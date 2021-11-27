Trojans out-last Blue Jays in opener: Portsmouth’s Berry ties program record with eight three pointers

PORTSMOUTH — An early season test was provided by visiting Ripley in Friday’s season opening contest as part of the Portsmouth Tip-Off Classic.

After jumping out to a double-digit lead by the end of the first period, the Blue Jays responded and won the second period to take a 40-39 lead into halftime.

With a whole half to play, the host Trojans took the lead out of the gate in the third period and never looked back. Portsmouth out-scored Ripley 48-26 in the second half and held the Blue Jays to just six points in the fourth quarter.

PHS coach Gene Collins said after their season-opening win he liked the fact that they were tested, faced some early adversity, and still managed an 87-66 victory.

“I liked that things weren’t easy for us. It was a 20-point win, but it was certainly closer until the last four or five minutes,” Collins said. “They were a good opponent with size and quickness with their guards. We had to work which was a good thing.”

Trojans sophomore DeAndre Berry came off the bench and led all scorers with a game-high 26 points. The sharp-shooting lefty tied the Portsmouth boys basketball program record with eight-made threes in the game, a mark he shares with 2020 graduate Matthew Fraulini.

Each of his eight-made threes came during the first three quarters of the game with the nets inside Trojan Arena seemingly on fire. As a team, Portsmouth sank 11 threes — eight by Berry, two from junior Kenny Sanderlin in his Trojan debut, and another by junior Tyler Duncan.

“DeAndre continued to knock down shots and work his way up the depth chart. We’re going to have to play him because he really gives us a threat from outside and forces teams to guard him,” Collins said. “Kenny had a quiet 17 but he played multiple positions on defense, guarding their posts and Bennington. Tyler Duncan, Donavon Carr coming off the bench gave really good minutes. Hats off to our kids. I thought it was a good, quality win to start the season.”

Ripley’s Brayden Bennington scored a team-high 23 points for the Blue Jays in the loss. Each of his 23 came during the first three quarters as he was held scoreless during the final eight minutes.

Senior Dariyonne Bryant and sophomore Devon Lattimore reached double-figures for the Trojans, scoring 15 and 13 respectively, despite missing several minutes during the first half due to foul trouble.

Both teams were 50-percent or less from the free throw line: Portsmouth finished the game 8-of-20 from the line while Ripley was 7-of-14.

“Foul trouble caused problems for us, and missing free throws early on. Had to go to our bench early and had to adjust. They took us out of what we wanted to do and give Ripley that credit,” Collins said.

Portsmouth will host Hillsboro Christian in day two of the Portsmouth Tip-Off Classic on Saturday. Varsity action between the Trojans and HC is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

BOX SCORE

Ripley 14 26 20 6 — 66

Portsmouth 25 14 27 21 87

Ripley (0-1) 66

Gabe Fyffe 9 1-4 19, Ansh Singh 2 0-0 5, Jaxson Plum 0 0-0 0, Daniel Patrick 4 2-3 10, Malichi Carsby 0 0-0 0, Brayden Bennington 8 4-7 23, Clayton Shields 1 0-0 3, Spencer Gray 0 0-0 0, Drew Cooper 3 0-0 6; TOTALS: 27 7-14 66; Three-point field goals: 5 (Bennington 3)

Portsmouth (1-0) 87

Devon Lattimore 6 1-2 13, Daewin Spence 2 1-4 5, Reade Pendleton 1 0-0 2, Tyler Duncan 1 0-0 3, Kenny Sanderlin 6 3-6 17, Donavon Carr 1 2-2 4, Cooper Maxie 1 0-0 2, Dariyonne Bryant 7 1-4 15, DeAndre Berry 9 0-2 26; TOTALS: 34 8-20 87; Three-point field goals: 11 (Berry 8)

Portsmouth junior Kenny Sanderlin (21) scored 17 points in the Trojans’ 87-66 win over Ripley at the Portsmouth Tip-Off Classic. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Kenny-Sanderlin-_-PHS-Ripley-1.jpg Portsmouth junior Kenny Sanderlin (21) scored 17 points in the Trojans’ 87-66 win over Ripley at the Portsmouth Tip-Off Classic. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart Portsmouth sophomore Deandre Berry (34) tied the Trojans’ program record for made-threes in a game during their season-opening win over Ripley. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Deandre-Berry-_-PHS-Ripley-1.jpg Portsmouth sophomore Deandre Berry (34) tied the Trojans’ program record for made-threes in a game during their season-opening win over Ripley. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

Portsmouth’s Berry ties program record with eight three pointers

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved