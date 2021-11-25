Girls Basketball Recaps — Nov. 23 & Nov. 24

Portsmouth West 54, Huntington 43

CHILLICOTHE — A contrast in scoring styles marked Portsmouth West’s 11-point road win at Huntington on Wednesday.

The Lady Senators (2-0) put three scorers in double figures in their 54-43 win over the Lady Huntsmen, led by sophomore Emma Sayre’s team-high 17 points.

West led by double digits at every stop aside from the third period, when it held a four-point advantage.

Senior Eden Cline rained in three three-pointers as part of her 11-point first half, helping give the Lady Senators a 32-19 lead at the break.

Cline grabbed a team-high six rebounds, with junior Maelynn Howell scoring 12 of her 14 points in the second half while grabbing five boards.

Abby Adkins and Lexi Deaver each scored five points, and Sydney McDermott scored two points in the win.

Huntington senior Allison Basye scored 33 of the Lady Huntsmen’s 43 points, 19 coming in the second half.

West will travel to Eastern on Monday (Nov. 29) for its SOC II opening contest.

New Boston 52, Manchester 38

NEW BOSTON — There was a holiday parade in the village of New Boston on Tuesday.

As in a victorious free-throw line parade for the host Lady Tigers.

That’s because New Boston, in shooting 33 free throws and knocking 19 in, benefited greatly —and ultimately captured a 52-38 non-league win over the Manchester Greyhounds inside Homer Pelligrinon Gymnasium.

New Boston, by virtue of its 76-50 loss against West Union at the Manchester Tipoff Classic last Saturday, bounced back to even its record at 1-1.

This year’s Lady Tigers are eight gals strong —after fielding just five players last year.

Four of the five return, including Kenzie Whitley and Cadence Williams, who erupted with 19 points apiece —and combined to convert 14 of 23 foul shots.

Whitley went 5-of-11 and Williams 9-of-12, as Whitley scored seven two-point goals — with Williams’ two twos and two threes.

Dylan O’Rourke, another returnee with Cassie Williams, notched nine points — on two deuces, one third-quarter trey and 2-of-6 free throws.

Williams finished with five — on 3-of-4 second-stanza free throws and a fourth-quarter basket.

The Lady Greyhounds held leads of 9-5 following the first quarter and 22-17 at halftime, but the Lady Tigers totally turned the tide in the second half —thanks to outscoring Manchester 21-5 in the third frame.

New Boston boasted a second 16-minute advantage, 35-16.

Taylor Rideout, on four field goals and 6-of-13 free throws, paced the Lady Greyhounds with 14 points.

Manchester shot 20 total freebies, and made 11.

New Boston begins Southern Ohio Conference Division I action on Monday — with a home bout with East.

Tip time is set for 6 p.m.

River Valley 54, Portsmouth 42

BIDWELL — The Lady Trojans tried to stay right with host River Valley on Tuesday, but visiting Portsmouth —thanks largely to a 31-22 middle two-quarters deficit — fell 54-42 to the Raiders in a non-league tilt.

The Lady Trojans, which fell to 1-1 and which were coming off a 61-43 win over Whiteoak in their season opener in the Manchester Tipoff Classic, trailed 12-8 after the opening quarter.

But the Raiders racked up 15 and 16 points over the next two cantos —while Portsmouth posted 11 points apiece to trail 43-30.

PHS freshman Daysha Reid, who went off for 33 points in her high school debut against Whiteoak, recorded 14 points against the Raiders — scoring seven in each half.

Reid rattled in a second-quarter three-pointer, and meshed 3-of-6 free throws in the last.

Ayonna Carr chipped in five field goals for 10 points, as Emily Cheatham chalked up four buckets for eight.

Nia Trinidad with a fourth-quarter deuce and trey, Amya Carr with a basket apiece in the middle two quarters, and McKynna Jarvis with a split of third-quarter free throws rounded out the PHS scoring.

Lauren Twyman, the River Valley senior, tallied a game-high 17 points on three twos, two threes and 5-of-9 charity tosses.

Portsmouth plays at home for the first time this season on Monday — and opens Ohio Valley Conference competition against South Point.