturday, but lost a 34-33 overtime heartbreaker to fall to 0-2.

Morgan McCoy, who scored all five Panther points in their season-opening loss at Northwest 10 days ago, muscled her six-foot one-inch frame for an impressive double-double of 24 rebounds and 16 points.

She also blocked three shots, as Lynsey Loop followed her on the boards with 11.

Kyleigh Oliver added nine points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals —making her only three-point attempt.

Sarah Cassidy chipped in five points, three steals, two assists and four blocked shots —as three of her points came from beyond the arc.

Cassidy Bazler had two points —and made four the order of the day in assists (four), rebounds (four), steals (four) and deflections (four).

The Lady Panthers returned to the road, and opened Southern Ohio Conference Division I play on Monday, at defending SOC I champion Notre Dame.

Boys Basketball

Portsmouth 80, Hillsboro Christian 40 (Portsmouth Tipoff Classic)

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Trojans have reached the 80-point threshold in each of their first two wins, doubling up Hillsboro Christian 80-40 in Saturday’s win at the Portsmouth Tipoff Classic.

After holding an eight-point lead at halftime, the Trojans outscored HC 47-15 in the second half.

Junior Kenny Sanderlin led all scorers with a game-high 21 points, connecting on 10 two-point field goals.

Senior Dariyonne Bryant scored 20 points on nine field goals while going 2-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Seven more Trojans (2-0) scored at least four points in the win.

Reade Pendleton had seven, Daewin Spence, Tyler Duncan and Cooper Maxie scored six each, Dante Hambrick and DeAndre Berry had five apiece, and Devon Lattimore had four points.

Portsmouth will host South Point on Tuesday, Dec. 7 in its Ohio Valley Conference opener.

New Boston 62, West Union 31

WEST UNION — Now this was a “Grady” A performance.

That’s because New Boston senior guard Grady Jackson, the only returning starter from the Tigers’ 2020-21 Division IV regional championship squad, outscored the host West Union Dragons by himself —as Jackson spearheaded the Tigers to a 62-31 non-league doubling up of West Union on Saturday night.

The contest marked the season opener for both teams, but the Tigers took just two returning experienced players to the Dragons’ liar — in Jackson and fellow senior Brady Voiers.

Jackson didn’t score in the final quarter, but didn’t need to —as the Tigers torched the Dragons for leads of 27-4 following the first period and 50-13 at halftime.

The Dragons scored nine points in each of the final three cantos, after only scoring on two Galvin Jones free throws and a Chris Steed basket in the first.

Jackson’s career-high 32 came on seven two-pointers, five three-pointers, and 3-of-4 first-half free throws.

Myles Beasley, the transfer from South Webster, finished with a dozen markers and made an immediate impact — on four total field goals which included a fourth-quarter three-pointer.

He bagged three threes, as Voiers’ first-quarter trifecta —combined with Jackson’s five —gave the Tigers nine total three-balls for the night.

Voiers and Devin Allard added six points apiece, as both Beasley and Voiers split a pair of foul shots —and Allard amounted 2-of-3.

Luke Henson and Mark Rivers in the opening stanza, and Dalton Jackson in the third, scored a basket apiece.

Voiers, to his credit, was credited with 10 assists.

The Tigers tallied a 23-10 advantage in total field goals, as Steed with 10 points and Bobby Gallowitz with 11 paced West Union.

The Tigers return to the road, and return to non-league action, on Tuesday night at Whiteoak.

Valley 65, Adena 47

FRANKFORT — Picking up where they left off from a season ago, the Valley Indians secured the first win under first-year head coach Craig Tackett — with an 18-point (65-47) road victory over Adena in non-league play.

The Indians (1-0) led by double digits at every stop, including building a 36-20 lead at halftime.

Senior Bryce Stuart led all scorers with 21 points — all but one of which came during the first half.

Jace Copley and George Arnett each scored 10 points in the win, as three Indians reached double figures in the scoring column.

Carter Nickel had eight, Colt Buckle scored seven, Levi Stewart had six, and Tucker Merritt scored three in the 18-point win.

Adena’s Kerns led the Warriors with 11 points.

Valley will host Fairfield on Tuesday (Nov. 30) night in non-league play.

Green junior Levi Sampson (2) led the Bobcats with a team-high 18 points in their season opener versus Coal Grove at the Portsmouth Tipoff Classic. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Levi-Sampson-_-Green-CG.jpg Green junior Levi Sampson (2) led the Bobcats with a team-high 18 points in their season opener versus Coal Grove at the Portsmouth Tipoff Classic. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

