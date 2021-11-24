Wheelersburg Pirates season preview

2020-21 Finish: 22-2, Regional Semifinal

2020-21 Seniors: Aaron Jolly, Matthew Miller, Jonah Lawson, Carter McCorkle, J.J. Truitt, Gage Adkins

2021-22 Seniors: Braxton Rase, Josh Clark, Eli Swords, Cooper McKenzie

Quotes from coach Steven Ater:

On competing for minutes: “Lost so many guys last year that it truly is an open competition for playing time. Some of that gets played out during the summer, but I think when we get everyone from football and their success, we’ll have a better idea of who we’ll be uses and in what situations.

“On the Pirates’ program success in recent seasons: “That’s important for us in setting the bar. We not only want to reach the bar, but get higher every year. These guys have not been in the same roles they will be this year, but they’ve been around and seen the day-to-day prep-work it takes. We hope that they can carry some of those lessons.”

On returning starter Eli Swords’ new role: “He’s going to be number one on everyone’s scouting reports because he’s been our most known guy. Been playing a complimentary role over the last few years and he’s been huge at that. Now he’s going to take a lead role. When you do that, you’re going to get tougher defensive assignments, more gameplanning to take things away from you. He had a really good summer — was great as a leader, didn’t miss anything that we did, and established himself as our most vocal leader.”

On their rotation: “All three with us throughout the summer. Every second they got varsity-wise during the summer with us was another learning opportunity for these guys. Our JV team has only lost one game the previous couple of seasons, so we have guys coming from that we feel like can really contribute.”